Thousands came to Panama City Beach for Thunder Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Thousands of people have made their way to Panama City Beach for Thunder Beach bike rally week. The event is back for the 22nd year. Many people travel from outside the Panhandle to attend. “All of it, the bikes, the vendors, we just come to see what’s new,” Visitors […]
A look at the historic home and shell museum of Dr. Beal
Just north of Highway 98 in Wynnehaven Beach is a relic of historical significance most people overlook. The Beal residence, built in 1910, was once the summer home, office, and shell museum of a well-known Fort Walton Beach man. The building now stands vacant. Dr. James Hartley Beal, born in...
Hurricane Ian could impact snowbird season in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The chilly weather is a small reminder that our northern visitors will soon be knocking at the door. The Sunshine State has always been a hot spot for those living in colder climates to vacation in the winter. But with Hurricane Ian temporarily wiping out many of the popular destinations in Southwest Florida, tourism officials said they’re expecting an uptick in areas open and ready such as the panhandle.
DESTIN EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENT - Oct. 14
Please send your events, meetings, etc., to tharbuck@thedestinlog.com at least two weeks in advance and put Destin Log calendar in the subject line. The City of Destin will host a Fall Festival on Oct. 24, from 5-8 p.m. at the Destin Community Center, located at 101 Stahlman Avenue. Carnival games, bounce house, cake walk, and a ghostly café will be available for patrons and tickets will be sold for food and games. Children ages 0-12 can participate in a costume contest which will begin at 6 p.m. For those entering the contest registration is from 5-6 p.m.
Local businessman, Tripp Tolbert, donates $1 million to Destin High School athletics
On Tuesday, October 18, 2022, local businessman Tripp Tolbert made a major donation to the Destin High School Athletics Department which will total $1 million. Tolbert delivered the first portion of his donation, $250,000, to Destin High School this week at a special surprise student assembly held in “The Shark Tank” at Destin High School.
The 2nd Annual Epic Bakery Festival in DeFuniak Springs is back!
On Sunday, November 13, 2022, the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast is bringing back its Epic Bakery Festival for the 2nd year! The family-friendly event is back at Mainstreet in DeFuniak Springs. Enjoy delicious baked goods from locally-owned bakeries, chefs, and restaurants, a live DJ, an epic...
Free country music festival coming to The Boardwalk on Okaloosa Island
A free country music festival is debuting at The Boardwalk on Okaloosa Island on Friday, November 4 and continuing on into Saturday, November 5. The 2-day Boardwalk Country Music Beach Festival will feature performances from country music stars. The event anticipates at least 3,000 visitors. The event is organized by...
National First Responder Day Offers Free Fare
10 a.m. – 10 p.m. First responders will be treated to a free burger with fries at any three Fatboys locations! All First Responders must provide their employment ID badge to receive this offer. The free entree offer is only applicable to all law enforcement officers, paramedics, emergency medical technicians, and firefighter meals.
Empty Florida mall wing transformed into haunted house attraction
MARY ESTHER, Fla. (WKRG) — The far West corner of Santa Rosa Mall in Okaloosa County is now a Halloween hot spot. The Wentz brothers’ Festival of Fears is in full swing for the rest of October. The four Wentz brothers created the first haunted house inside the mall in 2021. “Last year was our […]
Bay County announces upcoming waste amnesty days
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The fall waste amnesty days will take place Friday, October 21, and Saturday, October 22 from 7 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Steelfield Landfill. Bay County residents can drop off household items, yard debris and hazardous waste to the landfill for free. Tipping fees will be waived for residential waste […]
City: Smoldering cigarette caused playground fire at Pensacola park
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The city says a fire Tuesday morning at a Pensacola park was caused by a smoldering cigarette left on the ground. The fire happened at Armstrong Park off Lakeview Avenue around 8:50 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found playground equipment burning. The city says firefighters were able to...
Beach Home for the Holidays Returns to Panama City Beach
Panama City Beach invites family travelers to kick off the holiday season at its seventh annual Beach Home for the Holidays. Hosted at Aaron Bessant Park, festivities include carol-themed concerts, s’mores, appearances by Santa, nightly fireworks and the lighting of the city’s 36-foot-tall Christmas tree. This year’s event also includes live performances by Panama City Symphony Orchestra and country music artist Cam.
Midwife options coming to Fort Walton-Destin hospital
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A new program is using certified nurse midwives in Northwest Florida for childbirth and maternity care. Dr. Melaine Mosier with HCA Florida Fort Walton-Destin said the CNM program is one-of-a-kind. “We are the only hospital-based midwifery program, so we can go into the hospital, we can do deliveries, we […]
Fort Walton-Destin Hospital launches new midwifery program
HCA Florida Fort Walton-Destin Hospital has launched a new midwifery program – the only one of its kind across Okaloosa, Walton and Santa Rosa counties in which midwives deliver in the hospital. The program helps to meet the growing healthcare needs of the local community, as an increased number...
Coastal Skin Surgery & Dermatology Welcomes New PA
Cameron Bass, MHS, PA-C, knew she wanted to work at Coastal Skin Surgery & Dermatology because of the practice’s outstanding reputation. Fortunately, the doctors and staff were just as impressed with her. In September 2022, Bass began providing general medical dermatology services at the Niceville office. Bass provides skin...
DeFuniak Springs Police Department showcases new location
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — DeFuniak Springs Police opened their doors to the community to showcase their new location. DeFuniak Springs Police Chief James Hurley said the upgrade was long overdue- it provides a cleaner and safer environment for employees. “Office location, ease of getting to the police department in the parking lot and out […]
Pensacola Interstate Fair begins tomorrow: What you need to know
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Fall is in the air, and the Pensacola Interstate Fair is set to begin tomorrow, Oct. 20. Kicking off tomorrow, admission for the Pensacola Interstate Fair is only $1, for everyone ages four and up. All midway rides are also $1 each. At 4 p.m., the fair and commercial building open, […]
Sunflower Festival coming to Washington County
VERNON, Fla. (WMBB) — Black Barn Blossoms will hold a sunflower festival on Saturday, October 22. The festival will take place at 3535 Dickinson Lane in Vernon from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. The $10 ticket includes entry into the festival where there will be live music and a maze. There will be some add-ons […]
Two bikers hit by vehicle at Blue Angel Parkway and Sorrento Road
Bicyclist killed at Sorrento Road just west of Blue Angel Parkway. Pensacola, Fla - (OBA) - Around 7:05pm last evening two bicyclists were traveling westbound on State Road 292 (Sorrento Road) near the edge of the roadway when a Toyota Highlander also traveling westbound on State Road 292 (Sorrento Road) struck the bicyclists.
Multiple injured in Santa Rosa Beach crash
SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Multiple people are injured after a head on collision in Santa Rosa Beach on Hwy. 98 near E. Hewett Road, according to Florida Highway Patrol. FHP officials said possibly four patients are being treated with a reported entrapment. Officials said one driver is a...
