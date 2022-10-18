Read full article on original website
Harry Kane willing to risk World Cup dream with England to fire Tottenham to Premier League glory this season
HARRY KANE is ready to risk his World Cup dream to keep Tottenham in the title hunt. Spurs boss Antonio Conte is adamant that striker Kane will put club before country in his remaining seven games before flying off to Qatar as England captain. A big test awaits tonight with...
Man Utd charged with failing to control players vs Newcastle after Cristiano Ronaldo and team-mates’ rant at referee
MANCHESTER UNITED have been charged by the FA for failing to control their players in the goalless draw with Newcastle on Sunday. The Red Devils were found to be in breach of FA Rule E20.1 after Cristiano Ronaldo and his team-mates protested the decision to disallow the striker's goal. United...
Sporting News
Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur result, highlights and analysis as Fred and Bruno Fernandes secure three points
OLD TRAFFORD, MANCHESTER — Manchester United produced arguably their best performance under Erik ten Hag as they beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0. Second-half goals from Fred and Bruno Fernandes secured a fully deserved three points for the Red Devils, who controlled proceedings from start to finish and could have scored many more were it not for Hugo Lloris' brilliance in the Spurs goal.
ESPN
Cristiano Ronaldo axed from Man United squad vs. Chelsea after leaving Tottenham game early
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has axed striker Cristiano Ronaldo from the squad to face Chelsea on Saturday as punishment for his early exit during the win over Tottenham Hotspur. Ten Hag has taken the decision after Ronaldo left Old Trafford before the end of the 2-0 victory over...
NBC Sports
Liverpool beats West Ham as Nunez off the mark at Anfield
Liverpool beat West Ham at Anfield to make it back-to-back Premier League wins as they continue to improve defensively. Jurgen Klopp’s side took the lead through Darwin Nunez and had Alisson to thank for the scores being level at half time as he saved Jarrod Bowen’s penalty kick.
Man United vs Tottenham prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight
Manchester United will look to land another blow to Tottenham as the teams meet at Old Trafford in the Premier League tonight.United won both clashes between the sides last season - a 3-0 victory at Spurs that saw the end of Nuno Espirito Santo’s reign and a 3-2 win at Old Trafford inspired by Cristiano Ronaldo’s hat-trick.Tottenham were still able to finish in the top four and qualify for the Champions League under Anontio Conte, while Spurs have kicked on this season by making their best ever start to a Premier League campaign.However Tottenham can deliver a real statement...
theScore
Ronaldo axed from United squad after reportedly refusing to come on as sub
Manchester United won't feature Cristiano Ronaldo in their next game, the club announced a day after the disgruntled Portuguese star left the bench early during a Premier League match. "Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of the Manchester United squad for this Saturday’s Premier League game against Chelsea," read a...
Premier League Fixtures, Results & Table - Gameweek 12 - October 18th To 20th
All the action from Gameweek 12 of the 2022/23 Premier League season as Liverpool host West Ham United.
SB Nation
Villama Preview: Fulham v Aston Villa
Losing to Chelsea in the current environment wasn’t a shock, but remains frustrating nonetheless. Looking to rebound from that, the Villa travel to take on Fulham. The London side, 12th in the table, have lost two and drawn one of the past three. A 4-1 Craven Cottage loss to Newcastle United was followed up with a 3-1 loss to West Ham United at the London Stadium, and most recently a 2-2 draw at home to Bournemouth. Players to look out for include Aleksandar Mitrovic at striker, midfielder Joao Palhinha, and defender Tim Ream.
BBC
Man Utd 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur: We struggle in games at high level, says Antonio Conte
Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte says his side "struggles with games at a high level" after they were beaten 2-0 by Manchester United at Old Trafford. Available to UK users only. MATCH REPORT: Man Utd 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur. Watch Premier League highlights on Match of the Day on Wednesday, 19...
NBC Sports
Southampton battle to victory at Bournemouth
Southampton beat Bournemouth 1-0 at the Vitality Stadium as Ralph Hasenhuttl grabbed a huge win to boost his hopes of staying in charge. Che Adams’ first half header was enough for Saints to secure all three points as they also secured their first shutout of the season. Caretaker boss...
Yardbarker
Jurgen Klopp gives honest verdict following Liverpool’s crucial win against West Ham
Jurgen Klopp has given an honest reflection on his side’s performance as Liverpool saw out a crucial 1-0 win against West Ham on Wednesday evening. After a disappointing start to the season for the Merseyside team, momentum is starting to build again at Liverpool after two consecutive wins have boosted them to seventh place in the Premier League table.
Liverpool And Portugal Forward Diogo Jota Ruled Out Of Qatar World Cup With Calf Injury
Jota sustained the injury late on in Liverpool's 1-0 win over Manchester City on Sunday.
