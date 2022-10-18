Read full article on original website
Kawhi Leonard’s Hilarious Reaction to Watching Warriors vs Lakers
View the original article to see embedded media. Kawhi Leonard is a very eccentric guy in the NBA, he's just a different type of guy with different types of answers. The Clippers are facing the Lakers on Thursday, so when Kawhi was asked if he watched the Lakers face the Warriors on opening night, he had a different type of answer.
Doc Rivers’ Message to Matisse Thybulle After Extension Deadline
The Philadelphia 76ers had until Monday night to agree to terms on a new extension with their 2019 first-round pick, Matisse Thybulle. In the weeks leading up to the deadline, Daryl Morey was asked about where the team is at regarding a Thybulle extension. The Sixers' President of Basketball Operations declined to comment.
Paolo Banchero posterizes player in NBA debut
Despite the Orlando Magic's season opener at the Detroit Pistons ending in a 113-109 loss, it's safe to say that 2021-22 Duke basketball one-and-done forward Paolo Banchero had an encouraging start to his NBA career on Wednesday night. RELATED: Stacking up all 26 Duke one-and-dones in history Sure, ...
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Claps Back At Charles Barkley Comments
Embattled Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook is no stranger to media criticism. Even in his MVP prime with the Oklahoma City Thunder, the hyper-athletic point guard still dealt with his share of detractors. View the original article to see embedded media. Now embarking on his second (and probably...
Indiana Pacers start slow in season opening loss to Washington Wizards: ‘We got punched in the mouth’
Entering this NBA season, there were questions about the Indiana Pacers' ability to stop other teams. The roster worked on defense roughly twice as much as offense in training camp in an attempt to improve on the defensive end of the floor, but their preseason defense still left more questions than answers about how the team would get stops this season.
Grizzlies’ Steven Adams agrees that Knicks’ Mitchell Robinson is better in this important area
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Steven Adams has “probably” conceded the title of the NBA’s greatest offensive rebounder to Mitchell Robinson. During Robinson’s impressive preseason, Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau declared his center as the best at cleaning up the offensive glass. Adams, the Grizzlies center who was the only player to grab more offensive rebounds than Robinson last season, said Wednesday he agreed with Thibodeau’s assessment.
Lakers News: The Ringer Team Applauds Lakers Front Office For Trade Hesitancy
Your Los Angeles Lakers' most well-compensated player, ex-All-Star point guard Russell Westbrook, is also the single piece the team is most hoping to trade. View the original article to see embedded media. In a recent episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast, Bill Simmons, Joe House and Ryen Russillo discussed their...
Kawhi Leonard Takes Obvious Shot At The Spurs
Kawhi Leonard is playing regular season basketball tonight. Kawhi Leonard has been out for a full season due to an ACL injury. Thankfully, Leonard will be returning to the floor on Thursday night against the Los Angeles Lakers. Leonard has worked incredibly hard during the offseason, and his rehab has led him to this point. While he may engage in load management, there is no denying that the Clippers are about to be a better team.
‘You wanna get games under your belt’: Kawhi Leonard, Clippers ready to start season
LOS ANGELES — The Clippers' starting point guard for Thursday's season opener against the Lakers?. Coach Tyronn Lue wouldn't say. But his biggest concerns entering a season in which the Clippers haven't ducked championship expectations? He let those be known before Wednesday's final preseason practice, and each was a variation on the theme of self-inflicted mistakes, from protecting the basketball, to setting aside personal pride.
Morant’s 34 points lead Grizzlies to OT win over Knicks
Ja Morant had 34 points and nine assists, and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the New York Knicks 115-112 in overtime on Wednesday night in the season opener for both teams. Santi Aldama had 18 points and 11 rebounds for Memphis, and Desmond Bane finished with 16 points. Aldama was 7 of 14 from the field in his first career start, stepping in for Jaren Jackson Jr. while the forward recovers from an offseason stress fracture to his right foot.
Pelicans Opening-Night Roster Released
The highly-anticipated New Orleans Pelicans season will open against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, Oct. 19. On Monday, the Pelicans coaching staff solidified the 17-player roster and released their names that includes two two-way players. The initial 2022-23 New Orleans Pelicans roster includes:. Guards:. CJ McCollum. Trey Murphy III (G/F)
Pelicans 2022-23 Season Predictions: Record, Awards, MVP, Postseason
The Pelicans Scoop writers give their 2022-23 season predictions on the New Orleans Pelicans. Postseason Projection: 2nd round series goes 6-7. Chance at Conference finals. Postseason Awards: Zion Williamson - All-NBA; Brandon Ingram - All Star; Dyson Daniels - 2nd Team All Rookie; Herbert Jones - 2nd Team Defense; Willie Green - Coach of the Year.
Turning Reddish: Knicks' Rally Falls Just Short in Memphis
New franchise faces on opening night yielded new heroes for the New York Knicks. Alas for the Manhattanites, it couldn't avoid a familiar, sour result. Cam Reddish and Isaiah Hartenstein, appearing in their first opening night for the Knicks (0-1), united for 38 points off the bench but it wasn't enough to counter Ja Morant mastery and a game-winner from Tyus Jones. The Memphis Grizzlies countered Reddish's equalizing triple with just over three seconds remaining in regulation with his own deep ball, providing the necessary difference in a 115-112 victory for the hosts at FedEx Forum.
