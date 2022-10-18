ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sporting News

Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur result, highlights and analysis as Fred and Bruno Fernandes secure three points

OLD TRAFFORD, MANCHESTER — Manchester United produced arguably their best performance under Erik ten Hag as they beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0. Second-half goals from Fred and Bruno Fernandes secured a fully deserved three points for the Red Devils, who controlled proceedings from start to finish and could have scored many more were it not for Hugo Lloris' brilliance in the Spurs goal.
SB Nation

Everton at Newcastle: Starting Lineups & How to Watch | DCL, Gordon start

Frank Lampard has decided to go with Dominic Calvert-Lewin from the start, with Anthony Gordon reinstated after coming back from suspension. Eddie Howe has named an unchanged lineup from the weekend. Everton. Newcastle. Everton take on Newcastle United in a midweek game as the Premier League heats up ahead of...
The Independent

AFC Bournemouth vs Southampton LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction

Southampton ended a five-game winless run and moved out of the relegation zone with a 1-0 victory at Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday.Che Adams headed in a cross from Romain Perraud in the ninth minute at Vitality Stadium and the visitors held on to give manager Ralph Hasenhuttl a vital win. Bournemouth lost for the first time under interim manager Gary O’Neil, who had guided the mid-table Cherries on a six-game unbeaten run after replacing Scott Parker.Saints goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu twice denied Philip Billing in the first half — from close range in the 16th minute and a long-range strike at the half-hour mark. Marcos Senesi nearly equalized just after halftime but his header went wide. The victory lifted Hasenhuttl’s team four spots to 14th place and should ease some pressure off the Saints manager.O’Neil took over after Bournemouth fired Parker following a 9-0 defeat at Liverpool on Aug. 27.
The Independent

Leicester City vs Leeds United LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow live coverage as Leicester face Leeds in the Premier League today.Jamie Vardy made just his second Premier League start in seven weeks for Leicester against Leeds.The striker was recalled for the Foxes with Dennis Praet replacing the suspended James Maddison.Crysencio Summerville, Junior Firpo, Diego Llorente and Patrick Bamford were also recalled for Leeds.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
SB Nation

Villama Preview: Fulham v Aston Villa

Losing to Chelsea in the current environment wasn’t a shock, but remains frustrating nonetheless. Looking to rebound from that, the Villa travel to take on Fulham. The London side, 12th in the table, have lost two and drawn one of the past three. A 4-1 Craven Cottage loss to Newcastle United was followed up with a 3-1 loss to West Ham United at the London Stadium, and most recently a 2-2 draw at home to Bournemouth. Players to look out for include Aleksandar Mitrovic at striker, midfielder Joao Palhinha, and defender Tim Ream.
SkySports

Newcastle 1-0 Everton: Miguel Almiron scores stunning winner to inflict third consecutive defeat on Blues

Miguel Almiron scored a stunning first-half goal to extend Newcastle's unbeaten run to six matches with a 1-0 victory, while inflicting a third consecutive defeat on Everton. A scrappy contest, low on quality, which threatened to boil over at times, was lit up by Almiron's fifth strike of the season, and fourth of the month, as he bent a superb curling effort over Jordan Pickford and into the top corner in the 30th minute.
The Independent

Manchester United produce fine performance to beat Tottenham

Bruno Fernandes brilliantly wrapped up a mightily impressive Manchester United victory against Tottenham as Erik ten Hag’s men produced their finest performance of the season.Three days on from the frustrating scoreless home draw with Newcastle, the Red Devils produced an exceptional display to see off Champions League qualification rivals at a rocking Old Trafford.Antonio Conte’s Spurs were on the backfoot from the outset and United ran out 2-0 victors as impressive Fred’s deflected strike was followed up an excellent curling effort from captain Fernandes.This was the best performance of summer appointment Ten Hag’s reign and began with Antony hitting the...
BBC

A﻿nalysis: Liverpool 1-0 West Ham

L﻿iverpool fans turned up at Anfield on Wednesday wondering whether their team could back-up their excellent win over Manchester City with another three points against West Ham. A﻿fter all, the Reds have been unpredictable and inconsistent this season by their usual high standards. J﻿urgen Klopp's side lived dangerously...
SB Nation

Liverpool vs. West Ham: Preview, Team News, and Ways to Watch

After a hugely important win that still sees them 14 points behind first-placed Arsenal, Liverpool will look to carry that momentum into tomorrow night’s Anfield clash with a West Ham that have finally begun picking up steam over the past few weeks. David Moyes — a sensible fella, we’ve...

