WEAR
Freeze warning issued for inland parts of WEAR viewing area
WEAR-TV — Cold air has been blowing in and the next few nights will be chilly with some areas possibly freezing. A freeze warning is in effect Wednesday morning from 1:00 a.m. through 8:00 a.m. for inland portions of Northwest Florida and Southwest Alabama. Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 degrees will be possible inland, but temperatures will stay above freezing along the coast.
HWY 98 will close Oct. 29 for Hurlburt Field bridge replacement
HURLBURT FIELD, Fla. (WKRG) — The pedestrian bridge connecting Hurlburt Field’s North and South stations over HWY 98 will be replaced this month. Road closures are expected with the installation overnight Oct. 29 and 30. The bridge was damaged in 2020’s Hurricane Sally causing foundational damage to the walkways. The bridge was taken down in […]
Two bikers hit by vehicle at Blue Angel Parkway and Sorrento Road
Bicyclist killed at Sorrento Road just west of Blue Angel Parkway. Pensacola, Fla - (OBA) - Around 7:05pm last evening two bicyclists were traveling westbound on State Road 292 (Sorrento Road) near the edge of the roadway when a Toyota Highlander also traveling westbound on State Road 292 (Sorrento Road) struck the bicyclists.
Laurel Hill man killed in crash on Long Creek Bridge
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An Okaloosa County man is dead after his car left the roadway in Walton County Monday night. Florida Highway Patrol said in a release the crash happened at 8:11 p.m on Long Road at the Long Creek Bridge. A 21-year-old from Laurel Hill was southbound across the bridge. He then […]
One dead, one injured in hit-and-run crash
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly hit-and-run on Sorrento Road Wednesday night.
Boat sinks in Destin after hitting dock
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — It was a quick response from firefighters after an incident on the water in northwest Florida. Firefighters in Destin were busy Saturday after a boat crash. According to a Facebook post from Destin Fire-Rescue, an 18-foot boat hit a dock, went over the dock, and sank. The post says no injuries […]
navarrenewspaper.com
NAVARRE FISHING REPORT SUNDAY 10-16-22
SPECIAL NOTICE The Navarre pier is open from 5 am until 11 pm daily. Visit our You Tube channel Navarre Newspaper. You will find the weather and information videos about the emerald coast of Destin, Navarre, Gulf Breeze and Pensacola areas.This report is updated during the day. THE PIER WILL CHANGE HOURS OF OPERATION ON NOV 6. OPEN AT 6 AM AND CLOSE AT 9 PM.
Sunflower Festival coming to Washington County
VERNON, Fla. (WMBB) — Black Barn Blossoms will hold a sunflower festival on Saturday, October 22. The festival will take place at 3535 Dickinson Lane in Vernon from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. The $10 ticket includes entry into the festival where there will be live music and a maze. There will be some add-ons […]
Bus drivers say they’re overworked, underpaid in Escambia Co.
Bus drivers in Escambia County, Florida are speaking out saying they are overworked and underpaid.
WEAR
Narcan kits now available to the public for free in Santa Rosa, Okaloosa counties
MILTON, Fla. -- The Florida Department of Health in both Santa Rosa and Okaloosa counties is making Naloxone (Narcan) Nasal Spray kits free and available to the public. The FDOH describes Narcan as "a lifesaving medication that could reduce thousands of substance abuse deaths across the state. Naloxone can be distributed to people who use drugs, people with a history of drug use, others at risk of experiencing an overdose, and to friends, family members, and others that may witness and overdose."
Escambia Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating a homicide that occurred on Oct. 18. The investigation started after deputies were called to the 1100 block of Patton Drive, near Elizabeth Street, where they discovered a man who was dead. Deputies said the man’s wounds were significant. […]
Okaloosa County Sheriff announces sudden death of Capt. Jay Jones
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County Sheriff Eric Aden shared the news Monday of Captain Jay Jones’ death over the weekend. Aden said Capt. Jones died at his home unexpectedly Sunday morning from natural causes. He was 51 years old. “We all have different personalities and Jay, I would call in one-word compliance. Jay was a […]
WEAR
40-year-old Milton man in critical condition after chase with deputy results in crash
MILTON, Fla. -- A 40-year-old Milton man was airlifted to the hospital after a rollover crash Wednesday afternoon. Florida Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to Nichols Creek Road and Ginnie Trail at around 1:58 p.m. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash involved a single 2012 gold Ford Escape. According...
wuwf.org
A look at the historic home and shell museum of Dr. Beal
Just north of Highway 98 in Wynnehaven Beach is a relic of historical significance most people overlook. The Beal residence, built in 1910, was once the summer home, office, and shell museum of a well-known Fort Walton Beach man. The building now stands vacant. Dr. James Hartley Beal, born in...
WJHG-TV
Teenagers partying in South Walton leads to arrests
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Teenagers are once again congregating and causing trouble in South Walton. Caught on camera are what looks to be hundreds of teens huddled up on Seagrove Beach drinking and fighting. Cathy Allgood rented a house just a few blocks down from Seaside for the week...
waltonso.org
WHERE THE RUBBER MEETS THE ROAD; WCSO INTRODUCES NEW CRIME PREVENTION CAR DURING NATIONAL CRIME PREVENTION MONTH
WALTON COUNTY, Fla— October is National Crime Prevention Month and the Walton County Sheriff’s Office is unveiling a new crime prevention-themed patrol car. WCSO is proud to introduce the new design which displays crime prevention tips, beach flag safety messaging, a QR code for Low-Speed Vehicle rules of the road, and more!
Thunder Beach 2022 Autumn Rally to begin this week
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The 22nd annual Thunder Beach Autumn begins on Wednesday at Frank Brown Park. Thunder Beach recently added music acts to the rally. This year Dierks Bentley, Colt Ford, Shinedown, Bret Michaels and 3 Doors Down are all scheduled to play. There will also be several events around town that […]
Pensacola Interstate Fair begins tomorrow: What you need to know
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Fall is in the air, and the Pensacola Interstate Fair is set to begin tomorrow, Oct. 20. Kicking off tomorrow, admission for the Pensacola Interstate Fair is only $1, for everyone ages four and up. All midway rides are also $1 each. At 4 p.m., the fair and commercial building open, […]
WEAR
Navarre woman wanted for multiple drug possession charges in Santa Rosa County
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office is searching for a woman wanted for multiple charges involving drug possession. Nicole Lynn Yager, 40, of Navarre, is wanted for larceny petit theft, drug possession - controlled substance without prescription, resist officer - obstruct by disguised person, drug equipment possession and/or use, drive with suspended revoked license, possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and introduce contraband county detention facility.
getthecoast.com
The 2nd Annual Epic Bakery Festival in DeFuniak Springs is back!
On Sunday, November 13, 2022, the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast is bringing back its Epic Bakery Festival for the 2nd year! The family-friendly event is back at Mainstreet in DeFuniak Springs. Enjoy delicious baked goods from locally-owned bakeries, chefs, and restaurants, a live DJ, an epic...
