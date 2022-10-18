ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Centre Daily

Kawhi Leonard’s Hilarious Reaction to Watching Warriors vs Lakers

View the original article to see embedded media. Kawhi Leonard is a very eccentric guy in the NBA, he's just a different type of guy with different types of answers. The Clippers are facing the Lakers on Thursday, so when Kawhi was asked if he watched the Lakers face the Warriors on opening night, he had a different type of answer.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Centre Daily

Doc Rivers’ Message to Matisse Thybulle After Extension Deadline

The Philadelphia 76ers had until Monday night to agree to terms on a new extension with their 2019 first-round pick, Matisse Thybulle. In the weeks leading up to the deadline, Daryl Morey was asked about where the team is at regarding a Thybulle extension. The Sixers' President of Basketball Operations declined to comment.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Commercial Appeal

See Ja Morant's highlight block, alley-oop in OT of Memphis Grizzlies' win over Knicks

Ja Morant might not have made the game-winning shot in regulation but he delivered an insane sequence in overtime during the Memphis Grizzlies' season opener. Morant chased down Knicks guard Jalen Brunson and pinned his shot on the backboard with an incredible block from behind. The Grizzlies' All-Star then followed that by dribbling down the court and throwing an alley-oop pass to Brandon Clarke. ...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday

The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
ATHENS, GA
thecomeback.com

Paolo Banchero throws down poster dunk in sensational NBA debut

It didn’t take long for the 2022 NBA Draft’s top overall draft pick to show off his skills in an NBA game. Paolo Banchero scored 27 points (11-of-18 from the field, 5-of-7 at the line), pulled down nine rebounds, dished out two assists, and blocked two shots in his NBA debut on Wednesday night for the Orlando Magic vs. the Detroit Pistons. It was the 2022-23 season opener for each team.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Halftime Report: Takeaways From Suns vs Mavericks

The first half has come to a close as the Phoenix Suns trail the Dallas Mavericks 62-45 at halftime. Here are some key takeaways from the game so far before heading into second half play. Deandre Ayton Foul Trouble:. Deandre Ayton picked up his third foul at the 8 minute...
PHOENIX, AZ
Centre Daily

Pelicans 2022-23 Season Predictions: Record, Awards, MVP, Postseason

The Pelicans Scoop writers give their 2022-23 season predictions on the New Orleans Pelicans. Postseason Projection: 2nd round series goes 6-7. Chance at Conference finals. Postseason Awards: Zion Williamson - All-NBA; Brandon Ingram - All Star; Dyson Daniels - 2nd Team All Rookie; Herbert Jones - 2nd Team Defense; Willie Green - Coach of the Year.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
numberfire.com

KZ Okpala starting at power forward in Sacramento's Wednesday lineup

Sacramento Kings forward KZ Okpala is starting in Wednesday's opener against the Portland Trail Blazers. Okpala will make the start at the four with De'Aaron Fox, Kevin Huerter, Harrison Barnes, and Domantas Sabonis. In 18.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Okpala to produce 6.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.2 assists.
SACRAMENTO, CA
numberfire.com

Jaren Jackson Jr. (foot) progressing for Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies power forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (foot) will hopefully progress to 5-on-5 work in the next couple of weeks, per head coach Taylor Jenkins. Jackson continues to work his way back from offseason foot surgery and he's expected to make his debut sometime in December. Santi Aldama is expected to start at power forward while Jackson is out. Brandon Clarke and Ziaire Williams (knee) should see more minutes with the second unit, but Williams is out for Wednesday's season opener against the New York Knicks.
MEMPHIS, TN
Centre Daily

Chicago plays Detroit following Lafferty’s 2-goal performance

Detroit Red Wings (2-0-1, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (1-2-0, sixth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks host the Detroit Red Wings after Sam Lafferty's two-goal game against the San Jose Sharks in the Blackhawks' 5-2 win. Chicago had a 28-42-12 record overall and...
DETROIT, MI
Centre Daily

‘I was unconscious’: Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa recalls night of concussion, talks return to face Steelers

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The last thing Tua Tagovailoa remembers was getting tackled by Cincinnati Bengals nose tackle Josh Tupou. After that, it wasn’t until he was at the hospital at University of Cincinnati medical facilities and some of the ambulance ride there when he regained consciousness following his Sept. 29 concussion suffered in the second quarter of that Thursday night loss to the Bengals.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Centre Daily

Jets regroup to beat Avs 4-3 in OT on Pionk’s 2nd goal

Neal Pionk scored his second goal of the game 31 seconds into overtime and the Winnipeg Jets regrouped after squandering a two-goal lead to beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-3 on Wednesday night. Pionk’s slap shot from the right side froze goaltender Alexandar Georgiev as he scored his first career overtime...
