PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two people were hospitalized with influenza, according to the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment. Health officials say they only gather data on hospitalized flu cases. "These two hospitalized flu cases tell us flu is in our community," said Alicia Solis, program manager at the Pueblo Department of Public

PUEBLO COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO