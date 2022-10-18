Read full article on original website
How to watch Yankees vs. Astros in the ALCS
Following the New York Yankees’ Game 5 ALDS win over the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday, the battle for the American League pennant is down to two clubs. On one side are the Houston Astros, making a sixth straight ALCS appearance, and on the other are the Yankees, looking to book their first trip to the Fall Classic since 2009.
MLB playoffs: ALCS, NLCS and World Series full schedules, pitching probables and broadcast info
The revamped 12-team format for the MLB playoffs has come down to its final four. The American League went chalk with the top-seeded Astros facing the Yankees in a rematch of the 2017 and 2019 ALCS, while the National League has more of a wild-card flavor with the fifth-seeded Padres entering with home-field advantage over the sixth-seeded Phillies.
True Blue LA
ALDS concludes, NLCS begins today
The Dodgers are sitting at home but the MLB playoffs roll on. Tuesday brings us not only two games, but two different postseason rounds on the same day for the first time, per Sarah Langs of MLB.com. First up, the Yankees and Guardians finally conclude their American League Division Series...
ALCS storylines: Yankees bring star power against Astros’ pitching
Bill Belichick once famously chanted “no days off” at a New England Patriots’ Super Bowl parade, which is precisely what
Astros vs. Yankees ALCS 2022: Rare Minute Maid Park roof opening headlines Game 2
Shout it from the rooftops, 'Stros fans! The second AL Championship Series game is being played underneath the big and bright stars at night.
MLB Playoffs: Yanks-Astros open ALCS; Phils lead SD in NLCS
Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and their teammates hardly had time to party at Yankee Stadium. They had a game to play in Houston, and soon. Judge and Stanton hit home runs as the New York Yankees beat the Cleveland Guardians 5-1 Tuesday in the deciding Game 5 of the AL Division Series.
Yardbarker
The Yankees Made Ugly History On Offense In Game 1
It wasn’t exactly a pretty start to the ALCS for the New York Yankees. After busting out for five runs against the Cleveland Guardians in the clinching game of the ALDS, the Yankees managed just two runs in Game 1 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros. Houston took...
CBS Sports
2022 MLB playoffs: Schedule, game times, TV channel with Yankees-Astros and Phillies-Padres on Wednesday
The 2022 Major League Baseball playoffs continue Wednesday with both the NLCS and ALCS in action. First, the Phillies look to take a 2-0 lead against the Padres after winning Game 1 on the road on Tuesday night. Then, on Wednesday night, the Yankees open their ALCS matchup with the Astros in Houston. It's a quick turnaround for New York, which ousted the Guardians in ALDS Game 5 on Tuesday.
Yankees World Series Quest Returns to Houston Problem
The Los Angeles Dodgers were “the dragon up the freeway” the San Diego Padres had to slay in order to advance their World Series quest, the club’s owner Peter Seidler said this summer. On the other side of the country, the New York Yankees have their own dragon: the Houston Astros, which are blocking their path back to the World Series for the first time since 2009. “Exactly,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said in an interview Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium after New York beat Cleveland 5-1, eliminating the Guardians in a hard-fought five-game American League Division Series. “We talked about that...
CBS Sports
Yankees vs. Guardians score: Live updates from ALDS Game 5 as Giancarlo Stanton home run starts scoring
The New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians are (finally) playing their decisive Game 5 of the American League Division Series on Tuesday afternoon, a day after rain forced the game to be postponed from its originally scheduled Monday night start. The winner will advance to the AL Championship Series where they'll play the Houston Astros beginning on Wednesday for a ticket to the World Series.
Ted Leonsis Emerges As Front-Runner to Buy MLB’s Nationals, per Report
The Lerner family announced its plans to sell the Washington franchise earlier this year after more than 15 years of ownership.
Bob Costas will not announce ALCS between Yankees and Astros
The New York Yankees advanced past the ALDS by defeating the Cleveland Guardians Tuesday, but Bob Costas will not be moving onto the ALCS with them.
CBS Sports
2022 MLB playoffs: Bracket, scores, schedule as Astros take ALCS lead vs. Yankees; Padres-Phillies NLCS tied
The LCS round is in full swing in the 2022 MLB playoffs. The Houston Astros grabbed a 1-0 series lead against the New York Yankees on Wednesday night, and will try to take Game 2 at home on Thursday night. In the National League, the San Diego Padres tied the Philadelphia Phillies at 1-1 thanks to a Game 2 win. NLCS Game 3 is set for Friday night in Philadelphia.
NBC Sports
World Series odds with four teams left in 2022 MLB Playoffs
The Houston Astros no longer present any value to MLB bettors looking to earn a buck in the futures market, but the defending American League champions are in a familiar position as favorites to win the 2022 World Series, according to the oddsmakers. Bettors in March wagering on the Astros...
iheart.com
Yanks Win, Head to ALCS Wed., NLCS Phillies Win NBA Celtics, Warriors Win
In MLB, the Yankees beat the Guardians 5-1 to win their ALDS 3-2. Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo all homered for New York. The Yankees advance to the ALCS to take on the Houston Astros Wednesday night in Game 1. It is a Best of 7 Series. In...
