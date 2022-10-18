Heated locker room fight with Diontae Johnson led to Mitch Trubisky benching

When Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky was benched at halftime in Week 4 against the Jets , it appeared to be a move made due to performance.

However, a report by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette claims Trubisky was benched by coach Mike Tomlin after a heated locker room confrontation at halftime with wide receiver Diontae Johnson.

Johnson was reportedly yelling at Trubisky over his lack of targets, even though Johnson struggled to produce throughout the game, including a dropped pass that led to an interception.

Trubisky then stood up to Johnson and an altercation occurred, according to the paper. That’s when rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett was told he’d be the starter for the second half. Pickett would go on to start the next two games against the Bills and Buccaneers.

Mitch Trubisky of the Steelers drops back to pass in the first quarter against the New York Jets at Acrisure Stadium on Oct. 2, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Getty Images

Prior to Trubisky being benched in Week 4, the quarterback was 7-for-13 with 84 yards and one interception. When Pickett came in after halftime, the University of Pittsburgh product went 10-of-13 with 120 yards and three interceptions in the 24-20 loss.

Trubisky returned to action this past week against Buccaneers after Pickett suffered a head injury midway through the third quarter and was placed in concussion protocol.

Trubisky completed nine of 12 attempts for 144 yards and a touchdown, leading the Steelers to a 20-18 victory over Tom Brady and the Bucs.

Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson in a game against the Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sept. 22, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. Getty Images

“It feels good to win just as a team, to show my teammates what I’m capable of,” Trubisky said after the game. “But I think the best part is just seeing their joy and excitement after a hard-fought victory like that. We’ve had some up-and-downs the last couple weeks, but to have that feeling, that’s what you chase every single week.”

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin praised Trubisky for his attitude after the game.

“He’s been professional and class at every step of the way,” Tomlin said . “Not only him, but Mason Rudolph was engaged and has got good ideas. We are a collective team and I just appreciate the unselfishness of all of those guys throughout this process. That’s why I repeatedly bring it up.”

Neither Trubisky, Johnson nor Tomlin have addressed the report about the quarterback’s benching.

To start the season, Tomlin announced that Trubisky would be the team’s starting quarterback and a captain after beating out Pickett for the job.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin talks with Trubisky following a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Acrisure Stadium on Oct. 16, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Getty Images

When he took the field in Pittsburgh’s home-opener against the Patriots in Week 2, Trubisky heard “Pickett” chants from the crowd at Acrisure Stadium.

“It is what it is,” Trubisky said about the chants. “You just block it out and continue to play football.”

Trubisky recorded 168 passing yards and one touchdown, with one interception in the 17-14 loss to the Patriots.

It’s unclear if Trubisky will be under center Sunday when the Steelers visit the Dolphins Sunday. Pickett has not yet cleared concussion protocols.