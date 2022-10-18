Read full article on original website
Oneida girls tennis advances to state team tournament
The Oneida girls tennis team advanced to the quarterfinal round of the state team tournament after defeating Skaneateles 4-3 on Wednesday.
Cicero-North Syracuse girls, Auburn boys take cross country league titles (150 photos)
The team champions at Wednesday’s Salt City Athletic Conference cross country meet garnered different methods in their quest for a title.
Field hockey playoff roundup: Fayetteville-Manlius senior nets 2 goals to beat Liverpool
Senior Ella Herber scored twice for fourth-seeded Fayetteville-Manlius en rout to a Class A quarterfinal victory over fifth-seeded Liverpool, 3-0. Wednesday’s 3-0 win over the Warriors (7-10) added another shutout victory for the Hornets in their season series with Liverpool. F-M swept the season series.
Section III girls cross country rankings (Week 6)
Section III girls cross country rankings for Week 6. These rankings, provided by Westhill girls cross country coach Dan Reid, will be posted on Thursdays throughout the season.
Watch: Cicero-North Syracuse scores early goal, beats Baldwinsville in Class A quarterfinals (video)
Cicero-North Syracuse scored an early goal and held on to beat Baldwinsville, 1-0, in a Section III boys soccer quarterfinal game on Wednesday. Sean Graves scored on a rebound after a free kick in the 13th minute of the first half. In goal, the Northstars’ Wyatt Dupell tallied 11 saves.
Girls soccer playoff roundup: Marcellus gets upset win over Cazenovia in opening round
Marcellus’ first-round playoff game was the first time assistant coach Candy Hofmann has had to take the reigns of the girls soccer team. She helped the eleventh-seeded Mustangs avenge a regular season lose to No. 6 seed Cazenovia with a 1-0 victory on Tuesday.
Poll results: Who was Section III football player of Week 6?
Syracuse, N.Y. — With 922 votes (85.21%), Cazenovia’s J.P. Hoak is this week’s Section III football player of the week. The Lakers quarterback piled on five scores in Cazenovia’s 34-20 win over Vernon-Verona-Sherrill.
Boys volleyball: Jamesville-DeWitt blanks Fayetteville-Manlius (62 photos)
Confidence continues to build up for the Jamesville-DeWitt varsity boys volleyball squad. The momentum and determination zipped through the Rams’ Wednesday night matchup against Fayetteville-Manlius, as they shut out the Hornets 3-0.
New girls state soccer poll: 20 Section III teams make final regular-season poll
Syracuse, N.Y. — The latest girls soccer state rankings have been released and 20 Section III teams are ranked. This week, Frankfort-Schuyler is the only new Section III team to make the poll. The Maroon Knights are ranked No. 24 in Class C this week.
Poll results: See which Week 7 football game we will shoot
Syracuse, N.Y. — The fans have decided that our photographer will be shooting the game between Corcoran and West Genesee on Friday night. The important Class A matchup received 635 votes (84.67%) and earned more votes than all other options combined.
Section III girls soccer rankings (Week 6): Final regular season poll
Syracuse, N.Y. — We’ve asked area media professionals who cover high school sports to participate in a weekly girls soccer poll. We reward five points for a first-place vote, four points for a second-place vote, etc. From now until the end of the season, girls soccer polls will be published on Tuesdays.
CNY Athletes in College: A Jamesville-DeWitt grad anchors top soccer program, and 94 other updates
Note: Every Thursday, Dean Zulkofske will be catching up with CNY athletes who are playing in college. Want to put someone on our radar? Email Dean at d.zulkofske@gmail.com. Ava Brazie has spent nearly a decade defending the winning traditions of two powerhouse soccer programs.
Live scoreboard, recaps for Thursday’s high school football games (Week 7)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The final week of the Section III football regular season begins Thursday with a pair of games between teams looking to build momentum heading into the playoffs. >> Section III football playoffs: Who’s in, who’s out, who’s on the bubble?
Section III football rankings (Week 6): New team enters fold in Class A
Syracuse, N.Y. — We’ve asked area media professionals who cover high school sports to participate in a weekly football poll. We reward five points for a first-place vote, four points for a second-place vote, etc. From now until the end of the season, football polls will be published on Tuesdays.
Who will be in Syracuse’s starting lineup for the season-opener vs. Lehigh? (Mike’s Mailbox)
Syracuse, N.Y. – The Syracuse Orange basketball team will take the court against real opponents soon with the first of two exhibitions coming up on Tuesday, Oct. 25 and the season-opener vs. Lehigh on Nov. 7. But which Syracuse players will first take the court when the ball goes...
Section III football playoffs: Who’s in, who’s out, who’s on the bubble?
Syracuse, N.Y. — With one week left in the regular season, all eyes are on the playoffs in Section III football. While most teams’ fates have been determined, some teams are still fighting to get in, and others are playing for better seeding this weekend.
‘Walk the walk’: Syracuse women’s basketball coach to lead inaugural Abolitionist Freedom Walk
In 1835, a group of abolitionists walked through the night from the Erie Canal in Canastota to the tiny hamlet of Peterboro to hold the first meeting of the New York State Anti-Slavery Society. On Sunday, Syracuse University women’s basketball coach Felisha Legette-Jack will lead a community walk retracing their...
Syracuse football midseason grades, superlatives, bowl picks: No, we didn’t see this coming either
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football is 6-0, ranked in the Top 15 of the national polls and about to play Clemson with a trip to the ACC Championship Game possibly at stake. No, we didn’t see this coming either.
How to watch Syracuse women’s soccer vs. Pittsburgh: Time, TV channel, free live stream
Syracuse women’s soccer has just three ACC matchups left for the season starting with a nationally televised visit to Pittsburgh on Thursday, October 20 (10/20/2022) at 6 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ACC Network, and can be streamed live on fuboTV, Sling and other live TV...
Orange Weekly: How Syracuse football can take down No. 5 Clemson (video)
Syracuse, N.Y. —And you thought last week was a big game. The stakes are much higher this week as No. 14 Syracuse heads to Death Valley for an undefeated showdown with No. 5 Clemson. First place in the ACC’s Atlantic Division is on the line and the Orange have...
