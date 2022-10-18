ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudonville, OH

Loudonville council digs deeper into possibility of pollinator gardens

By Jim Brewer, Ashland Times Gazette
The Times-Gazette
The Times-Gazette
 2 days ago

LOUDONVILLE − Following more than three months of pondering, council on Monday authorized its law director to draft an ordinance that would allow property owners the right to plant pollinator gardens .

Councilman Bill Huffman opened the discussion that led to the draft, noting the Planning and Zoning committee, which he chairs, met to discuss the issue before the council session.

Specifically, what Law Director Thom Gilman’s draft would allow is an exception to the village’s noxious weeds ordinance, which requires property owners to mow lawns to prevent the growth of noxious weeds.

Huffman admitted the committee did not reach a consensus on just how pollinator gardens might be permitted.

“We discussed keeping them a certain distance from a property line, or allowing only on larger lots,” he said. “I want to make sure neighbors are allowed to comment on such a garden before it is approved.”

Gilman stressed what he will draft is not for immediate council action, but rather a sample subject to further discussion.

Property owners seek 'pollination in progress'

The pollinator issue was brought up this summer when village newcomers David and Vickie Neale, currently of Richfield Township, sought permission to develop a wildflower meadow on a homesite and 1 1/2-acre lot they own at 404 S. Mount Vernon Ave. Value of the wildflower meadow, Vickie Neale said, was to create an environment of “pollination in progress.”

She said they planted a hillside south of the home with wildflowers last fall, and the plantings should not be mowed for three years, until they can become fully established.

The catch in their request is the village requires property to be mowed, through its noxious weeds ordinance, and generally will have maintenance department members mow un-mowed lawns and bill the property owners for the service.

“It’s always a battle to get these unkempt lawns mowed and collect for it,” Councilman Tom Young said at the July 5 council meeting.

Huffman noted, “The mowing isn’t just for aesthetics, but also to discourage rodents and mosquitoes to breed in taller grasses.”

Council member Kathy Lance agreed the Neale’s proposal creates a unique situation, and Matt Young said he would like to review the village’s noxious weed ordinance further.

In the time since, Young researched how other communities have responded to the pollinator garden issue, and presented a copy of an ordinance in force in Athens to Gilman as a starting point in his draft of an ordinance to deal with the question.

Gilman stressed “what I will present is for discussion. It is not intended to be considered for approval until it has been thoroughly discussed by the council.

Village, fire department presented with gifts

In the good news department, Assistant Fire Chief Dan Robinson reported several major gifts to the village presented to the fire department.

The largest was a $100,000 from the Nellie Williams Estate to the village. The funds have yet to be appropriated.

Also received, in donations directly to the fire department, were $1,600 from the Samaritan Hospital Foundation, which was used to purchase an AED unit for the swimming pool; $9,100 from the Hugo and Mabel Young Foundation, used to purchase testing machines for the fire department; and $1,050 from resident J.D. Monahan, used to purchase ballistic vests for the department.

Gravel, trash and a water survey

Village Administrator Garret DeWitt said the maintenance department completed re-graveling the village-owned lot on North Water Street, and it has been reconfigured so it now contains more parking spaces. DeWitt extended thanks to Loudonville fair board President Sam Adams for assisting in the project.

DeWitt reminded residents Rumpke Trash will conduct its fall clean-up in the village Wednesday and Thursday.

He also said water department members began conducting the EPA-required water cross-connection survey of village water customers to determine water uses in the village.

Council approved allowing American Legion Auxiliary 257 to display a Veterans Day banner Nov. 6-15.

Council member Hollie McCauley extended appreciation and praise to the maintenance department for an outstanding job of cleaning up after the Loudonville Fair.

“A day later you couldn’t tell that there had been a fair here, it was so clean,” she said.

Next council meeting will be at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7, in the council chambers, 156 N. Water St., upstairs. The chambers are handicapped accessible from the rear fire escape entrance to the building.

This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: Loudonville council digs deeper into possibility of pollinator gardens

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Farm and Dairy

Buy Ohio native shrubs from Stark County SWCD

Native shrubs. Stark Soil and Water Conservation District is now accepting orders for Ohio native shrubs. All shrubs are $30 plus sales tax (6.50%) and offered in 3-gallon containers with a height of approximately 3 feet. Shrubs available include arrowwood viburnum, black chokeberry, button bush, Carolina allspice, common elderberry, ninebark, red osier dogwood and winterberry holly.
STARK COUNTY, OH
spectrumnews1.com

ODNR dedicates new wetland in Lorain County

LORAIN, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources and the City of Lorain dedicated the Martin’s Run Wetland And Stream Restoration Project in Lorain County on Oct. 18, as a part of Gov. Mike DeWine’s H2Ohio initiative. What You Need To Know. The project will enhance...
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
wrdlfm.com

Mayor Miller talks happenings in Ashland

Ashland City Mayor Matt Miller stopped by the WRDL Studios on Wednesday, October 19for his weekly appearance on The Early Bird’s Word. Mayor Miller talked about happenings in Ashland, including zoning conversations during Ashland City Council meetings and city plans for Halloween and Christmas. All previous interviews with Ashland Mayor Matt Miller can be heard on the WRDL Soundcloud page.
ASHLAND, OH
wtuz.com

Dover Excited for Major Property Development Interest

Nick McWilliams reporting – The city of Dover is gearing up for a large-scale development of a property on its farthest northern border. Interim Mayor Shane Gunnoe discussed what he called “exciting” news for the city, although it remains in its early planning phases. The location is...
DOVER, OH
richlandsource.com

The Great Pumpkin Glow returns to Kingwood Center Gardens

MANSFIELD – Jack-o'-lanterns will illuminate the paths of Kingwood Center Gardens once again during this weekend's Great Pumpkin Glow. The Great Pumpkin Glow will take place Oct. 21 through 23. The event is well-known for its iconic pumpkin path, but guests can also enjoy live music, food trucks, a stroll through the enchanted forest and other family-friendly activities.
MANSFIELD, OH
roadtirement.com

National Road “modern improvements” in Ohio in 1916

The Eagle’s Nest monument on the National Road (US 40) was erected around 1916 after a 29 mile stretch of the then unimproved and often nearly impassable road was replaced with concrete. The stretch of highway ran from Zanesville to Hebron and is east of Columbus. It is at the highest elevation of the road in Ohio.
ZANESVILLE, OH
wqkt.com

Wooster City Council approves TIF zone near Wooster High School

City council members in Wooster have unanimously approved the creation of a tax increment finance incentive zone for the area around Wooster High School. The zone, which consists of five districts near Oldman, Oak Hill and Milltown Roads, will redirect the revenue from future property taxes to cover the cost of infrastructure improvements, including the construction of two new roundabouts. An estimated $7 million in new taxes, over thirty years, will be redirected to pay for the infrastructure projects. The city says the incentive zone will not result in a new tax or tax increase for current homeowners.
WOOSTER, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Flour & Whisk Bakery extends hours to better serve community

BUCYRUS – Flour & Whisk Bakery is celebrating new ownership and new hours. Husband-and-wife duo Bob and Paula Herbert announced their ownership of the Bucyrus bakery, located at 416 S. Sandusky Avenue, in September. Flour & Whisk Bakery was established in 2020 and quickly became a go-to location for fresh baked donuts and pastries. The bakery also provides coffee and other beverages, cookies, and cakes.
BUCYRUS, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Full-time Custodian position open for Crawford County facilities

BUCYRUS—The Crawford County Commissioners are seeking a full time Custodian for various county facilities in Bucyrus, Ohio. Experience is preferred. The right candidate will be a high school graduate or equivalent with dependable transportation. Must be a team player, have an eye for detail and must be able to work independently, as well as with others.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH
Galion Inquirer

Goughenour rides on

GALION- Richard ‘Doc’ Goughenour has always had a passion for Harley-Davidson motorcycles. Goughenour, 83, is a veteran and has been a resident of Galion for about 30 years. Throughout his life, he has been around Harley-Davidson motorcycles. Recently, Goughenour completed a rebuild of a Harley and invited all of his ‘Ol Timers’ from West Virginia to take a look and hear his 1961 Panhead Harley-Davidson masterpiece. Goughenour added it was an Aftermarket Softail frame.
GALION, OH
huroninsider.com

Local highway construction for the week of October 17

Here is a look at construction projects that are anticipated by the Ohio Department of Transportation to impact highways in Erie, Huron, Lorain, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca counties on the week of October 10. Erie County. State Route 60, from SR 113 to Kneisel Road, will have single lane closures...
HURON COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Outpouring of community support boosts Shelby family

SHELBY -- During a time of inflation, political turmoil, and international conflicts, one small family in one small Ohio city has received an outpouring of support and help from their small city and surrounding communities. When the story of the Uyoa family was published in Richland Source last week, they...
SHELBY, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Thrifty Propane in Medina closes suddenly, leaving customers out in the cold

Left in the cold and now thousands of dollars in the hole — that's reality for some Thrifty Propane customers after the company abruptly shut down. McDonald said the company's closure happened with no warning. A message on the Thrifty Propane website said operations ceased due to "circumstances beyond our control." There is no additional information listed about where customers who pre-paid for service can seek refunds.
MEDINA, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

One Tank Trip: Buckeye Express Diner

So you think you're an Ohio State fan? No matter how much you think you love scarlet and gray, this family might have you beat. Welcome to the Buckeye Express Diner, 810 State Route 97 West, just off I-71 near Mansfield. It's a unique spot to indulge your inner Buckeye — and indulge in some huge burgers. And it's a One Tank Trip.
MANSFIELD, OH
The Times-Gazette

The Times-Gazette

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
260K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Ashland, OH from Ashland Times Gazette.

 http://times-gazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy