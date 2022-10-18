ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage County, WI

High School Soccer PRO

Waupaca, October 21 High School ⚽ Game Notice

MOSINEE, WI
spmetrowire.com

Over 4,000 without power in Point, Hull, Park Ridge

Wisconsin Public Service is reporting that over 4,000 customers are without power. The outage affects over 3,800 customers in Stevens Point, 120 in Stockton, 400 in Sharon 23 people in Park Ridge, and 1,252 in Hull. The outage was caused when a dump truck struck a power pole near Maria...
STEVENS POINT, WI
onfocus.news

Wood County Man Found Dead

PORT EDWARDS, WI (OnFocus) – On October 15, 2022 the Wood County Sheriffs Department responded to the Town of Port Edwards, Wood County, Wisconsin where an 80 year-old man was found deceased outside of his residence near a shed. The Wood County Sheriffs Department along with the Wood County...
WOOD COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Investigation underway after Wood County man found dead

An investigation is underway after an 80-year-old man was found dead near a shed outside his Port Edwards residence, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Department. Investigators responded Oct. 15 for a report of the death. An autopsy was performed Monday at UW Hospital in Madison. Police have not...
WOOD COUNTY, WI
kaukaunacommunitynews.com

City of Kaukauna considers option to purchase soon-to-be-sold Girl Scout camp

KAUKAUNA — The city of Kaukauna has the option to buy the Girl Scout camp on the southside now that the Girl Scouts announced they will be selling the property. Mayor Tony Penterman, in a comment Tuesday in the Kaukauna Community News Facebook group, said city officials already are looking into it and that the city has first right to by it back.
KAUKAUNA, WI
WSAW

Trial scheduled to begin Monday for man charged with 1984 murder

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - A two-week trial is scheduled to begin on Monday for the suspect in a 1984 homicide case. John Sarver, 59, is charged with killing Eleanore Roberts, 73. Sarver would have been 21 years old at the time of Roberts’ death. On Nov. 27, 1984,...
NEKOOSA, WI
onfocus.news

School Shooting Phone Call Hoax Targeting Wisconsin Districts

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Area school districts are targets of a new school shooting phone call hoax known as “swatting.” This practice involves a prank call to law enforcement services that is sent to draw a large law enforcement response to a particular address, lately targeting schools. In each case so far, law enforcement and school officials have determined no active threat to student safety.
MARSHFIELD, WI
seehafernews.com

Shawano County Authorities: We Want Answers, Not Tickets

The sheriff in Shawano County says he’s interested in finding out what happened, not ticketing people for underage drinking at the weekend bonfire that exploded. Authorities yesterday made it clear they are not looking to punish the high schoolers who were likely drinking at the early Saturday bonfire in the Town of Maple Grove.
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Appleton Woman Sentenced for 2021 Fatal Crash

An Appleton woman has been sentenced in a fatal traffic crash case from 2021. 20-year-old Irma Garcia was found guilty due to a no-contest plea on a charge of 1st Degree Reckless Homicide and will spend 10 years in prison. Garcia was driving over 100 miles per hour when she...
APPLETON, WI
wisconsinrightnow.com

FREED: Robert Wallace Brutally Raped Victim, Set Mattress on Fire, Burning Her to Death | Tony Evers’ Killers & Rapists #39

Since 2019, Gov. Tony Evers’ Parole Commission has released hundreds of convicted criminals, freeing them early on parole mostly into Wisconsin communities, including more than 300 murderers and attempted murderers, and more than 47 child rapists. Robert Wallace was one of them. His release was discretionary. 39th in the...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Family "shattered" by young girl's shooting death

Golden House and its partners want to connect people experiencing abuse with local services available to make them safe. Appleton-area Boy Scouts and their leaders were returning from a trip when their train derailed, and the scouts jumped into action. Family of shooting victim remembers happy, smiley little girl. Updated:...
APPLETON, WI
WSAW

Groundbreaking ceremony held for new $35M Weston community center

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A groundbreaking for the Greenheck Turner Community Center was held Tuesday morning. The $35 million athletic complex will be the first of its kind the Wausau-metro area. The money to fund the project is from community donations, meaning no taxpayer money will be used for the project.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Complaints lead to drug investigation and 4 arrests in Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Four people were arrested and remain in the Portage County Jail following an investigation into drug trafficking the city of Stevens Point. On Friday, Oct. 14, members of the Stevens Point Police Department, Portage County Sheriff’s Department, Plover Police Department and Central Wisconsin Drug Task Force, conducted an investigation based on recent complaints within the city.
STEVENS POINT, WI

