FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha Extended Stay shooting, mother, daughter charged
A Texas mother and daughter have been charged in connection to a shooting at the Waukesha Extended Stay hotel on Monday. The daughter ended up getting shot with her own gun.
19-year-old woman stabbed 5 times in Janesville, suspect arrested
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police say a woman is recovering after being stabbed multiple times on Wednesday. According to police, officers were sent to 1020 North Osborne for a stabbing around 6:29 p.m. The victim, a 19-year-old female, was stabbed 5 times, police said. She was rushed to a hospital for emergency surgery. Police […]
nbc15.com
19-year-old fighting for life after getting stabbed five times
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A teenage woman is fighting for her life after getting stabbed about five times, according to the Janesville Police Department. Officers arrived to North Osborne Avenue on Janesville’s west side Wednesday evening for a report of a stabbing. There, they found the 19-year-old with life threatening stab wounds.
Milwaukee teen charged in connection to fatal shooting near 25th and Burnham
A 17-year-old Milwaukee boy was charged with homicide in connection to a fatal shooting that happened last week near 25th and Burnham.
Two teens arrested for reckless driving, leading police on a chase
The Milwaukee Police Department said two teens were arrested early Thursday morning for reckless driving.
Not guilty plea entered for man charged in fatal shooting near Warner Park
MADISON, Wis. — A not guilty plea was entered Tuesday for a Fitchburg man charged in a fatal shooting near Warner Park, online court records show. Aquille Lowe, 27, faces five felony charges, including first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime and involving the use of a dangerous weapon, stemming from the July 22 shooting on Madison’s north...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
19th and Atkinson shooting, Milwaukee man wounded: police
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 19th and Atkinson on Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 19. Police said the shooter(s) fired at the 22-year-old victim, who was in a vehicle. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. MPD is looking for whoever is responsible....
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee homicide suspect's bail 'completely inappropriate,' judge rules
Lamar Conners, 17, is accused of shooting and killing a man he lived with. Two days after his bail was set at $2,000, he posted it and was released from custody. Prosecutors called the bail "unbelievable" and a judge ruled it was "completely inappropriate."
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police pursuit involving stolen vehicle, 2 teens in custody
MILWAUKEE - Two teenagers were taken into custody Thursday morning, Oct. 20 following a police pursuit involving a stolen vehicle. The pursuit began around 1:20 a.m. after officers attempted to stop a vehicle for 2019 Hyundai reckless driving. The pursuit lasted about five minutes – beginning in the area of...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Darrell Brooks trial: Waukesha police officer testifies about evidence recovered
Waukesha Police Officer Kyle Becker testified about evidence recovered as part of the investigation after the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy. The evidence included a sandal and sweatshirt believed to belong to Darrell Brooks.
dailydodge.com
Horicon Man Arraigned On Vehicular Homicide Charges In Washington County
(Washington County) A Horicon man accused of causing a crash that killed a pregnant woman and her one-year-old son in Washington County was arraigned Wednesday. Steven Bruskiewicz Jr. entered a not guilty plea to four felony counts including Homicide by Negligent Operation of a Vehicle and Reckless Driving. According to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting outside school: Teen accused, shot with his own gun
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee teenager has been charged as an adult for a shooting incident at James Madison High School that left him injured last Monday, Oct. 10. The accused is Jamaree Kelly, 17, and he faces the following criminal counts:. Possession of a firearm on grounds of a school.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee County's fight against fentanyl; 79% of fatal overdoses
MILWAUKEE - Hundreds of people have died from drug overdoses in Milwaukee County in 2022. Some of them are children. Earlier in October, a 1-year-old girl's parents brought her to Children's Wisconsin. Alieonni Lane was not breathing. She was cold to the touch – and died. An autopsy later found the 17-month-old child has more than enough fentanyl in her system to kill an adult.
Waukesha Parade Murder Defendant Says He’s a ‘Grown Man,’ Complains About Judge ‘Advising’ Him to Be Quiet
Waukesha parade attack defendant Darrell Brooks has a history of being kicked out of court dating back to even before he fired his attorneys, but ever since he represented himself in his murder case, he has engaged in near constant back and forth with Judge Jennifer Dorow. On Wednesday, he was perhaps as strident as he’s been since jurors were first seated.
dailydodge.com
GoFundMe Established For Victim Of Attempted Murder In Beaver Dam
(Beaver Dam) A GoFundMe page has been setup for the victim in an attempted murder in Beaver Dam over the weekend. A Fall River teen is accused of choking, stabbing and running over the juvenile victim with his car Saturday night near the Beaver Dam Wal-Mart. The victim was in...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
South Milwaukee bicyclist hit by car, killed: police
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - In South Milwaukee, a bicyclist was hit by a car and killed Wednesday, Oct. 19. Police said the accident happened near 15th and College. The bicyclist, a 71-year-old man, was found unresponsive. Despite lifesaving attempts, he was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver who hit...
Man accused of killing former Milwaukee reporter denied bail
The former Clark County Public Administrator accused of killing a local journalist is scheduled to return to court on Tuesday morning.
‘My body just took over’: Teen accused of stabbing girl before running her over
BEAVER DAM, Wis. — A Fall River teen is accused of stabbing a 17-year-old girl before running her over with a car, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday in the Dodge County Circuit Court. Dylan Lenz, 17, is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide. Police said Saturday that Lenz had struck a juvenile with a vehicle; that juvenile —...
wlip.com
Man Killed in Kenosha Shooting Identified
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The person killed in a shooting in Kenosha last week has been identified. It happened just after 2 AM last Thursday in the 6300 block of 24th Avenue. Carl Vines of Kenosha was said to have been found in the street with multiple gunshot wounds. He was...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
25th and Maple fatal shooting: Milwaukee teen accused, charged
MILWAUKEE - A 17-year-old from Milwaukee is now accused in the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old man on the city's south side on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The accused is Lamar Conners – and he faces a charge of second-degree reckless homicide. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police were...
