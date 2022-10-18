ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Borrello: New State Requirements Burden Chautauqua County Farmers

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – New requirements for local farmers took effect this month in Chautauqua County, as part of state changes to their overtime pay threshold. An issue for the agriculture community, and some GOP lawmakers, is the new financial burden placed on family farms in our community which will now have to dole out bigger paychecks.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
Gov. Hochul Signs Laws to Protect Victims of Domestic Violence

ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) – Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation on Tuesday to protect victims of domestic violence from armed abusive partners. Courts are now required to order the seizure of guns owned by abusive partners if they do not surrender them first. In order for that to happen, someone must first ignore a court order issued in connection with an order of protection.
NEW YORK STATE
New York Honors New State Troopers

ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) – Governor Kathy Hochul honored hundreds of new state troopers at the 211th session of the Basic School of the New York State Police Academy. In total, 218 new troopers graduated and several of the troopers are from the southern tier. “Serving as a New York...
A New Area Code Is Coming To Phones In Western New York

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A new area code is coming to phones in Western New York, or, at least newly assigned digits anyway. On Wednesday, the New York State Public Service Commission announced that “624” is the area code that new numbers in the current “716” area will get.
Advocates Seek Permanent Home for Climate Clock

HARRISBURG, Pa. (Erie News Now) – Wednesday, climate advocates rallied to raise awareness about global warming and Pennsylvania’s role in energy production. Earlier in the day, climate advocates with the Better Path Coalition and the Pennsylvania Climate Convergence delivered a letter signed by 60 organizations, with over 3,000 signatures, to the Pennsylvania Department of General Services (DGS).
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Advocates emphasize importance of funding for children and families primary prevention services

ALBANY, NY (WENY) – At a committee hearing Tuesday, advocates and agencies emphasized the power of primary prevention services have on child welfare. Primary prevention efforts are defined as preventing child abuse and maltreatment before it starts by implementing programs. But many of those programs are underfunded, according to testimonies Tuesday.
New York Issues Pharmacy Standing Order for Naloxone

ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) – The New York State Department of Health today released its County Opioid Quarterly Report for October 2022. The report shows a 14 percent increase in 20-21 overdose deaths involving opioids over the prior year. As a result of the findings, the Department issued a statewide pharmacy standing order for naloxone that took effect on August 15th.
Woman Found Guilty Of Causing Fatal Interstate-86 Crash

MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A Georgia woman has been found guilty of causing a fatal wrong-way crash on Interstate-86 in Chautauqua County last year. Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt announced that 33-year-old Heather Capell was convicted by a Jury of vehicular manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, and driving while ability impaired by drugs.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
Florida Residents Eager for Debris Cleanup, Some Worry About Looters

FORT MYERS, FL. – Our coverage of Hurricane Ian’s aftermath continues. Our crew have been traveling around southwest Florida this past week and they’ve noticed a lot of debris, furniture and other items damaged by the hurricane, still sitting outside of homes and businesses. Some people are...
FORT MYERS, FL
New Polling Data In New York’s Gubernatorial Race

LOUDONVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – New polling data is narrowing the gap between Governor Kathy Hochul and Republican challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin in New York’s gubernatorial election. Released by Siena College on Tuesday, data shows Hochul leads Zeldin by 11 points, however, that figure is down from...
NEW YORK STATE
Still Cold Thursday, Lake Rain And Snow Showers Diminish

JAMESTOWN – Lake effect rain and snow showers will start to diminish as we head into Thursday as cold air remains through Friday before another warmup arrives for the weekend. We are still wrapped up in the “flow around the low” now centered just north of the region in...

