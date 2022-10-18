ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texastornado
20h ago

Alabama’s run is over ..The NIL and Transfer portal is the great equalizer…Bama realistically should have 3 losses .They have been lucky to only have one ..

Jeremy Marsh
1d ago

How about instead of jobs being on the line, bench the players. Players are the one committing the penalties.

Truth Matters
1d ago

Your D gave up 52 points. start there, barely beat Texas A. M. after promising a beat down. do that mess Saturday an you will lose.

