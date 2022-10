ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a teen who they said is “missing and endangered,” last seen Tuesday night, according to Facebook post from the ECSO. Jordan Nichole Rycroft, 17, was last seen at 11 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, on the 1800 block of Fairchild Street. Rycroft was last […]

