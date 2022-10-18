Read full article on original website
WOWO News
Indiana Election Board moves poll worker data after breach, arrest
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Network Indiana): No voter information was compromised, said the Allen County Election Board, after learning that the CEO of the company they contract to keep up with poll worker and polling location information has been arrested and charged with allowing some information to be stored on servers in China.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Allen Co. Election Board made aware of data breech allegation concerning database vendor Konnech
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Allen County Election Board said on Tuesday that it has been made aware of allegations of a data breech concerning its poll worker and polling location database vendor, Konnech. According to a news release, the board said the investigation into Konnech...
WANE-TV
Southwest Allen County prepares for referendum renewal decision
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Since 1985, the Southwest Allen County School District has had some type of referendum support. As election day approaches, the Southwest Allen County School District prepares for a referendum renewal on the ballot this year. Anyone who lives in the district will have the...
WANE-TV
Voter hopes NACS school board candidates just take care of the kids
Allen County, Ind. (WANE) — There are less than three weeks until Election Day, and a lot of attention is on the six candidates running for the at-large seats on the Northwest Allen County School Board. The other race there is in District 3, where Benjamin MacDonald is running...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne audiologist expresses both optimism, concern over OTC hearing aids
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Millions of people won’t have to get a prescription for a hearing aid anymore. Over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids officially hit store shelves Monday. This comes as the Food and Drug Administration finalized a new rule in August, creating a new category of hearing...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne mayor says he’ll pay crash costs
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry said he’ll pay for “all damages” associated with the crash he was in earlier this month, allegedly while driving drunk. The city issued this statement from Mayor Henry Monday afternoon:. On October 9, I publicly apologized...
Times-Union Newspaper
Despite Closure, Trophy Business Still Receives Calls
Even though Acey’s Trophies & Awards, 301 S. Scott St., Warsaw, officially closed June 1, not everyone is aware Acey’s is no longer doing business. Chuck Lisenbee died in mid-May a few days after an unexpected illness at IU Hospital in Indianapolis. His widow, Teresa, said he was working up until his death.
WOWO News
Huntington University announces external review amid lawsuit
HUNTINGTON, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business) – As Huntington University faces a federal civil lawsuit filed on behalf of two former cross country runners, the university says it is launched an external review. The lawsuit, filed last month, alleges abuse, sexual misconduct, and doping by former coach Nicholas Johnson. In...
Paulding County Progress
Antwerp’s water options running dry; major rate increases necessary
Antwerp needs new water infrastructure, and residents will pay significantly higher water rates to construct it, if a proposed ordinance passes council. The measure would raise rates between 156-280%. The proposed ordinance had its first of three readings at Monday night’s village council meeting. Currently, residential customers inside the...
WANE-TV
FWPD’s McKinney given community impact award
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Mitch McKinney, a deputy chief with the Fort Wayne Police Department and former candidate for Allen County sheriff, has been named the 2022 recipient of the Linda & Jerry Vandeveer Impact Award. The award is given by Allen County commissioners annually to “an individual...
WANE-TV
Hoosier voters can get sticker designed by Memorial Park student
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Hoosiers at the polls can pick up an “I voted” sticker designed by a creative student at Memorial Park Middle School. Ella Moore, along with her 8th grade American history class, participated in a statewide contest to design the stickers voters can get after casting their ballots in the November midterm elections.
WANE-TV
California man sentenced for 1999 rape of woman in Warsaw
WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) — The California man who was found guilty last month of raping a woman in Warsaw 22 years ago has been sentenced. Rodriguez Todd, 53, of La Mesa, California, was sentenced Tuesday to 80 years in prison for crimes a judge described as “despicable.”. Todd...
WANE-TV
You can share input on future of South Anthony Boulevard
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The City of Fort Wayne is looking to redesign a safer South Anthony Boulevard, and the community is invited to share input ahead of the official improvements. In the latest project for the Southeast Strategy Update, the city’s Public Works and Community Development divisions...
inkfreenews.com
Woman Arrested On Four Criminal Cases
WARSAW — A Kokomo woman apparently staying in a Warsaw hotel was recently arrested on four criminal cases. In the first case, Megan Katherine Hooper, 32, Kokomo, is charged with criminal trespass and false informing, both class A misdemeanors. She was charged with theft, a class A misdemeanor; and theft with a prior conviction, a level 6 felony, in a second case. Hooper was also charged with criminal trespass, a class A misdemeanor, in a third case. In a fourth case, Hooper was charged with possession of cocaine with enhancing circumstances, a level 5 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a class C misdemeanor.
Will we see a rough flu season? DeKalb County’s Health Officer shares his answer
Health professionals regularly recommend getting an influenza vaccine, but Dr. Mark Souder believes it's very important to get one this year.
fox32chicago.com
Indiana State Police K9 Zeus euthanized due to sudden illness
FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Indiana State Police is mourning the loss of one of their own — K9 Zeus. According to ISP, Zeus was an 8-year-old German Shephard/Belgium Malinois mix who was on patrol for the last year with Trooper Logan Hensley on the Indiana Toll Road. Previously,...
WANE-TV
Orkin lists Fort Wayne in annual ‘Top 50 Rattiest Cities’ list
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Two Indiana cities found their way onto Orkin’s annual “Top 50 Rattiest Cities” list this year, and Fort Wayne happened to be one of them. Fort Wayne ranked 48th on the list, while South Bend ranked 44th. Orkin ranked each city...
WANE-TV
With liquor store closure, fate of ‘iconic’ sign to be determined
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s been lighting up the nights on the southeast side for roughly 50 years – if not longer. But now the fate of a familiar neon sign is up in the air with the closure of the Belmont Beverage store at 2915 S. Calhoun St., also long known as The Yacht Club.
WANE-TV
Coroner: 2nd person involved in crash on US 30 dies
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Another person involved in a crash last month on US 30 has died, the Allen County Coroner announced Monday. A pickup truck was hit by a semitrailer rig in a Sept. 2 crash at the intersection with Franke Road. WANE 15 previously reported a woman from Shelby, Michigan died from her injuries.
