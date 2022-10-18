ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, AZ

City of Peoria offers water saving tips

Peoria Independent
Peoria Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LpQRI_0idTPsBM00

Water conservation is a way of life in the city of Peoria. Check out these simple steps to conserve water.

• When washing dishes by hand, do not let the water run. Fill one basin with wash water and the other with rinse water.
• Designate one glass for your drinking water each day, or refill a water bottle, to cut down on the number of glasses to wash.
• Use the garbage disposal sparingly. Instead, compost vegetable food waste to save water.
• Keep a pitcher of drinking water in the refrigerator instead of running the tap. This way, not every drop goes down the drain.

For additional water savings tips, visit www.wateruseitwisely.com. To learn more about Peoria’s water supply, conservation efforts, and rebate programs, visit www.peoriaaz.gov/droughtready .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

Officials explain why bulk trash is accumulating in parts of Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Depending on where you live in Phoenix, you might have noticed a troubling amount of trash on the streets. Bulk trash pickup usually happens four times a year in Phoenix, but a hiring shortage has caused delays for certain parts of the city. “Your whole neighborhood...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Mesa to require license for short-term rental owners under new ordinance

PHOENIX — Mesa is the latest Valley city to adopt an ordinance aimed at better managing short-term rental properties and owners. The Mesa City Council approved an ordinance that requires short-term rental owners to have a special license through the city. The ordinance also has other provisions outlined, including...
MESA, AZ
SignalsAZ

Groundbreaking for Industrial Development in Mesa Technology Corridor

A groundbreaking ceremony has been held by Thompson Thrift for the first phase of Elliot Tech Center, a 1-million square-foot, mixed-use industrial development in the Elliot Road Technology Corridor. The first 25-acre phase should be completed by fall 2023. Thompson Thrift, a full-service nationally recognized real estate company, hosted a...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Homeowners in Chandler may soon get approval to raise chickens in backyard

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Growing up in New York, Jessica Aldulaimi never thought she’d have chickens as pets, but now, she can’t imagine life without them. “It’s a lot of fun,” said Aldlaimi. “They each have different personalities. I’m like their little mama. When I come outside they come running to me.” The Chandler woman lives on a large piece of land that allows her to have chickens.
CHANDLER, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Mesa man details double ballot mishap

A Mesa couple was confused after they received multiple ballots at their home to vote in the Nov. 8 election. The Racowskys wanted to make sure their vote counted in this pivotal election, so when they were looking at their names on multiple ballots, they were concerned something was wrong.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

First Alert Weather: Blowing dust rolls through the Maricopa area

MARICOPA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Parts of Pinal County were hit with blowing dust on Wednesday morning, causing a bit of a travel headache for commuters and travelers between Phoenix and Maricopa. According to the National Weather Service, the warning was issued just after 11 a.m. for areas west of...
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Pilot survives emergency landing into east Mesa canal

Bulk trash piling up in Phoenix neighborhoods due to worker shortage. Bulk trash pickup usually happens four times a year in Phoenix, but a hiring shortage has caused delays for certain parts of the city. Updated: 59 minutes ago. |. Some who were told they qualified for relief are learning...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Buzz off, dude! 4 ways to prevent mosquito bites

ARIZONA, USA — It’s probably not in your head: If mosquitoes seem more prone to bite you or your friend over someone else, there’s probably a reason. “It’s definitely true that there are some people who are like mosquito magnets,” Kathleen Walker, a Medical Entomologist at the University of Arizona, said.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Golf cart handyman exposed himself to residents of Mesa retirement community: MCSO

MESA, Ariz. - A handyman who police say exposed himself to at least five people within a Mesa community has been arrested. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says it received several reports of inappropriate sexual contact and indecent exposure on April 11 at the Leisure World community, located near Power Road and Southern Avenue.
MESA, AZ
theshelbyreport.com

Sprouts Farmers Market Announces Two Grand Openings

Phoenix, Arizona-based Sprouts Farmers Market has announced the grand openings of two locations in Tucson, Arizona, and Palmdale, California. The Tucson location will open its newest store Oct. 28 at 4800 S. Landing Way, hosting free samples, kids games and live music. The first 200 shoppers will also receive a reusable goodie bag filled with product samples from featured brands. The Tucson community can see locally produced products on shelves, including fresh fruits and vegetables from Martori Farms, Pacific Organic and Pinto Creek Ranches.
TUCSON, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Feast On Mexican Food at Food Truck Gatherings Around Metro Phoenix

As the sun sets earlier and earlier, metro Phoenix folks are heading outdoors in droves to walk, cycle, skate, star gaze — and go food trucking, a hobby where people seek out gatherings of restaurants on wheels. One popular group in the Valley is AZ Feastivals, organized by Casey...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Investors dropping home prices by $100K in Phoenix area to attract buyers

Travel insurance company won’t pay Phoenix-area couples after trip was canceled. Phoenix-area couples got travel insurance but say the company won’t pay up after their vacation was canceled so they called On Your Side. Arizonans file FCC complaints over unwanted political messages. Updated: 21 hours ago. |. Arizona...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

YC’s Mongolian Grill expands in the Valley with Scottsdale location

PHOENIX — Craft-your-own stir-fry restaurant YC’s Mongolian Grill is expanding its presence in the Valley with a new shop set to open next week. Slated to open Tuesday near Raintree Drive and the Loop 101 Pima Freeway in Scottsdale, it’ll become the state’s third location, according to a press release.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
azmarijuana.com

New Rosin-Infused Marijuana Gummies Available in Arizona on Oct 28th

Arizona legalized cannabis for medical use in 2010 and for recreational use in 2020. It is legal for Arizona medical marijuana patients and anyone 21 or older to buy cannabis products from Arizona dispensaries. Good Things Coming, an award-winning Arizona cannabis brand by Copperstate Farms Management, has announced the addition...
ARIZONA STATE
Peoria Independent

Peoria Independent

Peoria, AZ
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
126K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news site dedicated to the city of Peoria, Arizona, and covering the people, places and events that make it among the quickest-growing suburbs in the Phoenix area.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/peoria-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy