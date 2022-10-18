Read full article on original website
Sporting News
Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur result, highlights and analysis as Fred and Bruno Fernandes secure three points
OLD TRAFFORD, MANCHESTER — Manchester United produced arguably their best performance under Erik ten Hag as they beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0. Second-half goals from Fred and Bruno Fernandes secured a fully deserved three points for the Red Devils, who controlled proceedings from start to finish and could have scored many more were it not for Hugo Lloris' brilliance in the Spurs goal.
Brentford 0 Chelsea 0: Blues drop more Premier League points as Graham Potter’s side share points at London rivals
GRAHAM POTTER’S Chelsea are hardly thrilling the pants off the nation. But while the new Stamford Bridge boss doesn’t possess Jose Mourinho’s charisma, he certainly shares the Portuguese’s love of a clean sheet. Mourinho won titles for this club built on a mean defence and Potter...
SB Nation
Everton at Newcastle: Starting Lineups & How to Watch | DCL, Gordon start
Frank Lampard has decided to go with Dominic Calvert-Lewin from the start, with Anthony Gordon reinstated after coming back from suspension. Eddie Howe has named an unchanged lineup from the weekend. Everton. Newcastle. Everton take on Newcastle United in a midweek game as the Premier League heats up ahead of...
AFC Bournemouth vs Southampton LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction
Southampton ended a five-game winless run and moved out of the relegation zone with a 1-0 victory at Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday.Che Adams headed in a cross from Romain Perraud in the ninth minute at Vitality Stadium and the visitors held on to give manager Ralph Hasenhuttl a vital win. Bournemouth lost for the first time under interim manager Gary O’Neil, who had guided the mid-table Cherries on a six-game unbeaten run after replacing Scott Parker.Saints goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu twice denied Philip Billing in the first half — from close range in the 16th minute and a long-range strike at the half-hour mark. Marcos Senesi nearly equalized just after halftime but his header went wide. The victory lifted Hasenhuttl’s team four spots to 14th place and should ease some pressure off the Saints manager.O’Neil took over after Bournemouth fired Parker following a 9-0 defeat at Liverpool on Aug. 27.
Leicester City vs Leeds United LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow live coverage as Leicester face Leeds in the Premier League today.Jamie Vardy made just his second Premier League start in seven weeks for Leicester against Leeds.The striker was recalled for the Foxes with Dennis Praet replacing the suspended James Maddison.Crysencio Summerville, Junior Firpo, Diego Llorente and Patrick Bamford were also recalled for Leeds.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
SB Nation
Villama Preview: Fulham v Aston Villa
Losing to Chelsea in the current environment wasn’t a shock, but remains frustrating nonetheless. Looking to rebound from that, the Villa travel to take on Fulham. The London side, 12th in the table, have lost two and drawn one of the past three. A 4-1 Craven Cottage loss to Newcastle United was followed up with a 3-1 loss to West Ham United at the London Stadium, and most recently a 2-2 draw at home to Bournemouth. Players to look out for include Aleksandar Mitrovic at striker, midfielder Joao Palhinha, and defender Tim Ream.
Southampton fans chant ‘you’re getting sacked in the morning’ at Ralph Hasenhuttl – despite team LEADING vs Bournemouth
SOUTHAMPTON fans aimed chants of "you're getting sacked in the morning" at boss Ralph Hasenhuttl - despite LEADING against Bournemouth. The under-fire Saints manager guided his side to a precious 1-0 away win over the Cherries on Wednesday. But a section of the travelling fans appeared to turn their backs...
SkySports
Newcastle 1-0 Everton: Miguel Almiron scores stunning winner to inflict third consecutive defeat on Blues
Miguel Almiron scored a stunning first-half goal to extend Newcastle's unbeaten run to six matches with a 1-0 victory, while inflicting a third consecutive defeat on Everton. A scrappy contest, low on quality, which threatened to boil over at times, was lit up by Almiron's fifth strike of the season, and fourth of the month, as he bent a superb curling effort over Jordan Pickford and into the top corner in the 30th minute.
Manchester United produce fine performance to beat Tottenham
Bruno Fernandes brilliantly wrapped up a mightily impressive Manchester United victory against Tottenham as Erik ten Hag’s men produced their finest performance of the season.Three days on from the frustrating scoreless home draw with Newcastle, the Red Devils produced an exceptional display to see off Champions League qualification rivals at a rocking Old Trafford.Antonio Conte’s Spurs were on the backfoot from the outset and United ran out 2-0 victors as impressive Fred’s deflected strike was followed up an excellent curling effort from captain Fernandes.This was the best performance of summer appointment Ten Hag’s reign and began with Antony hitting the...
BBC
Analysis: Liverpool 1-0 West Ham
Liverpool fans turned up at Anfield on Wednesday wondering whether their team could back-up their excellent win over Manchester City with another three points against West Ham. After all, the Reds have been unpredictable and inconsistent this season by their usual high standards. Jurgen Klopp's side lived dangerously...
SB Nation
Liverpool vs. West Ham: Preview, Team News, and Ways to Watch
After a hugely important win that still sees them 14 points behind first-placed Arsenal, Liverpool will look to carry that momentum into tomorrow night’s Anfield clash with a West Ham that have finally begun picking up steam over the past few weeks. David Moyes — a sensible fella, we’ve...
SB Nation
‘We weren’t clinical enough’ - Lampard rues toothless Everton after Newcastle defeat
Everton boss Frank Lampard admits his side were not clinical enough against Newcastle but tried to take some positives from the 1-0 defeat at St James’ Park. Miguel Almiron scored the only goal to condemn the toothless Toffees to a third successive defeat. Lampard’s side are much better defensively...
Miguel Almirón cracker lifts Newcastle and leaves Everton looking down
Almirón’s delicate chip in the first half was enough to give Eddie Howe’s Newcastle a 1-0 home victory over Everton
Liverpool v West Ham United: Where To Watch, Live Stream, Premier League
Liverpool host West Ham United on Wednesday and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.
