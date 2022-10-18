Read full article on original website
Related
How Long Does It Take To Beat Gotham Knights?
"Gotham Knights," the latest video game based upon DC Comics' stable of heroes and villains, is upon us. The game follows four of Batman's sidekicks — Robin, Batgirl, Nightwing, and Red Hood — as they become embroiled in a grand conspiracy relating to Batman/Bruce Wayne's death and the secretive figures responsible. It's an intriguing premise for sure, but unfortunately, the game seems to have fallen quite short of expectations and has garnered mostly mixed reviews since its release, with many reviews knocking its performance issues and repetitive gameplay.
CNET
Gotham Knights: Batman Will Be Turning in His Grave
Gotham Knights does the unthinkable by killing off Batman. As a follow-up to the popular Arkham series, this game brings in the Bat Family -- Nightwing, Red Hood, Batgirl and Robin -- to investigate the death of the Dark Knight. While the game itself has some bright spots, its lack of polish makes the experience much less thrilling.
Gotham Knights: How to Switch Characters
Learn how to switch between the four different characters in Gotham Knights.
Gotham Knights Review: Bat-Tastic
Batman is dead, but Gotham City is in the capable hands of the Gotham Knights in this action-packed comic adventure.
Gotham Knights Batarang locations and how to find them
Track down these wayward bats across Gotham city.
Gizmodo
Of Course, DC's Black Adam Post-Credits Scene Leaked
Good luck on the minefield of social media today as the post-credits scene of DC’s Black Adam has leaked, over a week before the film’s October 21 release. As Warner Bros. gets to work scrubbing posts, we imagine the Rock is gearing up to take back his thunder.
ComicBook
Titans Season 4 Trailer and Poster Released
HBO Max today released a teaser trailer and key art for Titans' upcoming fourth season, which pits the team against Lex Luthor and Brother Blood, among other threats. The season, which will seemingly include some kind of crossover with Stargirl, is expected to debut in 2023. The series has grown bigger each year, including Superboy at the end of season one and then bringing Red Hood and Nightwing into the picture in season three. So, what's next for the young heroes now that they have faced down Deathstroke and Trigon? Things are seemingly levelling out a bit in terms of the team lineup, but that doesn't mean we won't have some pretty big, impressive new guest stars and villains along the way.
IGN
Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons Official Clip
Produced by Warner Bros. Animation, DC and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, the PG-13 rated Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons begins as 11-year-old Jonathan Kent discovers he has superpowers, thrusting the half-Kryptonian into the complicated world of Super Heroes and Super-Villains – who are now under attack by a malevolent alien force known as Starro! It’s a race against time as Jonathan must join forces with assassin-turned-Boy-Wonder Damian Wayne to rescue their fathers (Superman & Batman) and save the planet by becoming the Super Sons they were destined to be! Jack Dylan Glazer (Shazam!, Luca, It) and Jack Griffo (The Thundermans) lead the voice cast as Jonathan Kent and Damian Wayne, respectively. Matt Peters (Justice League Dark: Apokolips War) directs Battle of the Super Sons from a script penned by Jeremy Adams (Mortal Kombat Legends franchise). Supervising Producer is Rick Morales (Injustice, Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders).
dexerto.com
Twisters: Release date prediction, cast, plot & more
Here’s everything we know about Twisters, the sequel to the 1996 blockbuster, from its possible release date to cast, plot, and other details. In 1996, Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt starred in Jan De Bont’s Twister, one of the best disaster movies of the decade. Boasting groundbreaking visual...
When Can I Play Gotham Knights?
Upon release, gamers will be able to jump directly into "Gotham Knights" and hunt down multiple case files throughout the game's open world.
Complex
‘Spawn’ Reboot Led by Jamie Foxx Taps ‘Joker’ and ‘Captain America 4’ Screenwriters
Fans received a crucial update on the much-anticipated Spawn reboot starring Jamie Foxx. According to the Hollywood Reporter, three new writers have been tapped to pen the script based on the Todd McFarlane-created comic. The additions are Malcolm Spellman of Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and the upcoming Captain America: New World Order, Scott Silver (DC’s Joker, 8 Mile, The Fighter—all three of which won Oscars), and up-and-comer Matt Mixon, who wrote and directed the 2016 documentary Yesterday Was Everything.
Paul Dano Got All The ‘Special’ Materials To Play The Batman’s Riddler. Then He Got A Tracking Device
Paul Dano talks about the secrecy involved when he played the Riddler in The Batman, and apparently production gave him a tracker.
Man Of Steel 2 with Henry Cavill finally in development
The DCEU is very chaotic. There, I said it. It doesn’t necessarily need to go to Marvel’s extremes by outlining its slate for the next three years but still, it would be nice to have a fraction of an idea about where things are heading. Black Adam is on the horizon, followed by the now rather controversial The Flash and Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom.
IGN
DC Films President Walter Hamada Has Reportedly Left Warner Bros.
DCEU chief and DC Films president Walter Hamada has reportedly left the building. According to Deadline, the long-running DC producer has exited Warner Bros. Discovery after fifteen years at the company. Hamada has been in charge of DC’s big screen output since 2018 – a contract that was renewed in...
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Black Adam:’ Aldis Hodge is Ready for Mr. Terrific and Hawkgirl to Board the DCEU
On Wednesday evening, Warner Bros. Discovery held the world premiere of its latest offering: Black Adam. The film has long been expected to usher in a new era for DC Comics on the big screen. And while currently tracking for an impressive opening, it remains to be seen when or if a sequel eventually happens. Still, one cast member is already dreaming of where this new take on the DC Extended Universe could go, and he’s hoping it includes Mr. Terrific and Hawkgirl.
ComicBook
Avengers Introduces a New Team of Earth's Mightiest Heroes Fighting Mephisto
The Avengers' battle through time against Mephisto has revealed a never-before-seen version of Earth's Mightiest Heroes. Mephisto is set up as the overarching main villain at the conclusion of writer Jason Aaron's tenure on Avengers. The devil's exploits have included the debut of the Multiversal Masters of Evil, as well more stories featuring the Avengers of 1,000,000 BC. While fans have created many theories involving Mephisto's presence in several Marvel Studios projects, the comics are prepping for a massive showdown against the devilish antagonist.
murphysmultiverse.com
Warner Moving Ahead with A-List DC Characters; ‘Wonder Woman 3’ On Deck
Even as claims of a “leadership vacuum” persist as the Walter Hamada era comes to an end, Warner Bros. is continuing to develop its DC properties. James Gunn is actively developing new projects; Henry Cavill is back as Superman; and Matt Reeves continues to build his Gotham universe through a series of projects being developed both for theaters and streaming. With the news of Superman and Batman projects in the works came news that the other member of DC’s Trinity is still very much in the plans as well.
Joel Kinnaman Starring in Boston Crime Thriller ‘The Silent Hour’ for AGC Studios
Joel Kinnaman will star in “The Silent Hour,” a Boston-Set crime thriller from AGC Studios. The film follows a police detective, played by Kinnaman, who suffers accident that leaves him hearing impaired. Sixteen months later, he is now an interpreter for the department and must battle a team of corrupt cops attempting to eliminate a deaf murder witness in an apartment building. The film is slated to go into production in early 2023. Brad Anderson, whose credits include “Beirut” and “The Machinist,” will direct from an original screenplay by Dan Hall. AGC Studios will finance and produce the film with Eric...
ComicBook
Legion of Super-Heroes Animated Movie Confirms Cast
The voice cast for the Legion of Super-Heroes animated movie has been revealed. The popular DC superteam from the future has been featured in several projects, ranging from animated to live-action. There was a popular Legion of Super Heroes animated series that ran from 2006-2008 and centered on a young Superman. Members of the Legion have also appeared in The CW's Arrowverse, in shows such as Legends of Tomorrow and Supergirl, as well as the latest season of Young Justice. HBO Max is also developing a Legion of Super-Heroes adult-animated series, with comic book creator Brian Michael Bendis as part of the creative team. Before that series arrives, Warner Bros. Animation, DC and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment are releasing a Legion of Super-Heroes animated film.
Collider
'Black Adam': The Long, Painfully Complicated History of Hawkman
Here are the facts about Hawkman that are pretty straight-forward: he was first introduced in Flash Comics #1 in 1940, he favors the use of a mace as a weapon, he has large, artificial wings, and is typically side-by-side with Hawkgirl/Hawkwoman. After that, it gets a little weird. Most often, he is human archeologist Carter Hall, a reincarnation of Egyptian prince Khufu. Or, as Katar Hol from Thanagar. Or, sometimes, an amalgamation of both. It’s the complicated, but utterly fascinating backstory of the hero set to be played by Aldis Hodge in the upcoming DC film, Black Adam.
Comments / 0