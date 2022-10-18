ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, CO

Comments / 0

Related
KKTV

Bestselling author donates $20K to Pueblo library district

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The Pueblo City-County Library District (PCCLD) says it’s over the moon after a bestselling author donated thousands of dollars to the community. “When we were contacted by her agent we were initially in disbelief,” Director of Community Relations Nick Potter said of when Kristin Hannah’s office first called the library district.
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Affordable, high quality child care is here

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Early Connections Learning Center and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Early Connections Learning Center, visit https://www.earlyconnections.org/. Finding high quality child care that ensures your child’s future success is a...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
csupueblotoday.com

The Chile & Frijoles festivities through different perspectives

On Saturday, Sept. 24th, early morning, the Pueblo community came for the second day of the Chile & Frijoles Festival. The 28th Annual Chile & Frijoles Festival highlighted Pueblo’s growing agriculture. It promoted fresh, locally produced goods at numerous farm stands and specialty shops operating year-round during the festival.
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Colorado Springs zoo announces giraffe is in labor

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo announced that Bailey the giraffe was in labor on Wednesday morning. The zoo has been keeping an eye on the giraffe since September, as giraffes can carry anywhere from 14 to 16 months. Zoo officials said that Wednesday was the 15-month mark.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
pueblocc.edu

Parkview, PCC collaborate to strengthen Pueblo health care

PUEBLO – A strong collaborative relationship between Parkview Health System and Pueblo Community College continues to provide a solid foundation for PCC students and contributes to a healthier community. Parkview supports multiple PCC health programs by providing funds to hire clinical instructors and offering students apprenticeship opportunities. “We’re continuing...
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

2 hospitalized with flu in Pueblo County

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two people were hospitalized with influenza, according to the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment. Health officials say they only gather data on hospitalized flu cases. “These two hospitalized flu cases tell us flu is in our community,” said Alicia Solis, program manager at the Pueblo Department of Public The post 2 hospitalized with flu in Pueblo County appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Pueblo County announces 1st hospitalizations of the flu season

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo health officials say the county has had its first hospitalized flu cases of the season. “These two hospitalized flu cases tell us flu is in our community,” said Alicia Solis, program manager at the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment (PDPHE). Hospitalizations are...
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KRDO

What is El Paso Co. Ballot Issue 7A?

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- El Paso County voters will decide in November whether or not to extend the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority's one-cent sales tax for local transportation projects. Voters will not decide on a tax increase, just a continuation of the 55% of the tax that...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

SENGENBERGER | Jena Griswold and Joan Lopez — cold as ice

“Everyone talks about building a relationship with your customer. I think you build one with your employees first,” Angela Ahrendts, Apple’s senior vice president, once said. Unfortunately, Secretary of State Jena Griswold and Arapahoe County Clerk and Recorder Joan Lopez, both Democrats, maintain significant staff turnover — a distinct result of their own leadership failures. In last week’s CBS4 secretary of state candidates’ debate, Griswold was pressed on official postcards...
COLORADO STATE
KRDO

New Pueblo County Sheriff sworn in Tuesday

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office welcomed its newest leader today. Sheriff David J. Lucero was sworn in Tuesday by Chief Judge Eyler. The Pueblo County Commissioners unanimously approved the appointment of Lucero, who is completing the term of retired Sheriff Kirk M. Taylor. Article Topic...
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Crews respond to a fire near Highway 115 and Fort Carson

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Department of Transportation was warning of fire department activity along Highway 115 in El Paso County on Tuesday. At about 2:30 p.m. the public was advised of the activity taking place between Penrose and Colorado Springs in a social media post by CDOT.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Safe Routes to School Grant prepared for two District 60 Pueblo schools

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Pueblo and School District 60 voted unanimously to prepare a safe routes to school grant application for the Colorado Department of Transportation. This would improve safety and accessibility around two east-side schools in Pueblo. If this grant comes through, this would add sidewalks, ADA-compliant ramps, bike lanes, and The post Safe Routes to School Grant prepared for two District 60 Pueblo schools appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy