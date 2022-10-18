Adult Ralphie returns in ‘A Christmas Story’ sequel teaser

Oh, Fudge!

Actor Peter Billingsley has returned to his “A Christmas Story” roots as his character Ralphie — almost 40 years later.

Billingsley, 51, portrayed Ralphie Parker in the 1983 Christmas flick and the adult version is back for HBO Max’s sequel.

The upcoming “A Christmas Story Christmas” drops on the streamer on Nov. 17, however, a quick 30-second trailer debuted Monday.

The brief clip showcases a young Ralphie and then quickly cuts to a flash of the older character as he returns to his hometown for the Christmas season.

The new movie will revolve around Ralphie bringing his own kids home for the holidays on Cleveland street in the 1970s.

While visiting his past, he reconnects with childhood pals and recalls the death of his Old Man.

Peter Billingsley is back as a now-older Ralphie Parker in the upcoming 2022 flick. HBO Max

Only a quick glimpse of an adult Ralphie came on screen, teasing his return. HBO Max

“A Christmas Story Christmas” will follow Ralphie as he returns home with his own kids and wife. HBO Max

Stars from the original film — Ian Petrella, Zack Ward, Scott Schwartz and R.D. Robb — will also be reprising their roles.

New faces such as Erinn Hayes, River Drosche, Julianna Layne and Julie Hagerty are also coming aboard.

Billingsley, who also directed “Couples Retreat,” is producing the movie alongside Vince Vaughn.

Bob Clark directed the first film, which is in turn based on author Jean Shepherd‘s short story collection “In God We Trust, All Others Pay Cash.”

The HBO Max sequel debuts on Nov. 17 — just in time for the holiday season. HBO Max

Melinda Dillon and Darren McGavin also starred in the parent film, which was shown in a series of vignettes through the point of view of different characters during Christmas.

Shepherd even provided narration as the adult Ralphie Parker in the movie, where he was recalling one special X-Mas when he was 9-years-old.

Ralphie reminisced only desiring one thing that Christmas — a Red Ryder Carbine Action 200-shot Range Model air rifle.

The upcoming movie isn’t the first sequel from the “A Christmas Story” franchise. In 2012, “A Christmas Story 2” went direct-to-video and starred none of the original cast.

Ian Petrella, Peter Billingsley, Scott Schwartz and R.D. Robb in. 1983’s “A Christmas Story.” ©MGM/Courtesy Everett Collectio

A 1994 sequel entitled “It Runs in the Family,” also was released, with Clark returning to direct and a new cast of actors and characters on board. This story was also based on Shepherd’s writings and took place in the summer of 1941.

“A Christmas Story: The Musical” debuted on Broadway in 2012 and a live stage adaption aired on Fox in 2017.