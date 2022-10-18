Read full article on original website
Related
“Special paper.” Ohio Auditor floats theory of election fraud
Ohio Auditor Keith Faber last Tuesday told members of the Westerville Tea Party that it was unlikely that widespread fraud occurs in Ohio elections. But that didn’t stop him from holding out a sinister possibility: that the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections might be diverting special voting-machine paper to other states where unscrupulous elements might […] The post “Special paper.” Ohio Auditor floats theory of election fraud appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Teaching racism in history classes, LGBTQ student safety dominate races for Ohio State Board of Education
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio voters will fill five seats this year on the state board that sets education policy across the state, as its members grapple with national culture wars that have made state and local boards of education their new front lines. The past year has been marked...
wosu.org
Whaley continues touting 'inflation rebate' for Ohioans
Democratic candidate for Governor Nan Whaley continues touting what she calls an inflation rebate for Ohioans feeling the pinch of higher prices. Speaking at a Columbus Metropolitan Club forum on Wednesday, The former Dayton mayor said her $350 rebate for “every working family” would be funded with federal money.
Ohio lawmakers propose bills to establish new type of mental health provider
To address the increased need for mental health care across Ohio, two state lawmakers have introduced identical bills in the Ohio House and Senate to create a new type of mental health provider.
As charter schools spread across Ohio Valley, a controversial curriculum begins to take hold
Charter schools have had a strong presence in Ohio, since being legalized in the 1990s. Currently there are over 300 active in the state.
DeWine’s hypocrisy on American Rescue Plan dollars as garish as it gets
This is nothing new. Supposedly anti-“Big Government” state leaders slam D.C. politicians for “reckless spending” when D.C. gets things done on health care, education, infrastructure, the environment, stimulus, jobs, the economy. Then those state politicians turn right around and allocate billions in new funding, installing new federally funded programs and initiatives in their states. Then […] The post DeWine’s hypocrisy on American Rescue Plan dollars as garish as it gets appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
mahoningmatters.com
Where’s the money going? New tool tracks Ohio’s American Rescue Plan funds
Ohio has more than one-third remaining of the $5.4 billion dollars allocated by the U.S. Department of the Treasury through the American Rescue Plan Act, and a new tool is keeping an eye on how the state is distributing those funds. Kelsey Bergfeld, director of Advocates for Ohio’s Future, which...
Just when you thought 2022 couldn’t get any weirder: Eric Foster
ATLANTA -- In 2019, the village of Yellow Springs held a referendum on whether to allow people who were residents but not U.S. citizens to cast a vote in local elections. Yellow Springs Council President Brian Housh told the Dayton Daily News that allowing noncitizens to vote would have affected about 30 of the village’s roughly 3,800 residents. Those 30 residents included business owners and those with children in local schools. The residents of Yellow Springs thought that those 30 residents should be allowed a voice in their local elections. The referendum passed with 59% of the vote.
Out in Ohio: Columbus couple cultivates safe spaces for LGBTQ+ youth
‘Out in Ohio’ profiles LGBTQ+ Ohioans making a difference in their community. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus couple is cultivating safe spaces for LGBTQ+ youth in unlikely places, as inclusion is under debate in Ohio’s classrooms and legislature. Amanda Erickson and her wife, Sarah, are changemakers in central Ohio. As the director of education […]
Ohio priests ask Bishops to reconsider Diocese of Steubenville merger with Columbus
OHIO (WTRF) — Some priests have asked Ohio bishops to reconsider their support for a proposal that would merge the Diocese of Steubenville with the Diocese of Columbus. Bishop Monforton reacts to Dioceses merger between Steubenville and Columbus Last week, Bishop Jeffrey Montforton of the Diocese of Steubenville informed parish priests, deacons and staff of a proposed merger […]
Federal program wipes student debt for public servants
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — People who worked in public service may qualify to have all of their student debt eliminated — but they have until the end of the month to apply. The federal government’s public service loan forgiveness program offers full student debt forgiveness to those who worked as public servants for at least […]
Ohio’s 2022 downticket races: How to decide who gets your vote
COLUMBUS, Ohio—With early voting underway in Ohio starting this week, most of the focus has been on the state’s races for U.S. Senate, governor, and Ohio Supreme Court. But there are four other statewide executive offices on the ballot as well: attorney general, secretary of state, treasurer and auditor.
One candidate now leads Ohio’s U.S. Senate race, latest poll shows
You can watch a recap of the Oct. 10 debate between J.D. Vance (R) and Tim Ryan (D) in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One of the two U.S. Senate candidates for Ohio has emerged as a frontrunner by a thread, according to the latest poll. In a survey of nearly 1,500 […]
Student workers react to Ohio’s minimum wage increase
The minimum wage in the state of Ohio is set to increase to $10.10 per hour for non-tipped employees and $5.05 per hour for tipped employees Jan. 1, 2023. Credit: Emma Kolick | Lantern Reporter.
Ohio has 435 districts with slow internet – here at the 10 slowest
Access to high-speed internet in schools has come a long way in the last decade. In 2013, 70% of U.S. schools lacked an internet connection of 100 Kbps per student, the minimum speed the Federal Communication Commission set to meet basic classroom needs. By 2018, fewer than 2% of schools failed to meet that threshold. As more […]
Get out and do something this weekend in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From HighBall Halloween and the Circleville Pumpkin Show, there’s no shortage of things to do this weekend in central Ohio. The Circleville Pumpkin Show: Oct. 19-22 This festival features the largest pumpkins in Ohio, weighing more than 1,000 pounds, with parades, live entertainment, food, activities, and a Miss Pumpkin show. Learn more here. 159 […]
Ohio legislative committee passes rule defining fetal heartbeat
An Ohio legislative committee passed a rule on methods of identifying a fetal heartbeat that matched language in a previously passed abortion law, despite the fact that the law can’t currently be enforced. The Joint Committee on Agency Rule Review passed an administration rule from the Ohio Department of Health entitled “appropriate methods for determining […] The post Ohio legislative committee passes rule defining fetal heartbeat appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
WLWT 5
75 people facing further prosecution after casting second ballot in Ohio during 2020 election
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Seventy-five people are facing potential further prosecution by the Ohio Attorney General and county prosecutors after being referred by Ohio's Secretary of State. Secretary of State Frank LaRose says all violations occurred during the 2020 general election and include individuals who allegedly voted outside of Ohio...
News 5 Cleveland responds to Ohio GOP press release
We want to share with you that a press release recently was sent to the media from the Ohio Republican Party calling for an “ethics investigation” into News 5 reporter Morgan Trau, and our response.
WATCH: Ohio Department of Health provides update on coronavirus
The Ohio Department of Health held a press conference on Thursday to provide an update on coronavirus in the state.
Comments / 5