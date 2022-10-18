Read full article on original website
Related
RAPTORS EXERCISE TEAM OPTIONS ON ACHIUWA, BARNES AND FLYNN
The Toronto Raptors announced Wednesday they have exercised the third-year team option on the rookie scale contract of guard-forward Scottie Barnes and the fourth-year team option on the rookie scale contracts of forward Precious Achiuwa (ah-CHEW-uh) and guard Malachi Flynn (MAL-uh-kai). All three players are now signed through the 2023-24 season. Per team policy, financial terms of the deals were not disclosed.
Debuts to dream on: Ivey, Duren and a Pistons draft for the ages
Jaden Ivey wore his grandfather’s Lions jersey, No. 28, to his first NBA game. Said he had a chat with him, “who’s up in heaven,” before the game to calm his nerves. To get to the higher plane on which James “Hound Dog” Hunter exists, my guess is Ivey merely jumped to look his grandfather eye to eye.
NBA rosters set for 2022-23 regular season
NEW YORK — The 2022-23 NBA season begins tomorrow (Tuesday, Oct. 18) with a TNT doubleheader as the Philadelphia 76ers visit the Boston Celtics (7:30 p.m. ET) and the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors host the Los Angeles Lakers (10 p.m. ET). Below are links to opening-night rosters...
Pelicans practice report presented by HUB International: Better season start a priority for New Orleans
The first three seasons of Brandon Ingram’s tenure in New Orleans have seen the Pelicans generally play their best basketball after the All-Star break, as was the case in 2021-22 during a memorable run to the postseason. The problem has been that the club also put itself in a bad spot by struggling out of the gate, with 15-game records of 6-9, 5-10 and 2-13, respectively. The first of those records – in 2019-20 –eventually plummeted to 6-22 following a 13-game losing streak.
Where will the Bulls finish? Sam Smith's 2022-23 NBA Standings Predictions
A chance for stagefolks to say “hello" Another op'nin', another show. Three weeks and it couldn't be worse. The Big Show begins Tuesday in Boston with Philadelphia, and then it’s on the move ‘cross country’ to San Francisco for the heavyweight battle between Draymond Green…and Tyson Fury? C’mon, smile—you too, Draymond—it’s opening night in the NBA with a double header of the Celtics and 76ers and Lakers and Warriors.
NBA World Reacts To Pelicans Dominant Performance Over Nets
The NBA and Pelicans fans react to to New Orleans' dominant performance over the Nets.
Kawhi Leonard Continues To Take Nike Logo Off Clippers Jersey
Kawhi has other commitments on his mind. Kawhi Leonard is currently the face of New Balance’s basketball division. He has remained incredibly faithful to the brand as he is always sporting their kicks and apparel. He is even in commercials with Jack Harlow, which just goes to show that he is fully committed to making New Balance a premier name in the basketball space.
Jordan Clarkson Delivers Pregame Message Honoring WNBA Star Brittney Griner
Before Utah tipped off with Denver on Wednesday in the season opener, Jordan Clarkson stood at center court to deliver a message to Jazz Nation. Before talking about the upcoming season and thanking fans for their support, Clarkson had a different message. He spoke about WNBA star Brittney Griner, asking...
Q&A: Klay Thompson talks 2022-23 expectations, Draymond Green-Jordan Poole drama
SAN FRANCISCO — After experiencing some rust last season, Golden State’s Klay Thompson is optimistic heading into the 2022-23 NBA season. “I expect to play at an All-Star level again,” Thompson said. But don’t expect to see Thompson on the floor for 40 minutes. Not yet anyway....
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Oct. 19, 2022
We made it. Opening night for New Orleans has arrived, with a 6:30 p.m. Central game at Brooklyn. Pregame coverage on Bally Sports New Orleans begins at 5:30, while WRNO 99.5 tips off its show at 6. Get ready for the 2022-23 season by watching a fresh new episode of...
Darius Garland leaves Cavs' loss at Toronto with cut inside eyelid
TORONTO (AP) — Cavaliers All-Star point guard Darius Garland left Wednesday’s season-opening loss at Toronto in the second quarter after injuring his left eye in a collision with Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. Cleveland coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Garland was bleeding from a cut inside the left eyelid...
"Purple Is Back" | New Era Of Utah Jazz Basketball Set To Begin
For Jazz Nation, it's been the most eventful offseason in a long time. The past 174 days have been some of the most suspenseful, surprising, and exhilarating times to be a fan — and it’s just the beginning. A new era of Jazz basketball starts on October 19...
Pool Report on the Coach’s Challenge during Second Quarter of Tonight’s Oklahoma City Thunder at Minnesota Timberwolves Game
The Pool Report interview was conducted by Jon Krawczynski (The Athletic) with Crew Chief Marc Davis following tonight’s Thunder at Timberwolves Game. QUESTION: The play in question was a dunk attempt by Jaden McDaniels with 4:29 left in the second quarter in which he collided with Jalen Williams, who was shaken up on the play.
More Driven
ESPN's Nick Friedell on Brooklyn Nets, season opener | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Jim Eichenhofer and Joe Cardosi are joined by ESPN’s Nick Friedell, who covers the Nets for the network. Friedell (7:50) discusses the team mending fences after a stormy offseason and how ready they are for this first game, Brooklyn’s expectations for this season, under the radar Nets contributors, and how important team relationships are to their future.
Keys to the Game: Bulls at Heat (10.19.22)
The Chicago Bulls tip-off their 57th season with a visit to Miami to take on the Heat in the first of three get togethers for the 2022-23 season. The last time Chicago opened in Miami was October 31, 2006, with the Bulls stampeding over the then defending NBA Champions, 108-66. Kirk Hinrich led Chicago’s attack with a game-high 26 points, while Dwyane Wade was the only Heat player to reach double figures with a team-best 25.
Hawks Head Coach Nate McMillan and Hawks Coaching Staff Educates More Than 125 Local Coaches at 'Coaches Clinic presented by adidas'
ATLANTA – On Monday evening, Atlanta Hawks Head Coach Nate McMillan and the Hawks Basketball Academy hosted their 11th annual ‘Coaches Clinic presented by adidas’ at the Emory Sports Medicine Complex, the official practice and training facility for the Hawks. More than 125 local coaches learned directly from the team’s coaching staff at the free clinic.
"Pretty Cool" | Will Hardy Shows Poise Beyond His Youth In First Career Victory
As Will Hardy sat at home on Tuesday night, he found himself surrounded by some of the people who matter most in his life. His wife Spencer was with him, as were his mother and brother — both of whom were visiting in anticipation of Hardy making his NBA coaching debut the following night.
