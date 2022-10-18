ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Allis, WI

nbc15.com

19-year-old fighting for life after getting stabbed five times

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A teenage woman is fighting for her life after getting stabbed about five times, according to the Janesville Police Department. Officers arrived to North Osborne Avenue on Janesville’s west side Wednesday evening for a report of a stabbing. There, they found the 19-year-old with life threatening stab wounds.
JANESVILLE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

19th and Atkinson shooting, Milwaukee man wounded: police

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 19th and Atkinson on Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 19. Police said the shooter(s) fired at the 22-year-old victim, who was in a vehicle. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. MPD is looking for whoever is responsible....
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police pursuit involving stolen vehicle, 2 teens in custody

MILWAUKEE - Two teenagers were taken into custody Thursday morning, Oct. 20 following a police pursuit involving a stolen vehicle. The pursuit began around 1:20 a.m. after officers attempted to stop a vehicle for 2019 Hyundai reckless driving. The pursuit lasted about five minutes – beginning in the area of...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee County's fight against fentanyl; 79% of fatal overdoses

MILWAUKEE - Hundreds of people have died from drug overdoses in Milwaukee County in 2022. Some of them are children. Earlier in October, a 1-year-old girl's parents brought her to Children's Wisconsin. Alieonni Lane was not breathing. She was cold to the touch – and died. An autopsy later found the 17-month-old child has more than enough fentanyl in her system to kill an adult.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
Law & Crime

Waukesha Parade Murder Defendant Says He’s a ‘Grown Man,’ Complains About Judge ‘Advising’ Him to Be Quiet

Waukesha parade attack defendant Darrell Brooks has a history of being kicked out of court dating back to even before he fired his attorneys, but ever since he represented himself in his murder case, he has engaged in near constant back and forth with Judge Jennifer Dorow. On Wednesday, he was perhaps as strident as he’s been since jurors were first seated.
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

South Milwaukee bicyclist hit by car, killed: police

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - In South Milwaukee, a bicyclist was hit by a car and killed Wednesday, Oct. 19. Police said the accident happened near 15th and College. The bicyclist, a 71-year-old man, was found unresponsive. Despite lifesaving attempts, he was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver who hit...
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘My body just took over’: Teen accused of stabbing girl before running her over

BEAVER DAM, Wis. — A Fall River teen is accused of stabbing a 17-year-old girl before running her over with a car, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday in the Dodge County Circuit Court. Dylan Lenz, 17, is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide. Police said Saturday that Lenz had struck a juvenile with a vehicle; that juvenile —...
FALL RIVER, WI
wlip.com

Man Killed in Kenosha Shooting Identified

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The person killed in a shooting in Kenosha last week has been identified. It happened just after 2 AM last Thursday in the 6300 block of 24th Avenue. Carl Vines of Kenosha was said to have been found in the street with multiple gunshot wounds. He was...
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

25th and Maple fatal shooting: Milwaukee teen accused, charged

MILWAUKEE - A 17-year-old from Milwaukee is now accused in the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old man on the city's south side on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The accused is Lamar Conners – and he faces a charge of second-degree reckless homicide. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police were...
MILWAUKEE, WI

