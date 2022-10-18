Memphis Grizzlies power forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (foot) will hopefully progress to 5-on-5 work in the next couple of weeks, per head coach Taylor Jenkins. Jackson continues to work his way back from offseason foot surgery and he's expected to make his debut sometime in December. Santi Aldama is expected to start at power forward while Jackson is out. Brandon Clarke and Ziaire Williams (knee) should see more minutes with the second unit, but Williams is out for Wednesday's season opener against the New York Knicks.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO