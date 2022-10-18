Read full article on original website
Texastornado
20h ago
Alabama’s run is over ..The NIL and Transfer portal is the great equalizer…Bama realistically should have 3 losses .They have been lucky to only have one ..
Jeremy Marsh
1d ago
How about instead of jobs being on the line, bench the players. Players are the one committing the penalties.
Truth Matters
1d ago
Your D gave up 52 points. start there, barely beat Texas A. M. after promising a beat down. do that mess Saturday an you will lose.
