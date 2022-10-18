The Los Angeles Dodgers were “the dragon up the freeway” the San Diego Padres had to slay in order to advance their World Series quest, the club’s owner Peter Seidler said this summer. On the other side of the country, the New York Yankees have their own dragon: the Houston Astros, which are blocking their path back to the World Series for the first time since 2009. “Exactly,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said in an interview Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium after New York beat Cleveland 5-1, eliminating the Guardians in a hard-fought five-game American League Division Series. “We talked about that...

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO