San Antonio, TX

OViS HERDER1
2d ago

Assault??? Bullcrap, attempted murder is more like it. Pinche puto coward.... Hope this coward gets shanked in county.

Roy Pattie
2d ago

Change the charges and say that the guy is being charged with "attempted murder" for trying to kill a woman while using a bat. What's wrong with our Justice system??

Be4real
2d ago

I don't get how they can report "undisclosed" store. Isn't this a crime report. Why wouldn't they disclose the name and location of the so called convenience store!?

