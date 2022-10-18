Read full article on original website
NFL
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn't believe Dak Prescott will have limitations when QB returns
All signs indicate Dak Prescott will return to the lineup Sunday when the Cowboys host the Detroit Lions in Week 7. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday morning on Shan & RJ on Audacy's 105.3 The Fan (Dallas) that Prescott is physically ready to return after the Week 1 injury knocked the star quarterback out the past five games.
Centre Daily
Tom Brady sends message to Buccaneers’ fanbase
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have gotten off to a sluggish start. The team is just 3-3 through six games and the struggles have had some members of the fanbase calling for a new play-caller. With that being said, as poor as the offense has performed, the defense hasn't been much better over the past three weeks.
Cowboys News: Jerry Jones lashes out at owners' meeting, Dak medically cleared
The Cowboys made plenty of news, even on their off day. Quarterback Dak Prescott got his official medical clearance as expected; even though it’s still not known if he’ll suit up on Sunday, team owner Jerry Jones seemed optimistic. Jones himself caused a stir or two while at the owners’ meetings in New York: first by trying to dismiss rumors that Commanders owner Daniel Snyder and his continued ownership would be an official topic of conversation, and then by reportedly getting testy with Patriots owner Robert Kraft over the contract of league commissioner Roger Goodell. Both stories will warrant further attention.
atozsports.com
Cowboys: Dan Quinn goes off after Week 6 loss
The Dallas Cowboys got to 4-1 without Dak Prescott mainly on the strength of their defense. This past Sunday against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles, the Cowboys’ defense entered the game having not allowed any team to score 20 points all season. That went away quickly as the Eagles led...
Yardbarker
Cowboys Loss Lesson at Eagles? ‘We Can Beat Them!’ Insists Dallas Owner Jerry Jones
A funny thing happened on the way to the Dallas Cowboys’ Week 6 loss at the Philadelphia Eagles. Or at least so says the always-optimistic Jerry Jones. "We should be encouraged," the Cowboys owner said. "We can beat them.”. On his weekly radio appearance on 105.3 The Fan on...
Yardbarker
Zeke 'Pride': Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott Joins Legends Emmitt Smith and Tony Dorsett in Exclusive Club
Two players in Dallas Cowboys history - just two - have done what Ezekiel Elliott managed to do on Sunday night. The 27-year-old star became just the third Cowboys running back to move past 10,000 career scrimmage yards (10,048 to be exact). In a game that was the classic "tale of two halves," Elliott and the Cowboys' ground game got into its grove against the Eagles.
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott medically cleared to be full practice participant
It’s official. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was medically cleared to return to practice, coach Mike McCarthy said Wednesday at his media briefing.
Centre Daily
NFL Power Rankings: Bills on Top After Win vs. Chiefs?
The Buffalo Bills are riding high with a 5-1 record after dismantling the Kansas City Chiefs on the road in a massive revenge game. The win gives them the top spot in the AFC standings and this week's power rankings from Sports Illustrated. "A thorough, masterful performance by Buffalo on...
ESPN
Cowboys' Jerry Jones: Dak Prescott 'determined' to play Sunday
FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones is hopeful Dak Prescott will be able to return to the starting lineup Sunday against the Detroit Lions after missing five games with a fractured right thumb. "Well, let's just say this: He's determined to [play]," Jones said on...
Centre Daily
Las Vegas Raiders First Injury Report for Week 7
The Las Vegas Raiders were back on the practice field, preparing for their week seven contest against the Houston Texans but were without one of their star players. Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller was the only non-participant on Wednesday’s practice. Waller suffered a hamstring injury early in the...
Centre Daily
Falcons CB Darren Hall ‘Stepped Up’ vs. 49ers After Being Thrust Into Spotlight
When the Atlanta Falcons selected San Diego State cornerback Darren Hall in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, they did so with the belief that he could grow into a starting-caliber player in the secondary. Hall was coached in college by Brady Hoke, the brother of Falcons secondary...
Yardbarker
Cowboys Coach Kellen Moore Evaluates 'Leaning On' RBs Tony Pollard & Ezekiel Elliott
Despite their 26-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys still have plenty to be happy about. Dallas has somehow managed to start the season 4-2 after losing starting quarterback Dak Prescott to a broken hand in Week 1. The Dallas defense and backup quarterback Cooper Rush...
Centre Daily
Doc Rivers’ Message to Matisse Thybulle After Extension Deadline
The Philadelphia 76ers had until Monday night to agree to terms on a new extension with their 2019 first-round pick, Matisse Thybulle. In the weeks leading up to the deadline, Daryl Morey was asked about where the team is at regarding a Thybulle extension. The Sixers' President of Basketball Operations declined to comment.
Centre Daily
Bills’ Von Miller Reveals What Would’ve Kept Him With the Rams
After winning the Super Bowl with the Rams last season, Von Miller hit free agency for the first time in his career. And, even though Los Angeles wanted Miller back, the pass rusher opted to sign a six-year, $120 million contract with the Bills. However, if the result of the...
Centre Daily
Orlovsky on Packers’ Offense: ‘10 Guys Right, One Guy Wrong’
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers’ offense is a mess. It’s not a big mess, though. It’s just a bunch of little messes. “It’s similar to maybe what I expected,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers said on Wednesday. “There’s been growing pains. There’s been some mental errors at times, which you expect with a younger group. But there’s too many plays where it’s just one guy maybe doing the wrong thing or not executing their responsibilities. We clean that up, we’ll be fine. There’s enough leadership on the offense to get those things cleaned up. I’m confident we’ll get some of those things fixed.”
Centre Daily
Previewing the Houston Texans Defense
Even being as bad as a one-win team would seem to be, the Houston Texans still have a few positives to draw from. One of them is their defense, which rank a respectable 13th in the NFL in points allowed. Texans head coach Love Smith has a history of being...
Centre Daily
New Ravens WR DeSean Jackson Eager to Work With Lamar Jackson
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — New Ravens wide receiver DeSean Jackson has been watching the career arc of quarterback Lamar Jackson. Now, the two will finally get to work together. It's an intriguing prospect for the Ravens. The pairing with Lamar Jackson is also reminiscent of DeSean Jackson's time with...
Centre Daily
NFL Draft Profile: Yasir Abdullah, Linebacker, Louisville Cardinals
An overhang who can rush the passer, play the run and drop into coverage efficiently. Solid musculature with room to add mass in his lower half. Not a pure edge defender, shows the ability to drop into boundary coverage and maintain the edge along with his pass rush responsibility. A sure tackler when it comes to run defense. Able to deploy him in zone coverage with confidence thanks to his functional athleticism. Spot drops into sight lines and can break up passes or even intercept the passers. Best when allowed to get out of his two-point stance and burst upfield. Shows the propensity to generate pressure as a designed looper, using closing speed to collapse pocket width. Can run the arc and flatten down the line en route to the quarterback. Timely hands that will bat down the ball at the line of scrimmage. Very little threat as a pass rusher when he can't win with get-off. Doesn't work many moves and will seldom convert speed to power or win with a bull rush. Tends to lag in his awareness, can be slow to react or get downfield on big runs. Tweener in every sense. A multidimensional player who thrives in head-down rushes or boundary zone coverage. Abdullah has some solid traits but is sort of a tweener in both build and skillset, with the need to add power and rush moves as a pass rusher in order to take the next step.
Centre Daily
Patriots Mac Jones Honeymoon Over?
Once upon a time this was going to be such a promising year for Mac Jones. He arrived in May at New England Patriots' offseason workouts in improved shape. He assumed a more aggressive leadership role. He even worked with Tom Brady's old throwing coach to improve his Pro-Bowl level passing mechanics.
Centre Daily
‘Genuine’ Marcus Mariota Has Full Support in Falcons Locker Room
The Atlanta Falcons are sitting in a tie for first place at .500 six weeks into the season, which is far from where many pundits placed them before the year began. Many people believed that starting Marcus Mariota, a quarterback who hadn't started since 2019, was a sign that the Falcons were folding the season. However, it's been quite the opposite in Atlanta. In fact, Mariota has been celebrated for his leadership, and rightfully so.
