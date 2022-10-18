Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State defeats Wisconsin 3-1 in home openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State opens Big Ten play against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Largest Antique Mall in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, WI
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 win over WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stover emerges as scoring threat in No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 rout of WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
WBAY Green Bay
Wisconsin burn unit director talks about road to recovery
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Several of the Pulaski students and graduates at last weekend’s bonfire are now hospitalized with serious burns. The medical director of a Wisconsin burn unit talked about what their road to recovery could look like. That road can be a long one for a burn...
CBS 58
UW Health doctor answers COVID-19 questions
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- As Europe starts to see an uptick in new COVID-19 cases, what can the United States expect?. We were joined by Dr. Jeff Pothoff, Chief Quality Officer at UW Health in Madison on Tuesday, Oct. 18 to gain some insight. For more information, visit UW Health's...
WEAU-TV 13
Know before you buy: Hearing aids are now ready over the counter
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Starting Monday, millions of Americans with hearing loss can buy hearing aids over the counter. The new rule from the Food & Drug Administration means consumers won’t need exams or prescriptions, and it could save them a lot of money. But before they purchase, experts have some recommendations and reminders.
UWPD investigating after photos, video of UW volleyball team members shared without consent
The University of Wisconsin athletic department says it has contacted UW-Madison police to investigate who may have leaked private photos and video of members of the women's volleyball team without their consent.
nbc15.com
MacKenzie Scott gives $5 million to Watertown foundation
WATERTOWN, Wis. (WMTV) - A Watertown community organization is celebrating a multi-million-dollar gift from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, pointing out that rural regions are far less likely to get such money. On Tuesday, the Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation revealed Scott has given $5 million to the organization. “We are...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Sun Prairie, WI
Sun Prairie is an active and growing city in the northeastern part of Dane County, Wisconsin. It’s a suburb of Wisconsin’s capital city, Madison, and it’s Dane County’s second most populated city. Sun Prairie was incorporated as a town in 1846, as a village in 1868,...
x1071.com
‘Human trafficking in real life doesn’t look like the movies:’ Law enforcement, advocates share how minors are trafficked in Dane Co.
MADISON, Wis. — Over the weekend, the Madison Police Department arrested a man they say trafficked and sexually assaulted multiple children while working at a 7-Eleven on State Street. It may not be what many of us may think when hearing about human trafficking, but officials say situations in movies and TV of masked men taking a child often hide the reality of many trafficking crimes.
wuwm.com
Two electric vehicles among 'Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin' finalists for 2022
Two of the four finalists in this year's Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest, run by a state business group, are electric vehicles. They aren't cars you can find at a dealership. Instead, these EVS are made for two very different markets—the very serious world of fire-fighting, and what you might call the market of fun.
Investigation underway after private photos shared of UW volleyball team
The UW-Madison Police Department (UWPD) is investigating after private photos and a video of UW volleyball student-athletes were shared publicly without their consent.
captimes.com
Major proposal for Oscar Mayer site would be all affordable housing
A major project featuring more than 550 units of affordable housing is being proposed as the first phase in a long-awaited redevelopment of the Oscar Mayer site on Madison’s east side. It is one of several high-density development projects in the works as Madison continues to scramble to keep pace with housing needs in the city.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Vehicle tied to deadly Green Bay shooting located in southern Wisconsin
BELOIT, Wis. (WFRV) – The car in connection with the death of 5-year-old Skyé Bleu Evans-Cowley was located in southern Wisconsin, police confirm. Local 5 News has confirmed with Crosby’s Heavy Duty Wrecker Service that the vehicle police were searching for was found in Beloit. The vehicle...
abc17news.com
A giant Pumpkin is putting Southeast Wisconsin on the map for the state’s biggest gourd
WAUPUN, Wisconsin (WDJT) — A giant gourd weighing in at 2,046 lbs. is putting Southeast Wisconsin on the map for the state’s biggest pumpkin. Tom Montsma, grower of the pumpkin said his creation is rooted in a promise he made to his later mother. Montsma, an avid gardener,...
Former head of Wisconsin Parole Commission no longer taking job as Madison’s Independent Police Monitor
MADISON, Wis. — Just over a week after former Wisconsin Parole Commission chairman John Tate II was picked to be Madison’s first-ever Independent Police Monitor, Tate has decided against taking the job, city officials announced Tuesday. In a brief statement Tuesday evening, the Police Civilian Oversight Board said it learned Monday that Tate would be withdrawing his acceptance of the...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Groundbreaking held for Keifer’s in Madison
MADISON, Ms. (WJTV) – A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Wednesday for the new Keifer’s location in Madison. The Greek-style restaurant will be adjacent to St. Dominic’s Medical Facility and across the parkway from Broadmoor Baptist Church. Greyhound searching for new Jackson location. The owners had been...
nbc15.com
19-year-old fighting for life after getting stabbed five times
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A teenage woman is fighting for her life after getting stabbed about five times, according to the Janesville Police Department. Officers arrived to North Osborne Avenue on Janesville’s west side Wednesday evening for a report of a stabbing. There, they found the 19-year-old with life threatening stab wounds.
tonemadison.com
Abandoning the Madison Public Market is for cowards
A $5.2 million budget gap is not a good enough reason to scuttle this project. I remember going to a Madison Public Market preview event in 2019. The Fleet Services Building at the corner of East Johnson and First Street, the market’s planned site, teemed with a sense of possibility as the crowd sampled the wares of potential market vendors—the mighty comfort food of Melly Mell’s, personal care products from Madre Yerba, elaborately carved melons from Artesan Fruit.
empowerwisconsin.org
Madison hiring disgraced Tate was ‘virtue-signaling at its worst’
MADISON — Dane County Sheriff candidate Anthony Hamilton says Madison’s. hiring of fired Wisconsin Patrol Commission chairman John Tate II was “virtue- signaling at its absolute worst,” and a threat to public safety. Tate, who also serves as Racine’s City Council president, backed out of the...
Notre Dame offers Wisconsin commit
Taking an unofficial visit to Notre Dame on Saturday, Wisconsin offensive tackle commit Christopher Terek (Glen Ellyn, Ill./Glenbard West) has picked up an offer from the Irish, he tells Badger247. Terek committed to UW in June over Michigan, Iowa, Illinois, Kentucky, Iowa State, Minnesota, Kansas, Duke, Missouri, Vanderbilt, and others....
Sun Prairie city council votes to change ‘antiquated’ ordinance that had prohibited throwing snowballs
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Southern Wisconsin hasn’t seen more than a few snow flurries, but winter is still closer than we think. For Sun Prairie residents, the cold weather may be a bit more fun this year, as the city has amended an ordinance to now allow snowball fights. A section in Sun Prairie’s municipal code states someone can be...
Restraining orders against Baraboo athletic director dismissed
BARABOO, Wis. — Three temporary restraining orders filed against Baraboo School District’s athletic director were dismissed Wednesday, online court records show. The mothers of a group of Baraboo High School students filed the orders against James Langkamp last week and called for his resignation after they said the students were forced out of a car and onto their knees. Baraboo...
Comments / 0