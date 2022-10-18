Read full article on original website
VERIFY: Are police enforcing expired temporary plates in Missouri and Illinois? What’s the penalty?
ST. LOUIS — When you buy a new car, a temporary license plate allows you to drive it while you title and pay sales taxes and get permanent plates. Missouri and Illinois both have a grace period to drive with them but if you don't meet those deadlines, there may be penalties for you as the driver.
Illinois homeowners could receive up to $30K in mortgage relief
CHICAGO - The state's Housing Development Authority is reopening a mortgage assistance program for homeowners impacted by the pandemic. The Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund (ILHAF) will launch on Tuesday, Nov. 1 and will provide up to $30,000 in mortgage assistance to eligible homeowners — paid directly to the servicer, taxing body or other approved entity — while homeowners work to regain their financial footing.
No, those Illinois tax rebate checks aren’t bouncing
That’s what Morris farmer Connor Greve thought after trying to deposit the $50 tax rebate check he received in the mail from the State of Illinois. A few days after depositing the check Greve received a letter from his bank saying the check didn’t clear and he was being charged a $12 “returned check” fee.
Effingham Radio
Illinois State Police to Conduct Nighttime Enforcement Patrols
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 (Interim) Commander, Lieutenant Lance Hinkle, announces the ISP will conduct Nighttime Enforcement (NITE) patrols in Richland and Jasper County during November. NITE patrols allow the ISP to focus on preventing, detecting, and taking enforcement action in response to impaired driving and occupant restraint violations...
$300 Checks For Illinois Residents Delayed
Illinois locals who signed up to receive direct deposits received their money. But people awaiting checks are still waiting. The process began and abruptly stopped. Millions of Illinois citizens have not received their money. The state began sending out refunds on September 12. The amount for return is $1.8 billion and will come in two payments - individual and property tax rebates. (source)
MyWabashValley.com
Mountain lion killed in Illinois, sent to U of I
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A mountain lion struck and killed by a vehicle has been delivered to the U of I for a full necropsy and DNA analysis. The analysis will provide valuable information to biologists about the animal, its place of origin, and exploratory movements across the Midwest.
Several fire departments were at the scene of a house fire in Illinois
Emergency crews were on the scene of a house fire in Washington Park early Wednesday morning.
KTLO
February execution date set for Missouri man who killed four
This booking photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Leonard Taylor. The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, set a February execution date for Taylor, a suburban St. Louis man who was convicted of killing his girlfriend and her three young children nearly 18 years ago. He is scheduled to be executed on Feb. 7, 2023, at the state prison in Bonne Terre. (Missouri Department of Corrections via AP)
MyWabashValley.com
Freeze Warning for Indiana, warming up starting Thursday
Mostly clear tonight with a low of 27. Mostly sunny and Thursday. Freeze Warning for our Indiana counties from midnight to 10 am EDT. Criteria is different in our Illinois counties, so no warning issued. 60s Thursday, then a stretch of 70 degree weather through Monday. The week looks great,...
Family Just Learned They Inherited $11 Million from Illinois Man
It's reportedly the largest amount of unclaimed property ever and it was just given to the family of an Illinois man who had over $11 million dollars in assets. I saw this news of mega-inheritance shared on Yahoo News. It's a share of a news report from CBS Chicago who said that Joseph Richard Stancak of Chicago had left $11 million dollars behind after his death in 2016. Now, the state treasurer says he's found Joseph's family. 119 heirs will now share in a massive inheritance that was unclaimed...until now.
newschannel20.com
Gov. Pritzker changing the state's recommendation on face masks
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Governor JB Pritzker is changing the state's recommendation on face masks to include all individuals, regardless of vaccination status. The recommendation comes in a new executive order issued on Friday. The order amends a previous COVID-19 executive order saying quote:. All individuals, including those who...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: New Masking Guidance, COVID Guidelines Changed
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced some changes to the state's COVID guidelines recently, including a change to recommendations for masking under an executive order that remains in place. The executive order changes marks the latest shift in COVID restrictions from Pritzker, who in recent months altered the guidelines for testing...
IL Cops Bust Out-Of-State RV With $3 Million Worth Of Cocaine
Illinois State Police make one of the biggest cocaine busts in Illinois history. Suspicious Vehicle Pulled Over By Illinois State Police. I always like to start out by saying, it's a good idea to avoid actions that will get you arrested. It's definitely not worth it. If you find it necessary to commit a crime, don't bring attention to yourself. That will only get you busted.
ourquadcities.com
$11 Million returned to Illinois man’s family
Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs’ office made history this week when it returned $11 million to the estate of a man who died of natural causes just before Christmas in 2016. It is the largest returned unclaimed property dollar amount in the nation’s history. Most of Joseph Richard...
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Illinois deadline to claim $700 one-time direct tax rebate payments is just two days away
Illinois residents have two days left to claim up to $700 in tax rebates aimed to provide financial support amid increased living costs in the state. The tax rebates are part of the state’s Family Relief Plan and passed the legislature earlier this year. The bill sets aside millions of dollars for those who filed their 2021 taxes to help with increased costs caused by both the pandemic and high inflation.
teslarati.com
Tesla to open a massive warehouse in Illinois
Tesla signed a lease for a massive warehouse spanning almost 667,000 square feet of space in Illinois, according to a report by the Courier-Tribune citing a CBRE market report. The warehouse is located south of Interstate 270 at Gateway TradePort, a planned industrial park in Pontoon Beach. Although Tesla’s plans for the warehouse are not yet known, it’s currently under construction at 1202 Parkway off I-270 and Illinois Route 111.
Man dies in head-on collision with semi on US 50
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Clair man died Saturday night following a head-on collision on U.S. Highway 50 in Franklin County. The collision happened at about 8:05 p.m. According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, 60-year-old William McMillian was driving westbound on U.S. 50 when he cross the center line of the roadway at Old Route 66, not far from the Highway 44 exit to Union, and struck an eastbound semitruck head-on.
WAND TV
Ten hour standoff ends peacefully
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) — Illinois State Police arrested 44-year old Dax A. Baldrige of St. Elmo after a 10-hour standoff. According to the Monday evening announcement, Fayette County Sheriff's Deputies and the U.S. Marshal Service Great Lakes Task Force attempted to serve a warrant for Failure to Appear when the suspect fired multiple shots at them.
Police find man dead Sunday in his St. Louis County residence
JENNINGS, Mo. — St. Louis County Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons detectives launched a homicide investigation after a man was found dead Sunday evening in Jennings. Police responded to a call regarding an assault at about 6:44 p.m. Sunday at a home in the 9400 block of Bagley...
KMOV
Metro rideshare driver tells News 4 about carjacking he experienced after seeing FBI warning
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - News 4 warned rideshare drivers earlier this week about a rise in carjackings in East St. Louis. However, it’s not just happening in the Metro East. News 4 spoke to an Uber driver who wants to keep his name anonymous out of concern for...
