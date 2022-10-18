Read full article on original website
Waupaca, October 21 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Mosinee High School soccer team will have a game with Waupaca High School on October 20, 2022, 17:00:00.
spmetrowire.com
Over 4,000 without power in Point, Hull, Park Ridge
Wisconsin Public Service is reporting that over 4,000 customers are without power. The outage affects over 3,800 customers in Stevens Point, 120 in Stockton, 400 in Sharon 23 people in Park Ridge, and 1,252 in Hull. The outage was caused when a dump truck struck a power pole near Maria...
Fox11online.com
Classes canceled Tuesday for all of the New London School District
NEW LONDON (WLUK) -- All classes in the New London School District have been canceled Tuesday. Here's the statement from the district.
spmetrowire.com
No injuries in Tuesday night Metro Fire call
Stevens Point firefighters say no one was injured in a grease fire on Tuesday night. Metro Fire crews---firefighting units from...
onfocus.news
Wood County Man Found Dead
PORT EDWARDS, WI (OnFocus) – On October 15, 2022 the Wood County Sheriffs Department responded to the Town of Port Edwards, Wood County, Wisconsin where an 80 year-old man was found deceased outside of his residence near a shed. The Wood County Sheriffs Department along with the Wood County...
Investigation underway after Wood County man found dead
An investigation is underway after an 80-year-old man was found dead near a shed outside his Port Edwards residence, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Department. Investigators responded Oct. 15 for a report of the death. An autopsy was performed Monday at UW Hospital in Madison. Police have not...
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
City of Kaukauna considers option to purchase soon-to-be-sold Girl Scout camp
KAUKAUNA — The city of Kaukauna has the option to buy the Girl Scout camp on the southside now that the Girl Scouts announced they will be selling the property. Mayor Tony Penterman, in a comment Tuesday in the Kaukauna Community News Facebook group, said city officials already are looking into it and that the city has first right to by it back.
WSAW
Trial scheduled to begin Monday for man charged with 1984 murder
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - A two-week trial is scheduled to begin on Monday for the suspect in a 1984 homicide case. John Sarver, 59, is charged with killing Eleanore Roberts, 73. Sarver would have been 21 years old at the time of Roberts’ death. On Nov. 27, 1984,...
onfocus.news
School Shooting Phone Call Hoax Targeting Wisconsin Districts
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Area school districts are targets of a new school shooting phone call hoax known as “swatting.” This practice involves a prank call to law enforcement services that is sent to draw a large law enforcement response to a particular address, lately targeting schools. In each case so far, law enforcement and school officials have determined no active threat to student safety.
seehafernews.com
Shawano County Authorities: We Want Answers, Not Tickets
The sheriff in Shawano County says he’s interested in finding out what happened, not ticketing people for underage drinking at the weekend bonfire that exploded. Authorities yesterday made it clear they are not looking to punish the high schoolers who were likely drinking at the early Saturday bonfire in the Town of Maple Grove.
seehafernews.com
Appleton Woman Sentenced for 2021 Fatal Crash
An Appleton woman has been sentenced in a fatal traffic crash case from 2021. 20-year-old Irma Garcia was found guilty due to a no-contest plea on a charge of 1st Degree Reckless Homicide and will spend 10 years in prison. Garcia was driving over 100 miles per hour when she...
wisconsinrightnow.com
FREED: Robert Wallace Brutally Raped Victim, Set Mattress on Fire, Burning Her to Death | Tony Evers’ Killers & Rapists #39
Since 2019, Gov. Tony Evers’ Parole Commission has released hundreds of convicted criminals, freeing them early on parole mostly into Wisconsin communities, including more than 300 murderers and attempted murderers, and more than 47 child rapists. Robert Wallace was one of them. His release was discretionary. 39th in the...
spectrumnews1.com
Despite lower yields statewide, one Wisconsin farmer's corn crop is thriving
KAUKAUNA, Wis. — A northeast Wisconsin farmer said he’s feeling pretty good after looking over the crop fields near Van Wychen Farms in Kaukauna. Jake Raab works for the Van Wychen’s. He jokes he’s their number one employee. Raab said this time of year is one...
WBAY Green Bay
Family "shattered" by young girl's shooting death
Golden House and its partners want to connect people experiencing abuse with local services available to make them safe. Appleton-area Boy Scouts and their leaders were returning from a trip when their train derailed, and the scouts jumped into action. Family of shooting victim remembers happy, smiley little girl. Updated:...
Teen driver dies after rollover crash in Shawano County
At about 8:30 a.m. Oct. 16, the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a single vehicle rollover crash near Mill Road and Stony Curve Road in the town of Bartelme.
seehafernews.com
Lakeshore Technical College Signs Transfer Agreement with the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh
Lakeshore Technical College and UW Oshkosh are teaming up to give students more post-high school education options. The two schools have signed a partnership agreement that allows LTC students who graduate with the college’s new Associate of Arts or Associate of Science degree to enroll at UWO with guaranteed junior standing.
Wisconsin ginseng farmer shares biggest concerns ahead of Election Day
TMJ4 News is talking with voters across Wisconsin in a series of reports called the Road to November. Shannon Sims and Charles Benson traveled to Wausau to talk with ginseng farmer, Will Hsu.
WSAW
Groundbreaking ceremony held for new $35M Weston community center
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A groundbreaking for the Greenheck Turner Community Center was held Tuesday morning. The $35 million athletic complex will be the first of its kind the Wausau-metro area. The money to fund the project is from community donations, meaning no taxpayer money will be used for the project.
WSAW
Complaints lead to drug investigation and 4 arrests in Stevens Point
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Four people were arrested and remain in the Portage County Jail following an investigation into drug trafficking the city of Stevens Point. On Friday, Oct. 14, members of the Stevens Point Police Department, Portage County Sheriff’s Department, Plover Police Department and Central Wisconsin Drug Task Force, conducted an investigation based on recent complaints within the city.
wearegreenbay.com
Appleton woman sentenced for deadly high-speed crash, vehicle reached 105 mph
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 20-year-old Appleton woman has received her sentence for a deadly crash that took the life of 50-year-old Silia Hurula back in September 2021. Irma Garcia was convicted of First Degree Reckless Homicide back in July. Authorities say that the black box inside of Garcia’s...
