Loudonville council digs deeper into possibility of pollinator gardens

LOUDONVILLE − Following more than three months of pondering, council on Monday authorized its law director to draft an ordinance that would allow property owners the right to plant pollinator gardens .

Councilman Bill Huffman opened the discussion that led to the draft, noting the Planning and Zoning committee, which he chairs, met to discuss the issue before the council session.

Specifically, what Law Director Thom Gilman’s draft would allow is an exception to the village’s noxious weeds ordinance, which requires property owners to mow lawns to prevent the growth of noxious weeds.

Huffman admitted the committee did not reach a consensus on just how pollinator gardens might be permitted.

“We discussed keeping them a certain distance from a property line, or allowing only on larger lots,” he said. “I want to make sure neighbors are allowed to comment on such a garden before it is approved.”

Gilman stressed what he will draft is not for immediate council action, but rather a sample subject to further discussion.

Property owners seek 'pollination in progress'

The pollinator issue was brought up this summer when village newcomers David and Vickie Neale, currently of Richfield Township, sought permission to develop a wildflower meadow on a homesite and 1 1/2-acre lot they own at 404 S. Mount Vernon Ave. Value of the wildflower meadow, Vickie Neale said, was to create an environment of “pollination in progress.”

She said they planted a hillside south of the home with wildflowers last fall, and the plantings should not be mowed for three years, until they can become fully established.

The catch in their request is the village requires property to be mowed, through its noxious weeds ordinance, and generally will have maintenance department members mow un-mowed lawns and bill the property owners for the service.

“It’s always a battle to get these unkempt lawns mowed and collect for it,” Councilman Tom Young said at the July 5 council meeting.

Huffman noted, “The mowing isn’t just for aesthetics, but also to discourage rodents and mosquitoes to breed in taller grasses.”

Council member Kathy Lance agreed the Neale’s proposal creates a unique situation, and Matt Young said he would like to review the village’s noxious weed ordinance further.

In the time since, Young researched how other communities have responded to the pollinator garden issue, and presented a copy of an ordinance in force in Athens to Gilman as a starting point in his draft of an ordinance to deal with the question.

Gilman stressed “what I will present is for discussion. It is not intended to be considered for approval until it has been thoroughly discussed by the council.

Village, fire department presented with gifts

In the good news department, Assistant Fire Chief Dan Robinson reported several major gifts to the village presented to the fire department.

The largest was a $100,000 from the Nellie Williams Estate to the village. The funds have yet to be appropriated.

Also received, in donations directly to the fire department, were $1,600 from the Samaritan Hospital Foundation, which was used to purchase an AED unit for the swimming pool; $9,100 from the Hugo and Mabel Young Foundation, used to purchase testing machines for the fire department; and $1,050 from resident J.D. Monahan, used to purchase ballistic vests for the department.

Gravel, trash and a water survey

Village Administrator Garret DeWitt said the maintenance department completed re-graveling the village-owned lot on North Water Street, and it has been reconfigured so it now contains more parking spaces. DeWitt extended thanks to Loudonville fair board President Sam Adams for assisting in the project.

DeWitt reminded residents Rumpke Trash will conduct its fall clean-up in the village Wednesday and Thursday.

He also said water department members began conducting the EPA-required water cross-connection survey of village water customers to determine water uses in the village.

Council approved allowing American Legion Auxiliary 257 to display a Veterans Day banner Nov. 6-15.

Council member Hollie McCauley extended appreciation and praise to the maintenance department for an outstanding job of cleaning up after the Loudonville Fair.

“A day later you couldn’t tell that there had been a fair here, it was so clean,” she said.

Next council meeting will be at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7, in the council chambers, 156 N. Water St., upstairs. The chambers are handicapped accessible from the rear fire escape entrance to the building.

This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: Loudonville council digs deeper into possibility of pollinator gardens