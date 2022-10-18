Read full article on original website
getthecoast.com
Free country music festival coming to The Boardwalk on Okaloosa Island
A free country music festival is debuting at The Boardwalk on Okaloosa Island on Friday, November 4 and continuing on into Saturday, November 5. The 2-day Boardwalk Country Music Beach Festival will feature performances from country music stars. The event anticipates at least 3,000 visitors. The event is organized by...
Thousands came to Panama City Beach for Thunder Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Thousands of people have made their way to Panama City Beach for Thunder Beach bike rally week. The event is back for the 22nd year. Many people travel from outside the Panhandle to attend. “All of it, the bikes, the vendors, we just come to see what’s new,” Visitors […]
saltwatersportsman.com
Giant Wahoo Smashes Tourney Record
A 101-pound wahoo boated by Derrick Dover on Oct. 7 at Florida’s Destin Fishing Rodeo is the biggest ever caught in the event’s 74-year history, topping the tournament record of 98.2 pounds that was set in 2010. He hooked the fish while on a “lunch break” during an...
4 Great Pizza Places in Florida
If you love eating pizza and you also happen to live in Florida, here is a list of four amazing pizza place in Florida that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving incredibly delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
This Is Florida's Best Deli
Eat This, Not That! has the scoop on the most amazing delis across the country.
getthecoast.com
The 2nd Annual Epic Bakery Festival in DeFuniak Springs is back!
On Sunday, November 13, 2022, the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast is bringing back its Epic Bakery Festival for the 2nd year! The family-friendly event is back at Mainstreet in DeFuniak Springs. Enjoy delicious baked goods from locally-owned bakeries, chefs, and restaurants, a live DJ, an epic...
WJHG-TV
Hurricane Ian could impact snowbird season in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The chilly weather is a small reminder that our northern visitors will soon be knocking at the door. The Sunshine State has always been a hot spot for those living in colder climates to vacation in the winter. But with Hurricane Ian temporarily wiping out many of the popular destinations in Southwest Florida, tourism officials said they’re expecting an uptick in areas open and ready such as the panhandle.
Why Florida’s stone crab claw prices are so ‘astronomical’ at start of 2022-23 season
Eager to crack into fresh stone crab claws with sides of mustard dipping sauce? Be prepared to pay record-high prices again. Mere days into stone crab season, local seafood markets, restaurants and wholesalers say strong weekend winds and lean traps along Florida’s Gulf Coast are limiting supplies of the crustacean delicacy. Meanwhile, inflation is driving up per-pound prices $10 to $20 higher ...
wuwf.org
A look at the historic home and shell museum of Dr. Beal
Just north of Highway 98 in Wynnehaven Beach is a relic of historical significance most people overlook. The Beal residence, built in 1910, was once the summer home, office, and shell museum of a well-known Fort Walton Beach man. The building now stands vacant. Dr. James Hartley Beal, born in...
Thunder Beach 2022 Autumn Rally to begin this week
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The 22nd annual Thunder Beach Autumn begins on Wednesday at Frank Brown Park. Thunder Beach recently added music acts to the rally. This year Dierks Bentley, Colt Ford, Shinedown, Bret Michaels and 3 Doors Down are all scheduled to play. There will also be several events around town that […]
navarrenewspaper.com
NAVARRE FISHING REPORT MONDAY 10-17-22
SPECIAL NOTICE The Navarre pier is open from 5 am until 11 pm daily. Visit our You Tube channel Navarre Newspaper. You will find the weather and information videos about the emerald coast of Destin, Navarre, Gulf Breeze and Pensacola areas.This report is updated during the day. THE PIER WILL CHANGE HOURS OF OPERATION ON NOV 6. OPEN AT 6 AM AND CLOSE AT 9 PM.
mypanhandle.com
A cold front is on the way with significant temperature changes
Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – A early season Arctic front will be moving through this week. Rain chances will remain low even though we are discussing a big cold front. The moisture available will just be lacking as the front moves through. The temps behind the front will fall Monday night and struggle to get out of the 60s on Tuesday. Tuesday night the upper 30s will be possible inland and our cold favor spots could see frost develop. Coastal areas should only fall down into the lower 40s. The temperature should be in the low 60s this time of year so this is some very early cold esp for our location.
WJHG-TV
Panama City Beach booms with new businesses
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With bumper-to-bumper traffic with construction at every corner, it’s not hard to see that Panama City Beach is booming with new businesses. But what’s to come is the real question. NewsChannel 7 is trying to separate fact from fiction when it comes to what’s being built on the beach.
getthecoast.com
Fort Walton-Destin Hospital launches new midwifery program
HCA Florida Fort Walton-Destin Hospital has launched a new midwifery program – the only one of its kind across Okaloosa, Walton and Santa Rosa counties in which midwives deliver in the hospital. The program helps to meet the growing healthcare needs of the local community, as an increased number...
emeraldcoastmagazine.com
Coastal Skin Surgery & Dermatology Welcomes New PA
Cameron Bass, MHS, PA-C, knew she wanted to work at Coastal Skin Surgery & Dermatology because of the practice’s outstanding reputation. Fortunately, the doctors and staff were just as impressed with her. In September 2022, Bass began providing general medical dermatology services at the Niceville office. Bass provides skin...
This Is The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Florida
LoveFood found the best restaurants serving up delicious barbecue.
WEAR
City: Smoldering cigarette caused playground fire at Pensacola park
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The city says a fire Tuesday morning at a Pensacola park was caused by a smoldering cigarette left on the ground. The fire happened at Armstrong Park off Lakeview Avenue around 8:50 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found playground equipment burning. The city says firefighters were able to...
Sunflower Festival coming to Washington County
VERNON, Fla. (WMBB) — Black Barn Blossoms will hold a sunflower festival on Saturday, October 22. The festival will take place at 3535 Dickinson Lane in Vernon from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. The $10 ticket includes entry into the festival where there will be live music and a maze. There will be some add-ons […]
Florida Authorities Capture Huge 10-Foot Alligator Seen Swimming in the Ocean
Folks hanging out on the beach in Delray Beach, Florida got a huge surprise this morning as a massive 10-Foot Alligator swam close to shore. It is a very rare sight to see an alligator swimming in the ocean. Not only is it rare it is actually completely terrifying. Imagine swimming off the coast and turning around to see one coming at you. Definitely not something I would want to experience.
