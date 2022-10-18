City of Peoria offers water saving tips

Water conservation is a way of life in the city of Peoria. Check out these simple steps to conserve water.

• When washing dishes by hand, do not let the water run. Fill one basin with wash water and the other with rinse water.

• Designate one glass for your drinking water each day, or refill a water bottle, to cut down on the number of glasses to wash.

• Use the garbage disposal sparingly. Instead, compost vegetable food waste to save water.

• Keep a pitcher of drinking water in the refrigerator instead of running the tap. This way, not every drop goes down the drain.

For additional water savings tips, visit www.wateruseitwisely.com. To learn more about Peoria’s water supply, conservation efforts, and rebate programs, visit www.peoriaaz.gov/droughtready .