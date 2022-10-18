ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okaloosa County, FL

Fort Walton-Destin Hospital launches new midwifery program

HCA Florida Fort Walton-Destin Hospital has launched a new midwifery program – the only one of its kind across Okaloosa, Walton and Santa Rosa counties in which midwives deliver in the hospital. The program helps to meet the growing healthcare needs of the local community, as an increased number...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
Local businessman, Tripp Tolbert, donates $1 million to Destin High School athletics

On Tuesday, October 18, 2022, local businessman Tripp Tolbert made a major donation to the Destin High School Athletics Department which will total $1 million. Tolbert delivered the first portion of his donation, $250,000, to Destin High School this week at a special surprise student assembly held in “The Shark Tank” at Destin High School.
DESTIN, FL
The 2nd Annual Epic Bakery Festival in DeFuniak Springs is back!

On Sunday, November 13, 2022, the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast is bringing back its Epic Bakery Festival for the 2nd year! The family-friendly event is back at Mainstreet in DeFuniak Springs. Enjoy delicious baked goods from locally-owned bakeries, chefs, and restaurants, a live DJ, an epic...
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL
Free country music festival coming to The Boardwalk on Okaloosa Island

A free country music festival is debuting at The Boardwalk on Okaloosa Island on Friday, November 4 and continuing on into Saturday, November 5. The 2-day Boardwalk Country Music Beach Festival will feature performances from country music stars. The event anticipates at least 3,000 visitors. ​The event is organized by...
OKALOOSA ISLAND, FL

