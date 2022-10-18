Read full article on original website
Olmsted construction site reports two robberies in four days
(ABC 6 News) – An Olmsted County construction site reported two robberies to law enforcement between Oct. 14 and 17, totaling more than $16,000 in material losses. Olmsted County sheriff’s deputies responded to a construction site Friday, Oct. 14 after the foreman at the site on the 2000 block of County Road 6 SW reported that a skid steer had been driven after hours, the padlock was broken off a work trailer, and six heavy-duty power chords worth $3,000 all together had been stolen.
Rochester Area Man Accidently Shoots Himself While Cleaning Gun
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- First responders transported a Rochester area man to a hospital after he accidently shot himself Tuesday evening. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office Captain James Schueller says a deputy responded to the reported self-inflicted gunshot wound at a residence in the 5,000 block of 80th Ave. Southwest in Salem Township around 9:15 p.m. The deputy reported finding a 70-year-old man sitting in the dining room of the home with a through-and-through gunshot wound above his left knee.
Idling Work Truck Stolen from Rochester Driveway
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester police are investigating the report of a vehicle being stolen while it was idling in a driveway. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers were dispatched to a residence in the 500 block of 24th St. Southwest around 6:30 Tuesday morning. The 50-year-old victim told officers he started up a truck that belongs to Superior Mechanical, went back into his home then found an empty driveway when he went back outside.
Accidental shooting injures 70-year-old man in Olmsted Co.
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A 70-year-old man was injured Monday night during an accidental shooting. First responders were called at 9:16 p.m. for a medical call to the 5000 block of 80th Ave. SE in Salem Township and found a man with an entry and exit wound in his leg.
Minnesota man sentenced for damaging Clear Lake car wash
MASON CITY, Iowa – A Minnesota man gets jail time for damaging a North Iowa car wash. Jerod Scott Boynton, 42 of Rochester, has pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal mischief. Law enforcement says Boynton did more than $3,000 in damage to the Laser Wash in Clear Lake on August 6.
Cash, Checks, Cards Taken in Southwest Rochester Burglary
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police are investigating a burglary that was reported in southwest Rochester Monday morning. Police Captain Casey Moilanen says the homeowners reported that someone appeared to have entered their garage and stole cash, financial cards and a checkbook from a vehicle parked inside the garage in the 1,700 block of Walden Ln. Southwest. The homeowners also reported their vehicles were rummaged through.
Rochester Man Sentenced For Drug Bust in UMR Student Housing Unit
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A 20-year-old Rochester man has been sentenced to five years probation for a drug bust that occurred earlier this year in a downtown Rochester apartment complex used by the University of Minnesota-Rochester for student housing. The criminal complaint against Ronald John Christenson says Rochester police...
Reports from the Decorah Police and Winneshiek County Sheriff
Decorah Police responded to a disturbance Oct. 6 at 7:53 a.m. at 501 North Street. After investigation, Police arrested Susan Gossman of Decorah for 3rd degree harassment and trespassing. Gossman was transported to the Winneshiek County Jail. Officers were dispatched to Valley View Drive Oct. 7 at approximately 11:25 p.m....
Rochester Hwy 52 southbound crash causes delays Thursday morning
(ABC 6 News) According to MnDOT, a crash was reported at 9:49 a.m. Thursday morning on Highway 52 southbound between 19th St. NW and 37th St. NW in Rochester. The crash caused significant delays for a time. MnDOT, Rochester Police and a tow truck all reported to the scene and...
Rochester man sentenced for setting fires during George Floyd riots in Twin Cities
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – A Rochester man has been sentenced to setting fire to a school and two stores during the George Floyd riots in the Twin Cities. Jose Angel Felan Jr. was accused of setting fire to the to the Goodwill retail store, the Gordon Parks High School, and the 7 Mile Sportswear store along University Avenue in St. Paul on May 28, 2020. Federal investigators say Felan and his wife Mena Dhaya Yousif, fled Minnesota after those fires. Court documents state the two drove to Texas, where Felan had family, and ultimately crossed the border into Mexico.
Crash involving bus on Hwy 14 near Byron
(ABC 6 News) – Authorities responded to a crash on Highway 14 about 1 mile east of Byron Thursday night. Around 10:08 p.m., the Minnesota Department of Transportation reported a crash in the eastbound lane of County Road 34 and 10th Ave. NE. An ABC 6 crew member said...
Police looking for missing Owatonna girl
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has issued a crime alert about a girl missing out of southern Minnesota. The alert says the Owatonna Police Department has been looking for Alexa Moreno-Lopez, 15, since September. Investigators say they believe Moreno-Lopez may be living with an adult male relative, Carlos Castillo-Torrez, in the Wilmar area.
Two sentenced for Rochester convenience store fight
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Two people involved in a convenience store brawl have now been sentenced. Jessy Dian Dominquez, 32 of Rochester, and Stefan Arni Egilsson, 29 of Jordan, were arrested on June 1, 2021, after Rochester police were called to the Kwik Trip in the 1900 block of S. Broadway Avenue.
Mitchell County man pleads guilty to strangling a woman unconscious
OSAGE, Iowa – A man accused of choking a woman unconscious is pleading guilty. Bradly John Peck, 42 of Osage, has entered a guilty plea to third-degree burglary and domestic abuse assault. Investigators say Peck violated a no-contact order to enter a woman’s home in Osage on July2, where...
Jewelry Reported Stolen in Rochester Home Burglary
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is investigating a burglary that was reported Saturday afternoon. Police Captain Casey Moilanen says officers were dispatched to a residence 1600 block of 5th Ave. Southeast Saturday. The residents reported someone forced open the home’s sliding glass door between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.
Olmsted county to use $750,000 to help combat homelessness
Olmsted County is planning how to use $750,000 in state funds to help combat homelessness in the area. The money is planned to be used for rental and emergency assistance. Olmsted County HRA approves plan to spend $795,000 dollars annually to combat homelessness. The money will be used for rental...
Rochester Man Accused of Breaking into Home, Assaulting Resident
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police arrested a Rochester man Sunday in connection with a reported burglary and assault that occurred the prior week. Charges filed in Olmsted County Court Tuesday accuse 44-year-old Richard Dalton of forcing his way into a southeast Rochester home on October 14. A witness in the home at the time of the incident told Rochester police that Dalton broke down the home’s back door, asked where the woman who lives there was, then chased her out of the residence.
Rochester Man Sent to Prison For Deadly Crash
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man was sentenced today for a felony conviction stemming from an alcohol-involved crash that occurred just before Christmas in 2020. The judge in the case followed the plea agreement and handed 29-year-old Matthew Shaver a 41-month prison sentence. Shaver previously entered a Norgaard plea to a charge of criminal vehicular homicide as part of a plea deal that resulted in the dismissal of three other criminal vehicular homicide charges. The Norgaard plea means Shaver admits he is guilty but he has no recollection of his actions due to impairment from alcohol or drugs.
Rochester Teen Extricated from Vehicle After Fiery Rollover Crash
Oronoco, MN (KROC-AM News)- First responders had to extricate a Rochester teenager from her vehicle after it was involved in a fiery rollover crash early Sunday morning. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office Captain James Schueller said a call came into dispatch concerning a vehicle fire in Oronoco Township with an unconscious occupant around midnight Sunday. A state trooper was first to arrive and they reported extinguishing a small fuel fire.
Eyota Legion fire under investigation
(ABC 6 News) – The cause of a small fire at Eyota’s American Legion is unknown, according to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, but does not appear criminal. Bar staff told first responders that they smelled smoke while closing up, then saw smoke and flames near the east entrance.
