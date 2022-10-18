ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HuffPost

Portable Laptop Chargers For When You Can't Find An Outlet

By Griffin Wynne
HuffPost
HuffPost
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SzIvm_0idTTNP100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40OKmN_0idTTNP100 Anker PowerHouse portable charger, Veektomx laptop power bank and Einova ultra fast power bank . (Photo: Amazon, Einova)

Picture this: You’re working on your laptop at a coffee shop (or on the train, or in a crowded co-working space). Your battery is draining after hours of sorting spreadsheets or tapping out “hope this finds you well” repeatedly, and you’re going to need to charge soon — but you simply cannot find an outlet. It’s a tale any digital nomad knows well.

You know how you have a nifty portable charger for your phone that you can whip out on the go when you’re at 1%? Great news: They make those for laptops too. They’re a little bit bigger, but are still light and small enough to easily carry in a work bag, and they will be the biggest lifesaver for anyone working on the go .

To help you stay charged, we’ve rounded up the highest rated and most versatile powerable laptop chargers you can find on the web. They all can charge multiple devices — like your phone, wireless earbuds, tablets, cameras, gaming devices, drones and more. One can even jump-start your car battery . Ahead, say goodbye to extension cords and awkwardly asking people to move at the cafe.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 0

Related
The Verge

The best laptop deals you can get right now

If you want a great laptop, you’re going to have to fork over a ton of money, right? Not necessarily. There are dozens of good laptops on the market at various price points. While it can feel overwhelming to find the right one for your needs (some are better suited for, say, college students, whereas others are ideal for gamers), that’s why we’ve come up with this list of some of the best laptop deals available right now.
CNET

Buying a Budget Laptop in 2022: A Simple (But Complete) Guide

As we start to gear up for the holiday shopping season, it's an ideal time to learn how to shop for a cheap laptop. I don't mean cheap in the pejorative sense: What I mean is an inexpensive laptop that performs well and offers good overall value, despite the low cost. Colloquially, people say "cheap," so let's roll with that.
ZDNet

This $599 SkyTech desktop gaming PC is a deal you shouldn't miss

While there is a massive variety of gaming PCs, laptops, mobile devices, and accessories on the market, it's not too often you find machines designed to be compact that are suitable for smaller rigs and desks. However, if you're interested in a mini desktop gaming PC, Amazon is currently offering...
ZDNet

This tiny car charger will charge your laptop, tablet, and smartphone

If you spend time in a car, then having a charger that can keep your devices batteries topped up is essential. The problem is, there are a lot of car chargers out there that promise a lot more than they can deliver. There are three things I look for from...
Digital Trends

Dell’s best work-from-home laptop is 49% off right now

Working from home regularly and looking for great laptop deals to enhance your productivity? You need the Dell Vostro 3510. Even better, right now, you can buy the Dell Vostro 3510 for 49% off when you get it direct from Dell. Normally priced at $927, it’s down to $469 for a limited time only. Read on while we look at why it’s worth every cent.
SPY

The 12 Best Portable Power Stations for 2022, Because Going Off the Grid Is Overrated

If there’s anything we’ve learned over the past few years, it’s that anything can happen. Another calamity is always just around the corner. We don’t say this to scare you, but rather to emphasize the importance of being prepared for anything. And that’s exactly why we’ve been eagerly reviewing the best portable power stations for SPY readers. For years, campers and RV enthusiasts have used power stations to keep their devices charged, but they’re also gaining popularity in places that experience extreme weather and power blackouts. These electrical appliances are one of our favorite new product categories, and the SPY team has been...
Gizmodo

Lenovo's Prototype Laptop Has a Growing Screen That Doubles in Height

To kick off its Tech World 2022 event today, Lenovo shared a video teasing a couple of prototype devices that leverage an OLED screen’s ability to roll up like a piece of paper, including an intriguing laptop that can transform to provide twice as much screen real estate on demand.
Engadget

Get a near-mint condition MacBook Air for under $500

Free Wireless Charger with 4-Week Food Supply Kit My Patriot Supply. This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. Amazon boasted numerous discounts on Apple products during its Prime Early Access Sale, making it...
laptopmag.com

The future of ARM: Laptops, the metaverse and beyond

Whether you know the name or not, you have unquestionably used a device with Advanced RISC Machine (ARM) architecture inside. Arm is the most popular processor architecture in the world by a wide margin; responsible for tens of billions of chips sold each year and over 230 billion in total over its thirty years.
PC Magazine

HP Flash Sale: Up to 65% Off Doorbuster Laptops, Desktops, Gaming, More

Get Black Friday pricing now. This two-day sale on HP computers will be gone in a flash. HP is hosting two days of deals(Opens in a new window) in advance of the holidays—are you getting déjà vu? Joking aside, this flash sale features Black Friday pricing, so there’s no need to wait another month or so before upgrading your desktop, laptop, or monitor. You can save up to a whopping 65% on doorbuster Black Friday deals, 20% off all HP Care Packs, and also get free shipping storewide, no minimum.
Phone Arena

Watch Motorola's concept rollable phone expand vertically from a 4-inch to a 6.5-inch screen

LG was on the verge of releasing the first rollable handset before the company decided to exit the smartphone business in April 2021. Last month, a nearly finished unit was reviewed on YouTube by a Korean gentleman who showed how the 6.8-inch screen on the device expanded to a 7.4-inch display. Samsung is reportedly working on a rollable phone and now Motorola has announced a rollable phone concept.
Digital Trends

Get the Black Friday price today on a powerful business desktop PC

If you’re planning to take advantage of the desktop computer deals of Black Friday to purchase a business desktop PC, you actually don’t have to wait. Dell has launched previews of its Black Friday deals, including a $552 discount on the Dell Vostro Small Form Factor desktop computer that slashes its price to $589 from its sticker price of $1,141. It’s unclear how long this offer will last though, so if you want to enjoy the savings that you can get from the upcoming shopping holiday right now, add the desktop PC to your cart and check out immediately.
TechCrunch

Google is finally making Chrome tablet-friendly

Google has rolled out an update to Chrome for Android tablets that introduces new features such as a side-by-side view for improved tab navigation and the ability to drag-and-drop information out of Chrome. The side-by-side view will help users navigate between tabs by swiping across the address bar (as shown...
SPY

Victrola Is Going After the Bluetooth Speaker Market With New Music Edition Portable Speakers

While Bluetooth speakers are about a dime-a-dozen these days, few of them feature a hefty level of premium construction. Audio company Victrola wants to change that, starting with their new “Music Edition” line of audio products, which aim to offer both style and functionality at a decent price. At first glance, the Music Editions may sound like every other portable speaker on the market, but upon closer inspection, there’s a level of dedication and craftsmanship at play. Victrolais best known for its record players, and in recent years the company’s signature portable Bluetooth record players, many of which come in a...
knowtechie.com

Cherry MX’s new keyboard switch is a throwback to 2011

Cherry MX just released a new mechanical keyboard switch, the tactile Cherry MX Ergo Clear. The new switches have a 40 cN (centiNewtons) actuation force, but what’s interesting is that they have a higher force (55 cN) at the tactile point. Switches with dual force have a tactile feel,...
HuffPost

HuffPost

177K+
Followers
10K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy