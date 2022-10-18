MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – A Rochester man has been sentenced to setting fire to a school and two stores during the George Floyd riots in the Twin Cities. Jose Angel Felan Jr. was accused of setting fire to the to the Goodwill retail store, the Gordon Parks High School, and the 7 Mile Sportswear store along University Avenue in St. Paul on May 28, 2020. Federal investigators say Felan and his wife Mena Dhaya Yousif, fled Minnesota after those fires. Court documents state the two drove to Texas, where Felan had family, and ultimately crossed the border into Mexico.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO