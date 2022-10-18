Read full article on original website
Related
US Supreme Court reverses Pennsylvania mail-in voting law decision
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP/KDKA) - The U.S. Supreme Court invalidated a lower appeals court decision Tuesday regarding how rules for mail-in ballots had been applied in a Pennsylvania election, adding an element of uncertainty about voting procedures four weeks ahead of the state's high-stakes elections for governor and U.S. Senate. The...
US News and World Report
U.S. Supreme Court Backs Republican in Pennsylvania Ballots Case
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday sided with an unsuccessful Republican candidate for a judgeship in Pennsylvania and threw out a lower court's ruling that had allowed the counting of mail-in ballots in the race that he had sought to exclude because voters neglected to write the date on them.
SCOTUS Lets Dr. Oz Weigh in Before Shredding Appeals Court’s Decision to Allow Pa. Officials to Count Undated Mail-in Ballots
The U.S. Supreme Court has rubbished as moot a lawsuit from a former Republican candidate for judicial office in Pennsylvania. The legal process attached to the case has wiped away a Third Circuit Court of Appeals decision that allowed local elections boards to count vote-by-mail ballots that did not contain voter-provided dates.
Supreme Court won't let MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell dodge Dominion's $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit
Voting machine company Dominion sued Lindell in February 2021, alleging defamation from his false conspiracy theories about the 2020 election.
After sharp right turn, U.S. Supreme Court conservatives step on the gas
Sept 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court last March rebuffed an emergency request by North Carolina Republicans to allow the use in November's congressional elections of an electoral map they drew that a lower court invalidated for unlawfully disadvantaging Democrats.
Colorado baker who went to Supreme Court over gay wedding cake challenges ruling on transgender cake
A Colorado baker who made headlines for a partial Supreme Court victory over his opposition to a gay wedding cake is now challenging a ruling over a transgender cake.On Wednesday, the Associated Press reported that lawyers forJack Phillips appealed a court ruling made last year which found him in violation of the state’s anti-discrimination laws by refusing a transgender woman’s cake. He was ordered to pay the maximum amount under the state’s Anti Discrimination Act to the customer who sued for refusing her request to bake a cake that would celebrate her gender transition in 2017, the AP said.Autumn...
New bill seeks to change Pa.’s ‘outdated’ system for deer hunters seeking licenses
Whether you are traveling to a neighboring state to hunt deer, or you are hoping to draw an elk or pronghorn tag out West, the process usually begins by buying or applying for a license online. Even here in Pennsylvania, sportsmen have long been able to purchase the vast majority of their hunting licenses and permits via the Internet.
qhubonews.com
PA Senate Candidate Does the Unthinkable
LEBANON, Pa.— PA State Senate Candidate (district 48) Calvin “Doc” Clements announced Saturday, that if he is elected, he will not accept the $11,000 pay raise that the Pennsylvania State Senate and State House passed for themselves earlier this year, and he said that if his opponent agrees to six legislative initiatives that he will withdraw his candidacy.
Pennsylvania judge rules city can remove Christopher Columbus statue
An Italian heritage group in western Pennsylvania vowed to appeal a judge’s ruling that Pittsburgh officials can remove a 13-foot statue of Christopher Columbus from a city park. Attorneys for the Italian Sons and Daughters of America have argued that the mayor doesn’t have the power to override an ordinance passed by the city council […]
Ex-Colleagues Say Trump-Endorsed Pennsylvania Candidate Is a ‘Dangerous’ Phony
Former peers, co-workers and students are rallying together to warn that Doug Mastriano, the Trump-endorsed candidate for Pennsylvania governor, is a “dangerous” religious zealot who is “not fit for office.” Mastriano, a prominent Christian nationalist, has gone all-in on Trump’s Stop the Steal ideology, asserting that if he wins he’ll decertify voting machines or even “correct” future election results. He’s also known for bussing more than 100 protesters to the Capitol on Jan. 6 in an attempt to “seize the power.” Tami Davis Biddle, the former chair of U.S. Army War College where Mastriano taught, said he doesn’t “deserve our trust or support.” A University of New Brunswick professor who advised Mastriano on his doctoral dissertation called him a dangerous zealot with a “post-fact” worldview, and a graduate history student accused Mastriano, a historian, of publishing works that were pure fabrications. “I didn’t want to look back on this moment in time and regret a decision to stay silent,” Biddle told The Philadelphia Inquirer.
MSNBC
Pennsylvania's largest newspaper endorses John Fetterman
The Philadelphia Inquirer, Pennsylvania's largest newspaper, is endorsing Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman.Oct. 17, 2022.
Oz responds to dog research attack ad during York County visit
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz spoke to the York Rotary Club on Wednesday where he faced questions regarding his opponent and ads targeting him. The disturbing and powerful television ad from a Democratic Super PAC suggested that Oz killed puppies as part of medical research. “You should know these […]
West Virginia urges Supreme Court to protect Holy Sunday
Attorneys general from 17 states, including West Virginia, are urging the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) to take up Groff vs. DeJoy—a case regarding religious accommodation in the workplace.
Here are 5 Supreme Court cases to watch this term
The Supreme Court’s new term began this week with several major cases that could impact environmental regulations, voting rights, affirmative action and free speech. The big picture: The court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority, saw widespread criticism following June’s overturning of Roe v. Wade — ending nearly 50 years of constitutional protections for abortion rights.
U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs fetal personhood appeal
Oct 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to decide whether fetuses are entitled to constitutional rights in light of its June ruling overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that had legalized abortion nationwide, steering clear for now of another front in America's culture wars.
ACLU takes ballot-counting lawsuit to Nevada Supreme Court
RENO, Nev. (AP) — The Nevada chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union filed an emergency petition to the state Supreme Court on Monday challenging Nye County and its interim clerk’s plan to count election votes by both hand and machine, a method crafted by elected officials and candidates acting on false claims of election fraud. The complaint is nearly identical to the ACLU lawsuit that was recently dismissed in Nye County District Court due to technicalities. The district judge there did not receive a record of the publicly available county commission meeting referenced in the petition from the ACLU....
Pennsylvania’s hospitals are in crisis. How will Shapiro, Mastriano address this growing issue?
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Hahnemann University Hospital’s closure back in 2019 left shockwaves in Philadelphia and was a sign of worsening things to come. Chester County kicked off 2021 with five hospitals. In less than a year, the rural county was...
Court Lifts Hold on Mar-a-Lago Records, Trump Criminal Investigation Resumes
In a landmark move, a federal appeals court has lifted the hold on records obtained during the FBI's August 8 raid on Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence. Credit: William Perry (Getty Images)
Judge’s ruling could trigger Trump deposition in suit over rape claim
A federal judge issued a ruling Wednesday that could lead to former President Donald Trump testifying as soon as next week in a lawsuit stemming from his response to a New York writer’s claim that Trump raped her in a department store dressing room in the 1990s. U.S. District...
WOUB
Thousands are still waiting for Ohio Supreme Court ruling on unemployment stimulus checks
COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) — It’s been more than four months since the Ohio Supreme Court heard arguments over whether Gov. Mike DeWine had the authority to cut off $300 weekly pandemic assistance checks to unemployed Ohioans two months before the federal program that funded them ended.
Comments / 1