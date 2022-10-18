Read full article on original website
Related
getthecoast.com
Fort Walton-Destin Hospital launches new midwifery program
HCA Florida Fort Walton-Destin Hospital has launched a new midwifery program – the only one of its kind across Okaloosa, Walton and Santa Rosa counties in which midwives deliver in the hospital. The program helps to meet the growing healthcare needs of the local community, as an increased number...
getthecoast.com
BBQ & Bingo to raise money for Okaloosa students and mini teacher grants
The Okaloosa Public Schools Foundation’s 2nd Annual BBQ and Bingo fundraising event is set for Tuesday, October 25th at the Clubhouse Grille at the FWB Golf Course, 1955 Lewis Turner Blvd, in Fort Walton Beach. Social hour begins at 5:00. Bingo is from 5:30 – 8 pm. There...
getthecoast.com
Local businessman, Tripp Tolbert, donates $1 million to Destin High School athletics
On Tuesday, October 18, 2022, local businessman Tripp Tolbert made a major donation to the Destin High School Athletics Department which will total $1 million. Tolbert delivered the first portion of his donation, $250,000, to Destin High School this week at a special surprise student assembly held in “The Shark Tank” at Destin High School.
getthecoast.com
Okaloosa Sheriff’s Office announces unexpected death of Captain Jay Jones
On Monday, October 17, 2022, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office announced that Captain Jay Jones passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sunday morning due to natural causes. Sheriff Aden, along with many coworkers and friends, went to Jay’s home to pay respects and comfort Jay’s family, according to a press release.
getthecoast.com
12 STRONG: The “Horse Soldiers” helped liberate Afghanistan after 9/11, to be honored by FWB Chamber in special event
The Greater FWB Chamber of Commerce will honor the ODA 595 Horse Soldiers, more commonly known as the horse soldiers portrayed in the movie “12 Strong,” on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 5:30 pm at the Fort Walton Beach Fairgrounds. Following the attacks of September 11, 2001, a...
getthecoast.com
The 2nd Annual Epic Bakery Festival in DeFuniak Springs is back!
On Sunday, November 13, 2022, the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast is bringing back its Epic Bakery Festival for the 2nd year! The family-friendly event is back at Mainstreet in DeFuniak Springs. Enjoy delicious baked goods from locally-owned bakeries, chefs, and restaurants, a live DJ, an epic...
getthecoast.com
Brrrr….Okaloosa under freeze warning and fire weather watch 🥶
It is going to be a cold Tuesday and Wednesday here along Northwest Florida as a freeze warning has been issued for our area late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The freeze warning is in effect from 1-8am for most of the non-coastal areas of Okaloosa County. According to the...
getthecoast.com
Highway 98 to be closed to through traffic to reinstall Hurlburt Field pedestrian bridge – Oct 29-30
U.S. Highway 98 will be closed to through traffic on Oct. 29-30 to reinstall the Hurlburt Field pedestrian bridge. At 5 p.m. on Oct. 29, Highway 98 will be reduced to two lanes. At 10 p.m. highway 98 will be closed. At 8 a.m., Oct. 30, Highway 98 will be...
getthecoast.com
Free country music festival coming to The Boardwalk on Okaloosa Island
A free country music festival is debuting at The Boardwalk on Okaloosa Island on Friday, November 4 and continuing on into Saturday, November 5. The 2-day Boardwalk Country Music Beach Festival will feature performances from country music stars. The event anticipates at least 3,000 visitors. The event is organized by...
Comments / 0