‘There was traffic’: Husband reveals hilarious list of reasons he has apologized to wife

A Maine husband has gone viral after posting a video of himself in July listing the reasons why he apologizes to his wife.

Leighton shared several comedic videos on TikTok — one of which has since gained nearly 2 million views — detailing every bizarre thing he has ever had to apologize for including windy weather and messing up his wife’s clean home.

“I went upstairs for the night without announcing it,” joked Leighton in one of the videos.

“I’m currently working on a solo performance — like the scene in ‘The Sound of Music’ where they do a big number on their way to bed.”

Leighton revealed that he also had to apologize once for using his car brakes to save his and his wife’s lives.

“Next, I applied the brakes in order to save our lives, but I underestimated the trauma the change in momentum would create for her,” he dead-panned.

“A guy in a show we were watching cheated on his wife — and this lead to a detailed explanation of what would happen to me in that situation.”

“I also used the kitchen the same day it was being cleaned once — but never again,” he added.

Leighton also recalled that he once had to apologize for making too much noise with a moon boot after spraining his ankle.

“I had to apologize because I sprained my ankle and had a moon boot,” recalled Leighton.

“But I was walking too loudly up the stairs — clearly, the thing to do would be to lay down on my good leg and silently drag my body up the stairs using the railing.”

The hysterical list is practically endless with Leighton apologizing for the smallest things from denting a cushion after sitting on it in the same place to his steak knife touching the plate for 30 seconds.

“I also made a mistake last night when I was cutting my steak,” he said. “I let my knife touch the plate for a fraction of a second and had to apologize profusely,” said Leighton.

“I was standing in the kitchen when she wanted to open a drawer in front of me. Obviously, I should’ve dove out of the way as soon as I sensed her lightest movement,” he added.

The Post reached out to Leighton for comment.

Several commenters have poked fun at the “hilarious” marriage.

“The way I am always on her side,” joked one user.

“At least you are aware of the corrections you can make for next time,” said another.

“Exactly! at least one man understands,” another chimed in.

Meanwhile, others questioned the marriage and whether or not it’s healthy.

“Are you two happy,” questioned one user?

“Is this true? Is she really that nuts?” said another. “Please tell me you’re joking.”