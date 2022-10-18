ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

‘There was traffic’: Husband reveals hilarious list of reasons he has apologized to wife

By Jack Hobbs
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xfmVM_0idTPjU300

A Maine husband has gone viral after posting a video of himself in July listing the reasons why he apologizes to his wife.

Leighton shared several comedic videos on TikTok — one of which has since gained nearly 2 million views — detailing every bizarre thing he has ever had to apologize for including windy weather and messing up his wife’s clean home.

“I went upstairs for the night without announcing it,” joked Leighton in one of the videos.

“I’m currently working on a solo performance — like the scene in ‘The Sound of Music’ where they do a big number on their way to bed.”

Leighton revealed that he also had to apologize once for using his car brakes to save his and his wife’s lives.

“Next, I applied the brakes in order to save our lives, but I underestimated the trauma the change in momentum would create for her,” he dead-panned.

“A guy in a show we were watching cheated on his wife — and this lead to a detailed explanation of what would happen to me in that situation.”

“I also used the kitchen the same day it was being cleaned once — but never again,” he added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KXqGr_0idTPjU300
A Maine husband has gone viral after posting a video of himself in July listing the reasons why he apologizes to his wife.
Instagram/The Leighton Show
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bfMOg_0idTPjU300
Leighton shared several comedic videos on TikTok detailing every bizarre thing he has ever had to apologize for including windy weather and messing up his wife’s clean home.
Instagram/The Leighton Show

Leighton also recalled that he once had to apologize for making too much noise with a moon boot after spraining his ankle.

“I had to apologize because I sprained my ankle and had a moon boot,” recalled Leighton.

“But I was walking too loudly up the stairs — clearly, the thing to do would be to lay down on my good leg and silently drag my body up the stairs using the railing.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A3Fx3_0idTPjU300
Leighton also recalled that he once had to apologize for making too much noise with a moon boot after spraining his ankle.
Instagram/The Leighton Show
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W3OHa_0idTPjU300
“I was standing in the kitchen when she wanted to open a drawer in front of me. Obviously, I should’ve dove out of the way as soon as I sensed her lightest movement.”
Instagram/The Leighton Show

The hysterical list is practically endless with Leighton apologizing for the smallest things from denting a cushion after sitting on it in the same place to his steak knife touching the plate for 30 seconds.

“I also made a mistake last night when I was cutting my steak,” he said. “I let my knife touch the plate for a fraction of a second and had to apologize profusely,” said Leighton.

“I was standing in the kitchen when she wanted to open a drawer in front of me. Obviously, I should’ve dove out of the way as soon as I sensed her lightest movement,” he added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oXTH6_0idTPjU300
The hysterical list is practically endless with Leighton apologizing for the smallest things from denting a cushion after sitting on it in the same place to his steak knife touching the plate for 30 seconds.
Instagram/The Leighton Show

The Post reached out to Leighton for comment.

Several commenters have poked fun at the “hilarious” marriage.

“The way I am always on her side,” joked one user.

“At least you are aware of the corrections you can make for next time,” said another.

“Exactly! at least one man understands,” another chimed in.

Meanwhile, others questioned the marriage and whether or not it’s healthy.

“Are you two happy,” questioned one user?

“Is this true? Is she really that nuts?” said another. “Please tell me you’re joking.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Woman sparks debate after revealing how her husband reminds her to ‘tuck in’ her stomach when taking photos

A woman has sparked a debate after revealing how her husband reminds her to “tuck” her stomach in when taking photos.In a video posted to TikTok last month, Saira, @sairaayan__, shared a clip of her and her husband taking a picture together. “When you’re taking pictures and he reminds you to tuck in your stomach,” she wrote in text over the video.The footage featured Saira’s partner lightly tapping her stomach, prompting her to readjust her posture. The pair then looked at each other before Saira briefly touched her stomach and they both smiled at the camera. In the caption...
Bella Smith

"She's not pulling her weight in the upkeep of the house." The husband expressed online his displeasure with his wife.

It's possible for the stress level in your home to skyrocket if either you or your partner aren't satisfied about how the domestic responsibilities are being divided up. According to the findings of a number of studies, one of the most significant sources of tension in many romantic partnerships is the unequal division of household chores. For instance, the results of one study indicated that one of the leading causes of stress for wives was the fact that their husbands did not want to put in their fair amount of effort around the house. However, what if it were the other way around?
iheart.com

Video: Husband Lists the Reasons He's Apologized to His Wife

A husband from Maine went to Tik Tok to post a "greatest hits" list of reasons he has apologized to his wife, and honestly I am surprised the video is only over a minute long lol!. Here are just a few of the reasons: Going upstairs for the night without...
MAINE STATE
intheknow.com

Toddler ‘sets dad straight’ in a hilarious phone call

This TikTok mom recorded her toddler daughter making a hilariously indignant, but totally nonsensical, phone call!. Brandy Janell (@brandyjanell4) is a TikToker and parent whose 18-month-old, Taj, has some serious attitude! Brandy loves sharing videos of the sassy toddler, including a recent video of Taj “talking” on the phone with her dad. In the hilarious video, Taj sounds truly outraged by the conversation she’s having. There’s only one catch—The toddler is speaking total nonsense!
TheDailyBeast

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Husband No Longer Wants to Keep Divorce Private

Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s husband, Perry Greene, has moved to withdraw a motion seeking to seal documents in their ongoing divorce case, meaning the matter could remain public. “Petitioner Perry Greene, by and through his undersigned counsel and hereby files this Withdraw of Motion to File Under Seal in Civil Action,” reads a court filing summited Monday afternoon and obtained by The Daily Beast. The law firm representing the Greene family, Harris Divorce Law, told The Daily Beast, when asked about the filing, “It’s really funny because it’s none of your business.” A Greene spokesperson didn’t return a...
GEORGIA STATE
Scary Mommy

A Husband Is Baffled That His Stay-At-Home Wife Needs Support And Appreciation

There is no question that being a stay-at-home mom is a more or less thankless job. Carrying the mental, physical, and emotional load of being the primary caretaker to children 24 hours a day, seven days a week, is arguably the hardest job on the planet. So, what happens when the one person you’d expect to “get” how burned out and tired a stay-at-home parent can get doesn’t actually get it at all?
The Independent

Mother waxes three-year-old daughter’s ‘unibrow’

A mother has revealed that she routinely waxes off her three-year-old daughter’s “unibrow.”Leah Garcia, 31, filmed herself as she removed the hairs between her toddler’s eyebrows, saying she’d rather be “called a bad mom” than let her daughter get bullied.“When I was 10, I took my monobrow into my own hands because I was severely bullied over it from the age of five,” the Texan mother-of-two said.“I’m simply preventing Bliss from being the target of bullies until she’s old enough to stand up for who she is.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Pro-choice advert featuring pregnant child released by Mothers Against Greg AbbottWoman left infertile by cancer reveals her friend’s surrogacy to friends and familyProfessional carver creates stunning sculpture out of pumpkin
TEXAS STATE
Lefty Graves

New mother refuses to be husband’s alarm clock after being up all night with the new baby

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. New babies are notorious for keeping their parents up at night. My friend's new baby was no exception to this rule. One particularly rough week, my friend called me in tears. She hadn’t been able to sleep for several nights because the baby was keeping her up and her husband refused to get up and help her with the baby telling her that he needed his sleep for work the next day.
Lefty Graves

Wife creates online job for herself when her husband refuses to allow her to work outside the home

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I’d lived next door to my neighbors for about five years when I witnessed a rather disheartening interaction. The husband was outside yelling at his wife when she was getting in her car to go to work. The wife put the car in gear, backed around him, and left for her office.
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
71K+
Followers
56K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy