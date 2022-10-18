Read full article on original website
Over 130 animals brought to Colorado humane society in 'alarming' day
Space at the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region got a whole lot tighter after 132 pets were brought to the Colorado Springs location in the course of a single day last week. The facility used its emergency shelter kennels for the 92 cats, 30 dogs and 10 other...
KKTV
Bestselling author donates $20K to Pueblo library district
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The Pueblo City-County Library District (PCCLD) says it’s over the moon after a bestselling author donated thousands of dollars to the community. “When we were contacted by her agent we were initially in disbelief,” Director of Community Relations Nick Potter said of when Kristin Hannah’s office first called the library district.
KKTV
Affordable, high quality child care is here
Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Early Connections Learning Center and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Early Connections Learning Center, visit https://www.earlyconnections.org/. Finding high quality child care that ensures your child’s future success is a...
KKTV
New playground at Springs’ Acacia Park promises fun for all ages, abilities
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - It was a moment three years in the making. City leaders officially opened the new and improved playground at Acacia Park in downtown Colorado Springs. “My favorite sound downtown is the sound of kids’ laughter,” said Downtown Partnership President and CEO Susan Edmondson at Monday’s...
Colorado Springs Independent
Developer who needs Springs’ water seeks COS annexation for property flanked by city of Fountain
La Plata Communities wants Colorado Springs to annex 3,200 acres that are bordered on three sides by the city of Fountain. The proposed Amara development — Amara means beloved, eternal, imperishable and immortal, depending on the translation — would have room for up to 9,500 homes of various sizes and prices.
csupueblotoday.com
The Chile & Frijoles festivities through different perspectives
On Saturday, Sept. 24th, early morning, the Pueblo community came for the second day of the Chile & Frijoles Festival. The 28th Annual Chile & Frijoles Festival highlighted Pueblo’s growing agriculture. It promoted fresh, locally produced goods at numerous farm stands and specialty shops operating year-round during the festival.
Clean-up along Fountain Creek focusing on homeless encampments, trash buildup
The Pueblo Police Department said trash buildup and human waste are causes for public health concerns in the area.
KKTV
Colorado Springs zoo announces giraffe is in labor
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo announced that Bailey the giraffe was in labor on Wednesday morning. The zoo has been keeping an eye on the giraffe since September, as giraffes can carry anywhere from 14 to 16 months. Zoo officials said that Wednesday was the 15-month mark.
Conservative radio host accuses DougCo schools of woke ideology
(Castle Rock, CO) Conservative radio talk show host Kim Monson is responsible for comments in the Douglas County TABOR book sent to voters earlier this month that accused the district of alienating parents and indoctrinating students with “woke” ideology through its curriculum.
pueblocc.edu
Parkview, PCC collaborate to strengthen Pueblo health care
PUEBLO – A strong collaborative relationship between Parkview Health System and Pueblo Community College continues to provide a solid foundation for PCC students and contributes to a healthier community. Parkview supports multiple PCC health programs by providing funds to hire clinical instructors and offering students apprenticeship opportunities. “We’re continuing...
2 hospitalized with flu in Pueblo County
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two people were hospitalized with influenza, according to the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment. Health officials say they only gather data on hospitalized flu cases. “These two hospitalized flu cases tell us flu is in our community,” said Alicia Solis, program manager at the Pueblo Department of Public The post 2 hospitalized with flu in Pueblo County appeared first on KRDO.
City tree damages woman's fence, but she won't get help paying for a fix
Sometimes the city owned trees break or fall causing damage at nearby homes and property, but getting the city to help pay for repairs isn’t always an easy request.
KKTV
Pueblo County announces 1st hospitalizations of the flu season
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo health officials say the county has had its first hospitalized flu cases of the season. “These two hospitalized flu cases tell us flu is in our community,” said Alicia Solis, program manager at the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment (PDPHE). Hospitalizations are...
KRDO
What is El Paso Co. Ballot Issue 7A?
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- El Paso County voters will decide in November whether or not to extend the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority's one-cent sales tax for local transportation projects. Voters will not decide on a tax increase, just a continuation of the 55% of the tax that...
SENGENBERGER | Jena Griswold and Joan Lopez — cold as ice
“Everyone talks about building a relationship with your customer. I think you build one with your employees first,” Angela Ahrendts, Apple’s senior vice president, once said. Unfortunately, Secretary of State Jena Griswold and Arapahoe County Clerk and Recorder Joan Lopez, both Democrats, maintain significant staff turnover — a distinct result of their own leadership failures. In last week’s CBS4 secretary of state candidates’ debate, Griswold was pressed on official postcards...
KKTV
2022 Colorado Free Application Day kicks of Tuesday to Thursday for prospecting college, transfer students
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Heads up, students! The 2022 Colorado Free Application Day kicks off Tuesday. 11 News spoke with the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs, which saw more than 5,200 students apply during the free application period last year. UCCS admissions reports 70% of freshman students come from in state.
KRDO
New Pueblo County Sheriff sworn in Tuesday
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office welcomed its newest leader today. Sheriff David J. Lucero was sworn in Tuesday by Chief Judge Eyler. The Pueblo County Commissioners unanimously approved the appointment of Lucero, who is completing the term of retired Sheriff Kirk M. Taylor. Article Topic...
KKTV
Family asks for help locating trailer of memories missing from Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A family has asked for the public’s help locating a trailer last seen in north Colorado Springs on Monday. Tricia Nelson reached out to 11 News Wednesday and said their family is offering a $500 reward for anyone who can help them recover the items, many of which belonged to her late mother.
KKTV
Crews respond to a fire near Highway 115 and Fort Carson
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Department of Transportation was warning of fire department activity along Highway 115 in El Paso County on Tuesday. At about 2:30 p.m. the public was advised of the activity taking place between Penrose and Colorado Springs in a social media post by CDOT.
Safe Routes to School Grant prepared for two District 60 Pueblo schools
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Pueblo and School District 60 voted unanimously to prepare a safe routes to school grant application for the Colorado Department of Transportation. This would improve safety and accessibility around two east-side schools in Pueblo. If this grant comes through, this would add sidewalks, ADA-compliant ramps, bike lanes, and The post Safe Routes to School Grant prepared for two District 60 Pueblo schools appeared first on KRDO.
