FIS Board Appoints Stephanie Ferris as President and Chief Executive Officer; Gary Norcross Appointed as Executive Chairman
JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- FIS ® (NYSE:FIS), a global leader in financial services technology, announced today the appointment of Stephanie L. Ferris as President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO). In addition to her current role as President, Ferris will take over as CEO from Gary A. Norcross who has served as the company’s CEO for the last eight years and Chairman since 2018. Ferris will assume the President and CEO role on January 1, 2023, when Norcross takes on the role of Executive Chairman of the Board. Ferris was also appointed to the FIS Board of Directors. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005450/en/ Stephanie Ferris has been appointed to the role of President and CEO of FIS effective January 1, 2023, succeeding Gary Norcross who will become Executive Chairman of the Board. (Photo: Business Wire)
helihub.com
Survitec Appoints new CEO
Strengthening the company’s position as the world’s leading Survival Technology solutions partner, Survitec has announced the appointment of Robert Steen Kledal as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). As CEO, Robert will be responsible for setting Survitec’s strategic direction. He will lead the Survitec Executive team...
crowdfundinsider.com
Financial Services Firm FIS Board Appoints Stephanie Ferris as President, CEO
FIS (NYSE:FIS), which claims to be a global leader in financial services technology, announced today the appointment of Stephanie L. Ferris “as President and Chief Executive Officer.”. In addition to her current role as President, Ferris will “take over as CEO from Gary A. Norcross, who has served as...
rigzone.com
Repsol Sinopec UK Names Peter Medlam As New COO
Repsol Sinopec Resources UK has named Peter Medlam as its new chief operating officer (COO) effective November 1, 2022. He brings with him more than 30 years of experience of working in operations, maintenance, and projects across the world. Medlam will replace Nicolas Foucart who held the post since August...
coingeek.com
Marathon Digital settles with former CEO for $24 million
Las Vegas-based block reward mining company Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ: MARA) has reached a settlement agreement with its former chief executive officer, Merrick Okamoto. In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the company revealed it has agreed to pay $24 million to the former CEO, who has...
supplychain247.com
KION Group appoints new CFO and new Chief People and Sustainability officer
KION GROUP AG announced today the completion of its Executive Board with the appointments of Marcus Wassenberg as Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Valeria Gargiulo as Chief People and Sustainability Officer (CPSO). The expansion of the Executive Board will come into effect in the first half of 2023; the position of CPSO will be newly created.
CNBC
Peloton's top human resources executive is leaving the company
Peloton Chief People Officer Shari Eaton is leaving the company. The move comes after multiple executive departures in September, including former CEO John Foley. In a LinkedIn post, Eaton praised and thanked Peloton's founders as well as its current CEO, Barry McCarthy. 's Chief People Officer Shari Eaton is leaving...
ffnews.com
Sure Appoints Vic Russo as Chief Financial Officer
Sure, the global insurance technology leader, today announced the appointment of Vic Russo as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Russo is now the third C-level appointment for Sure in less than eight months and the first CFO in the history of the company. He will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of Sure’s finance and accounting operations in support of the company’s next phase of growth.
Douglas Names New CEO, Tina Müller Joins Supervisory Board
MILAN — German premium beauty retailer Douglas is ready for a leadership change. On Thursday, the company named Sander van der Laan chief executive officer. Effective Nov. 1, he will succeed Tina Müller in the role, as she resigned after five years to join the firm’s supervisory board.More from WWDHow Ana de Armas Transformed Into Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde'Eye Candy: It's Skin for the Win at NYFWSpring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week in New York Van der Laan hails from Dutch retailer Action, where he was CEO for more than six years. Under his leadership, the firm’s sales increased from 2 billion...
Everbridge Appoints Sheila Carpenter as Chief Information Officer to Oversee Company’s Global Information Systems
BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 20, 2022-- Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM) and national public warning software solutions, today announced the appointment of Sheila Carpenter as Chief Information Officer (CIO), responsible for leading the company’s global information technology (IT) efforts, including corporate IT infrastructure, technology systems, and enterprise architecture. Sheila reports to Chief Executive Officer Dave Wagner, and will oversee teams led by the company’s Chief Information Security Officer and Vice President of Enterprise IT. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221020005650/en/ Everbridge Appoints Sheila Carpenter as Chief Information Officer to Oversee Company’s Global Information Systems (Photo: Business Wire)
salestechstar.com
Austin Tech Veteran Rod Favaron Joins LeanDNA Board of Directors
LeanDNA, a leading inventory optimization and execution platform, announced that software entrepreneur and leader Rod Favaron has joined its board of directors. Recently named among Inc. Magazine’s top 5000 fastest growing companies, LeanDNA’s inventory optimization and execution platform is solving the execution gap in the global supply chain. LeanDNA synchronizes execution across the supply chain, empowering manufacturers in the aerospace, industrial, automotive, and medical industries to resolve critical inventory issues.
salestechstar.com
Appnovation Names Leo Tsui as Regional President, APAC
Sustained growth momentum with several appointments to global leadership teams. Appnovation, a global digital partner, announced several appointments amongst the Global Leadership team, as well as a new leader in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region. Leo Tsui has joined Appnovation as President, Asia Pacific, taking over responsibilities from Yvette Yanne....
salestechstar.com
Nulogy Names Supply Chain Industry Leader Michael King as Customer Experience Officer
Industry Veteran Strengthens Nulogy Leadership Team as Company Growth Increases. Nulogy, a leading provider of supply chain collaboration solutions, announced that manufacturing and supply chain industry veteran Michael King has joined the Nulogy leadership team as Customer Experience Officer (CXO). In this newly created role, King will report directly to...
freightwaves.com
LuckyTruck raises $2.4M for insurtech, taps industry veteran as CEO
Insurtech company LuckyTruck announced Thursday it has raised a $2.4 million seed extension led by Candid Insurance Investors with participation from Markd, Draper University Ventures and SiriusPoint as the company scales its retail insurance platform that reduces time spent shopping insurance. Since its founding in 2019, LuckyTruck has raised a total of $6.5 million.
wealthbriefingasia.com
Standard Chartered Appoints New Head Of International Banking
The latest moves and appointments at Standard Chartered Bank in Asia. This week Standard Chartered Bank appointed James Lye as global head of international banking, to help grow the business. In this newly-created role, he will be based in Singapore, reporting to Raymond Ang, global head of affluent clients, and...
Symetra Aligns Retirement Distribution Under Two Channel Leaders
BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- Signaling a continued commitment to investing in its retirement distribution channels to meet the needs of a changing market landscape, Symetra Life Insurance Company announced the promotion of Dayna Cerrone to vice president, channel head for the bank and wirehouse channels, a new role. Ms. Cerrone joins Kevin McGarry, vice president, independent broker-dealer (IBD) channel, in leading Symetra’s core distribution channels. The executives report to Andrew Farrell, senior vice president, Retirement Sales, Distribution and Marketing. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005879/en/ Dayna Cerrone, VP, Channel Head, Bank and Wirehouse Channel, Symetra (Photo: Business Wire)
EVgo Hires Consumer Technology Executive Tanvi Chaturvedi as Chief Revenue Officer
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 20, 2022-- EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO), the nation’s largest public fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs), today announced the hiring of Tanvi Chaturvedi as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Chaturvedi is a seasoned technology executive, and as EVgo’s CRO, she will focus on the customer experience and the ecosystem of services to make EVgo the preferred charging network for EV drivers across America. Chaturvedi will manage EVgo’s go-to-market functions, including all consumer revenue growth initiatives, marketing, advertising, and expansion and use of the PlugShare app. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221020005712/en/ Tanvi Chaturvedi, CRO at EVgo. (Photo: Business Wire)
ffnews.com
Money20/20 USA Spotlights Diverse Voices in Fintech this October Partnering with Synchrony
Money20/20, the world’s leading Fintech show is back again showcasing the fintech industry’s diverse voices and talent in Las Vegas October 23 – 26, at The Venetian. This year, Money20/20 is pleased to partner with Synchrony, a leading consumer financial services company, as the lead sponsor for the Do.Better.Together. initiative. Building off of the Money20/20 Europe show in Amsterdam in June that had more than 41% of all speakers being female subject matter experts, at Money20/20 USA, 45%+ of all speakers will be female subject matter experts.
crowdfundinsider.com
BIAN Introduces Open-Source Specification Tool to Accelerate Digital Transformation
BIAN, the “independent” not-for-profit association, recently announced its Open-Source Specification tool. Through its Open-Source offering, organizations now “have access to a set of message definitions made freely available for modification and redistribution.”. The tool has been “developed to further BIAN’s CORELESS BANKING INITIATIVE, which aims to promote...
Report: Goldman Sachs Names Heads of 3 New Operating Segments
Goldman Sachs has reportedly named the leaders of three new operating segments that the firm outlined in its earnings results presentation released Tuesday (Oct. 18). Marc Nachmann will be global head of the Asset and Wealth Management segment; Dan Dees, Jim Esposito and Ashok Varadhan will be global co-heads of the Global Banking and Markets segment, and Stephanie Cohen will be global head of the Platform Solutions segment, Reuters reported Tuesday (Oct. 18).
