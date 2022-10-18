ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okaloosa County, FL

WKRG News 5

Escambia Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating a homicide that occurred on Oct. 18. The investigation started after deputies were called to the 1100 block of Patton Drive, near Elizabeth Street, where they discovered a man who was dead. Deputies said the man’s wounds were significant. […]
Atmore Advance

Man arrested on attempted murder warrant

A Pensacola, Fla. man with warrants for attempted murder out of Escambia County, Fla., was arrested on fugitive from justice and domestic violence III charges on Oct. 18, according to the Atmore Police Department. Public Information Officer Sgt. Darrell McMann said Jason Coleman, 38, of Pensacola, was arrested after APD...
WKRG News 5

Routine traffic stop leads to cocaine trafficking arrest: Escambia County Sheriff

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A routine traffic stop for not wearing a seatbelt led to Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies arresting a Pensacola man found with 266 grams of cocaine on Tuesday.  Tervarios Sanchez Bigham, 46, was charged with trafficking cocaine and possession of marijuana.  According to deputies, at the intersection of Trammel Boulevard and […]
utv44.com

Florida teen charged after allegedly providing drugs to friends on bus before school

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WPMI) — A student from Emerald Coast Middle School is facing felony charges after providing drugs to his friends while on the bus to school. The Walton County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputy was alerted to the incident Tuesday morning shortly after the start of school when a student went to the nurse’s office with side effects consistent with drug use.
WEAR

38-year-old man stabbed to death in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A homicide investigation is underway after a man was stabbed to death in Escambia County Sunday night. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, deputies located the man in the 2900-block of W Cross Street with two stab wounds -- one to the chest and another to the abdomen.
ssrnews.com

Local Sports Administrator Turns Herself in on Grand Theft Charge

Pace resident Elizabeth Anne Rohling, 43, was booked October 5 into Okaloosa Jail on an arrest warrant which was issued after she admitted making personal purchases on a Pace Athletic and Recreation Association (PARA) account. She’s now facing a felony grand theft charge. Rohling was charged with larceny exceeding...
Atmore Advance

Atmore man arrest on possession of burglary tools, criminal trespassing

An Atmore man was arrested Oct. 17 on possession of burglary tools, resisting arrest and criminal trespassing charges, according to the Atmore Police Department. Public Information Officer Sgt. Darrell McMann said Jackson Stallworth, 63, of Atmore, was arrested and transported to the Escambia County Detention Center in Brewton. The criminal trespassing charge was in the third degree.
WJHG-TV

Teenagers partying in South Walton leads to arrests

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Teenagers are once again congregating and causing trouble in South Walton. Caught on camera are what looks to be hundreds of teens huddled up on Seagrove Beach drinking and fighting. Cathy Allgood rented a house just a few blocks down from Seaside for the week...
click orlando

Man charged with abusing body of woman last seen in Florida

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – A man was charged with abusing the corpse of a former girlfriend whose body was found in a shallow grave in an Alabama barn days after the two had met in the Florida Panhandle to exchange custody of their daughter. Authorities in St. Clair County, Alabama,...
waltonso.org

14-YEAR-OLD EMERALD COAST MIDDLE SCHOOL STUDENT ARRESTED ON DRUG CHARGES

WALTON COUNTY, Fla— A student from Emerald Coast Middle School is facing felony charges after providing drugs to his friends while on the bus to school. The Walton County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputy was alerted to the incident Tuesday morning shortly after the start of school when a student went to the nurse’s office with side effects consistent with drug use.
OBA

Two bikers hit by vehicle at Blue Angel Parkway and Sorrento Road

Bicyclist killed at Sorrento Road just west of Blue Angel Parkway. Pensacola, Fla - (OBA) - Around 7:05pm last evening two bicyclists were traveling westbound on State Road 292 (Sorrento Road) near the edge of the roadway when a Toyota Highlander also traveling westbound on State Road 292 (Sorrento Road) struck the bicyclists.
wdhn.com

Geneva Police: Missing and endangered Geneva man

GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN) — The Geneva Police Department is asking for assistance in locating a missing Geneva man. At around 4;00 p.m. on Wednesday, Jimmy Wingate walked out of the emergency department of Wiregrass Medical Center in Geneva. Wingate suffers from mental health problems related to a prior medical...
WALA-TV FOX10

Atmore PD: Robber repeatedly hits Atmore store owner with metal object

ATMORE, Ala. (WALA) - An Atmore store owner was injured after being hit by a robber, the Atmore Police Department said. According to authorities, the suspect entered the New York Fashions store and struck the owner repeatedly with a metal object. The store owner was taken to the hospital and treated for his injuries.
WKRG News 5

Midwife options coming to Fort Walton-Destin hospital

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A new program is using certified nurse midwives in Northwest Florida for childbirth and maternity care. Dr. Melaine Mosier with HCA Florida Fort Walton-Destin said the CNM program is one-of-a-kind. “We are the only hospital-based midwifery program, so we can go into the hospital, we can do deliveries, we […]
