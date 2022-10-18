Read full article on original website
mmanews.com
Islam Makhachev Opens Up On His Only MMA Loss
UFC lightweight contender Islam Makhachev‘s lone defeat in his MMA career ended up sparking the fire that’s led him to the UFC 280 title shot. Makhachev will face Charles Oliveira for the vacant lightweight title at UFC 280 on Oct. 22. It caps off a remarkable run for the Dagestani with a 10-fight winning streak in the Octagon.
MMA Fighting
Charles Oliveira says Islam Makhachev fight is only happening because of Khabib Nurmagomedov: ‘I will shock the world one more time’
Charles Oliveira will face Islam Makhachev to try to regain the UFC lightweight belt he lost due to a weight miss back in May, but doesn’t feel the Russian has earned his right to compete for the crown with his in-cage feats. “Do Bronx” said during the UFC 280...
Sean O'Malley: Aljamain Sterling not a draw, T.J. Dillashaw fight 'a lot bigger' with UFC 280 wins
ABU DHABI – Sean O'Malley thinks a fight with T.J. Dillashaw would sell a lot more than Aljamain Sterling. Dillashaw (17-4 MMA, 13-4 UFC) challenges bantamweight champion Sterling (21-3 MMA, 13-3 UFC) in Saturday’s UFC 280 co-main event at Etihad Arena. Right before the title fight, O’Malley meets former champion Petr Yan in a No. 1 contender fight.
MMAmania.com
Unimpressed Petr Yan expects guaranteed title shot with win over Sean O’Malley | UFC 280
Petr Yan wants his belt back. UFC 280 goes down this weekend (Sat., Oct. 22, 2022), showcasing two big-time Bantamweight bouts. Before the co-main event title tilt between the champion, Aljamain Sterling, and T.J. Dillashaw, Yan will look to get back in the win column against the rising superstar, Sean O’Malley.
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Alexander Volkanovski leans Islam Makhachev at UFC 280: ‘He doesn’t make too many mistakes’
Alexander Volkanovski has been keeping a close eye on the upcoming lightweight title tilt. The current UFC featherweight champion is locked in as the replacement fighter should anything go wrong at UFC 280. In the main event, the vacant 155-pound crown is on the line when former champion Charles Oliveira finally squares off with surging top contender Islam Makhachev.
Photo | TJ Dillashaw is absolutely shredded for UFC 280 title fight with Aljamain Sterling: “I’m in the best shape of my life”
Former bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw says he is in the best shape of his life ahead of Saturday’s UFC 280 event in Abu Dhabi. Dillashaw (17-4 MMA) will be looking to reclaim the promotions bantamweight world title when he collides with current champion Aljamain Sterling in the co-main event of UFC 280.
MMAmania.com
Sugar shove! Petr Yan two-hands Sean O’Malley across the stage during UFC 280 staredowns (Video)
The UFC 280 pre-fight press conference went down earlier today from Abu Dhabi, home of this weekend’s “Oliveira vs. Makhachev” pay-per-view (PPV) card at Etihad Arena on “Fight Island.” Event headliners Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev were in attendance to talk up their five-round lightweight title fight, alongside co-headliners Aljamain Sterling and TJ Dillashaw. “Funk Master” will have 25 minutes to keep his bantamweight title away from the hands of former champion TJ Dillashaw. In addition, Petr Yan traded barbs with bantamweight opponent Sean O’Malley ahead of their high stakes affair.
MMAmania.com
Henry Cejudo contemplating not returning after Alexander Volkanovski news: ‘I won’t fight for anything other than gold’
Henry Cejudo is feeling lost ahead of his potential comeback. The former dual-division Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) champion hung up his gloves following a May 2020 Bantamweight title defense against Dominick Cruz. This year, Cejudo returned to the United States Anti-Doping Association (USADA) testing pool in preparation for a hopeful return to action.
Petr Yan Doesn't Find Sean O'Malley's Skills Impressive Ahead Of UFC 280: "I Don't Think It's An Unsolvable Problem For Me"
Former UFC bantamweight champion, Petr Yan, doesn't believe rising contender, "Suga" Sean O'Malley, will present him with any problems he hasn't faced before in the Octagon when the two clash this weekend. Yan spoke with ESPN's Brett Okamoto during Wednesday's media day for Saturday's UFC 280 event in Abu Dhabi...
Sean O’Malley vows to put Petr Yan “face first into the canvas” at UFC 280: “This fight is how superstars get created”
Sean O’Malley is confident he won’t just beat Petr Yan but will KO him. O’Malley is set for the toughest test of his career when he faces Yan at UFC 280 on Saturday in Abu Dhabi. It’s an intriguing matchup as Yan is coming off the title fight loss to Aljamain Sterling, while O’Malley is getting a massive step up in competition. Despite it being his toughest test to date, ‘Suga’ is confident he will beat Yan and do so in violent fashion.
Khabib Nurmagomedov suggests Charles Oliveira doesn’t have a good ground game: “If you tap eight times in UFC, how can you say you have ground game”
An old video has resurfaced of Khabib Nurmagomedov tearing into the ground game of Charles Oliveira before UFC 280. While the main event of UFC 280 will be contested between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev, with the UFC lightweight championship on the line, there’s certainly a looming presence in the air in the form of Khabib Nurmagomedov.
Javier Mendez says Islam Makhachev unbothered by Alexander Volkanovski being replacement fighter at UFC 280: “You could put whoever you want”
American Kickboxing Academy coach Javier Mendez and his pupil Islam Makhachev are set to fight anyone on Saturday. The Russian is set for the biggest fight of his career this weekend at UFC 280. In the pay-per-view headliner, Makhachev is expected to face Charles Oliveira. The bout will likely crown the new UFC lightweight champion.
Sporting News
UFC 280: Expert prediction, best bets for Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev
Charles Oliveira has won 11 consecutive fights while Islam Makhachev has been victorious in 10 straight bouts. One of those streaks will end at UFC 280 when they meet for the vacant UFC lightweight title inside Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on October 22. Oliveira was forced to vacate the...
Centre Daily
Lineker Hunting Knockout of Andrade at ONE on Prime Video 3
View the original article to see embedded media. Brazilian slugger John Lineker has never made his intentions in the cage a secret. Known as "Hands of Stone," the 32-year-old Lineker approaches every fight with the intention of firing heavy punches in the pocket and seeing just how long his opponent can remain standing.
Alexander Volkanovski down for Charles Oliveira's two-fight challenge, but not sure 'if it makes too much sense'
ABU DHABI – Alexander Volkanovski isn’t sure if Charles Oliveira’s plan is feasible, but he’s up for it. Oliveira (33-8 MMA, 21-8 UFC), who meets Islam Makhachev for the vacant lightweight title in Saturday’s UFC 280 main event at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, plans on beating Makhachev then facing Volkanovski – twice.
Centre Daily
Beneil Dariush at peace with losing UFC 280 backup slot to Alexander Volkanovski: ‘I put myself in everybody’s shoes’
ABU DHABI – Initially fired up by the news of Alexander Volkanovski’s positioning as UFC 280 backup fighter, Beneil Dariush has made peace with the situation. Throughout much of his training camp, Dariush (21-4-1 MMA, 15-4-1 UFC) was under the impression that he would step into Saturday’s main event if Charles Oliveira or Islam Makhachev was unable to partake. That’s why he was confused less than two weeks before the event when Volkanovski (25-1 MMA, 12-0 UFC) announced himself as the official backup.
overtimeheroics.net
UFC 280 Staff Picks: Oliveira vs. Makhachev
UFC 280: Oliveira vs. Makhachev is almost here which means it’s time for our official Overtime Heroics-UFC 280 Staff Picks! Our writers and editors have all picked their winners for the main card, and it’s round 10 of our yearlong competition to see who comes out on top!
MMAmania.com
UFC 280: Alex Volkanovski responds to Charles Oliveira’s featherweight title challenge
Charles Oliveira wants to smash Islam Makhachev in the UFC 280 pay-per-view (PPV) main event on Saturday, then make his first lightweight title defense against reigning featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski on the UFC 283 card next January in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. If “The Great” is willing to oblige, then...
