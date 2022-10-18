ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sporting News

Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur result, highlights and analysis as Fred and Bruno Fernandes secure three points

OLD TRAFFORD, MANCHESTER — Manchester United produced arguably their best performance under Erik ten Hag as they beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0. Second-half goals from Fred and Bruno Fernandes secured a fully deserved three points for the Red Devils, who controlled proceedings from start to finish and could have scored many more were it not for Hugo Lloris' brilliance in the Spurs goal.
NBC Sports

Liverpool beats West Ham as Nunez off the mark at Anfield

Liverpool beat West Ham at Anfield to make it back-to-back Premier League wins as they continue to improve defensively. Jurgen Klopp’s side took the lead through Darwin Nunez and had Alisson to thank for the scores being level at half time as he saved Jarrod Bowen’s penalty kick.
The Independent

Man United vs Tottenham prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight

Manchester United will look to land another blow to Tottenham as the teams meet at Old Trafford in the Premier League tonight.United won both clashes between the sides last season - a 3-0 victory at Spurs that saw the end of Nuno Espirito Santo’s reign and a 3-2 win at Old Trafford inspired by Cristiano Ronaldo’s hat-trick.Tottenham were still able to finish in the top four and qualify for the Champions League under Anontio Conte, while Spurs have kicked on this season by making their best ever start to a Premier League campaign.However Tottenham can deliver a real statement...
theScore

Ronaldo axed from United squad after reportedly refusing to come on as sub

Manchester United won't feature Cristiano Ronaldo in their next game, the club announced a day after the disgruntled Portuguese star left the bench early during a Premier League match. "Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of the Manchester United squad for this Saturday’s Premier League game against Chelsea," read a...
SB Nation

Villama Preview: Fulham v Aston Villa

Losing to Chelsea in the current environment wasn’t a shock, but remains frustrating nonetheless. Looking to rebound from that, the Villa travel to take on Fulham. The London side, 12th in the table, have lost two and drawn one of the past three. A 4-1 Craven Cottage loss to Newcastle United was followed up with a 3-1 loss to West Ham United at the London Stadium, and most recently a 2-2 draw at home to Bournemouth. Players to look out for include Aleksandar Mitrovic at striker, midfielder Joao Palhinha, and defender Tim Ream.
NBC Sports

Southampton battle to victory at Bournemouth

Southampton beat Bournemouth 1-0 at the Vitality Stadium as Ralph Hasenhuttl grabbed a huge win to boost his hopes of staying in charge. Che Adams’ first half header was enough for Saints to secure all three points as they also secured their first shutout of the season. Caretaker boss...
Yardbarker

Jurgen Klopp gives honest verdict following Liverpool’s crucial win against West Ham

Jurgen Klopp has given an honest reflection on his side’s performance as Liverpool saw out a crucial 1-0 win against West Ham on Wednesday evening. After a disappointing start to the season for the Merseyside team, momentum is starting to build again at Liverpool after two consecutive wins have boosted them to seventh place in the Premier League table.

