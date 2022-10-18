Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wendy's Employee Unjustly Fired After 20 Years Gets to Be a Cop at Mount Holly Police Dept. Before Big Retirement PartyZack LoveMount Holly, NC
This Abandoned School is One of the Creepiest Places in North CarolinaTravel MavenConcord, NC
Oldest Dairy Queen In North Carolina is Now For SaleTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
PJ Walker's passing day versus the Rams looks even worse in hindsightEugene AdamsCharlotte, NC
Security Bot 'Parker' Patrolling Downtown CharlotteJus4NetCharlotte, NC
Centre Daily
Kawhi Leonard’s Hilarious Reaction to Watching Warriors vs Lakers
View the original article to see embedded media. Kawhi Leonard is a very eccentric guy in the NBA, he's just a different type of guy with different types of answers. The Clippers are facing the Lakers on Thursday, so when Kawhi was asked if he watched the Lakers face the Warriors on opening night, he had a different type of answer.
Suns update: Jae Crowder put on inactive list going into season opener
The Phoenix Suns have put power forward Jae Crowder on their inactive list as NBA teams had to submit their opening day rosters by 2 p.m. Monday. The 2022-23 NBA season begins Tuesday. Crowder and the Suns "mutually agreed" he wouldn't attend training camp as Phoenix has been looking to...
Centre Daily
Doc Rivers’ Message to Matisse Thybulle After Extension Deadline
The Philadelphia 76ers had until Monday night to agree to terms on a new extension with their 2019 first-round pick, Matisse Thybulle. In the weeks leading up to the deadline, Daryl Morey was asked about where the team is at regarding a Thybulle extension. The Sixers' President of Basketball Operations declined to comment.
Box score: Grizzlies 115, Knicks 112 (OT)
Box score for the Memphis Grizzlies season opener at FedExForum, Wednesday, Oct. 19.
See Ja Morant's highlight block, alley-oop in OT of Memphis Grizzlies' win over Knicks
Ja Morant might not have made the game-winning shot in regulation but he delivered an insane sequence in overtime during the Memphis Grizzlies' season opener. Morant chased down Knicks guard Jalen Brunson and pinned his shot on the backboard with an incredible block from behind. The Grizzlies' All-Star then followed that by dribbling down the court and throwing an alley-oop pass to Brandon Clarke. ...
Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday
The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
thecomeback.com
Paolo Banchero throws down poster dunk in sensational NBA debut
It didn’t take long for the 2022 NBA Draft’s top overall draft pick to show off his skills in an NBA game. Paolo Banchero scored 27 points (11-of-18 from the field, 5-of-7 at the line), pulled down nine rebounds, dished out two assists, and blocked two shots in his NBA debut on Wednesday night for the Orlando Magic vs. the Detroit Pistons. It was the 2022-23 season opener for each team.
Phillies, Padres Fans Brawl in Street Outside of Petco Park After Game 2
A fight broke out between Phillies and Padres fans after Game 2.
Yardbarker
Halftime Report: Takeaways From Suns vs Mavericks
The first half has come to a close as the Phoenix Suns trail the Dallas Mavericks 62-45 at halftime. Here are some key takeaways from the game so far before heading into second half play. Deandre Ayton Foul Trouble:. Deandre Ayton picked up his third foul at the 8 minute...
Grizzlies Injury Report Against The Knicks
The Memphis Grizzlies have announced their initial injury report for Wednesday's game against the New York Knicks.
Centre Daily
Pelicans 2022-23 Season Predictions: Record, Awards, MVP, Postseason
The Pelicans Scoop writers give their 2022-23 season predictions on the New Orleans Pelicans. Postseason Projection: 2nd round series goes 6-7. Chance at Conference finals. Postseason Awards: Zion Williamson - All-NBA; Brandon Ingram - All Star; Dyson Daniels - 2nd Team All Rookie; Herbert Jones - 2nd Team Defense; Willie Green - Coach of the Year.
Centre Daily
Lakers News: The Ringer Team Applauds Lakers Front Office For Trade Hesitancy
Your Los Angeles Lakers' most well-compensated player, ex-All-Star point guard Russell Westbrook, is also the single piece the team is most hoping to trade. View the original article to see embedded media. In a recent episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast, Bill Simmons, Joe House and Ryen Russillo discussed their...
numberfire.com
KZ Okpala starting at power forward in Sacramento's Wednesday lineup
Sacramento Kings forward KZ Okpala is starting in Wednesday's opener against the Portland Trail Blazers. Okpala will make the start at the four with De'Aaron Fox, Kevin Huerter, Harrison Barnes, and Domantas Sabonis. In 18.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Okpala to produce 6.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.2 assists.
numberfire.com
Jaren Jackson Jr. (foot) progressing for Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies power forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (foot) will hopefully progress to 5-on-5 work in the next couple of weeks, per head coach Taylor Jenkins. Jackson continues to work his way back from offseason foot surgery and he's expected to make his debut sometime in December. Santi Aldama is expected to start at power forward while Jackson is out. Brandon Clarke and Ziaire Williams (knee) should see more minutes with the second unit, but Williams is out for Wednesday's season opener against the New York Knicks.
Yardbarker
Knicks’ new uptempo offense faces early test in season opener vs Grizzlies
That’s how Tom Thibodeau wanted the New York Knicks to play this season. They showed a glimpse of that in their 3-1 preseason run. Despite missing out on three-time All-Star Donovan Mitchell, the Knicks still had a solid offseason. They went younger, trading away their veterans to sign 26-year-old...
Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns: How to watch the 2022 NBA season opener game tonight
The Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns play on Wednesday night in the first game of the NBA season for both teams. Here's a look at the time, channel, announcers and broadcast information for the game, which will be played at Footprint Center in Phoenix. Who wins?:Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns...
Centre Daily
Chicago plays Detroit following Lafferty’s 2-goal performance
Detroit Red Wings (2-0-1, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (1-2-0, sixth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks host the Detroit Red Wings after Sam Lafferty's two-goal game against the San Jose Sharks in the Blackhawks' 5-2 win. Chicago had a 28-42-12 record overall and...
Centre Daily
‘I was unconscious’: Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa recalls night of concussion, talks return to face Steelers
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The last thing Tua Tagovailoa remembers was getting tackled by Cincinnati Bengals nose tackle Josh Tupou. After that, it wasn’t until he was at the hospital at University of Cincinnati medical facilities and some of the ambulance ride there when he regained consciousness following his Sept. 29 concussion suffered in the second quarter of that Thursday night loss to the Bengals.
Trail Blazers vs. Kings: How To Watch, Injury Report, Lineups, More
The Portland Trail Blazers and Sacramento Kings are entering the 2022-23 NBA season in a similar boat. Both teams are looking to climb back into the postseason picture in the Western Conference after a down 2021-22 season. Alas, there is one major difference between the two franchises. Portland bottomed out...
Centre Daily
Jets regroup to beat Avs 4-3 in OT on Pionk’s 2nd goal
Neal Pionk scored his second goal of the game 31 seconds into overtime and the Winnipeg Jets regrouped after squandering a two-goal lead to beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-3 on Wednesday night. Pionk’s slap shot from the right side froze goaltender Alexandar Georgiev as he scored his first career overtime...
