roi-nj.com

State chamber honors Johnson, Minus-Vincent for breaking down systemic barriers in N.J.

Jill Johnson, co-founder and CEO of the Institute for Entrepreneurial Leadership in Newark, described the challenge to foster a more equitable business community this way:. “There is a lot of potential among many different populations, but what they often don’t have is the capital and the connections to achieve the entrepreneurial success and create wealth,” she said.
NEWARK, NJ
roi-nj.com

Jersey City Medical Center executive earns top health care management credential

Kimberly Palestis, assistant vice president for nursing at Jersey City Medical Center, a facility of RWJBarnabas Health, recently became a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives, the nation’s leading professional society for health care leaders. “The health care management field plays a vital role in providing high-quality...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
roi-nj.com

Nobel Prize winner heads list of honorees for 2022 Edison Patent Awards

Princeton University chemist and Nobel Prize winner David W.C. MacMillan will be awarded the Science and Technology Medal at the 2022 Edison Patent Awards, the highest honor given out at the annual event sponsored by the Research & Development Council of New Jersey. The event, to be held Nov. 3...
PRINCETON, NJ
roi-nj.com

Avison Young helps financial services firm RMG CPA relocate HQ to Livingston

Avison Young said Tuesday that it arranged an 11,302-square-foot lease on behalf of financial services firm RMG CPA at 354 Eisenhower Parkway in Livingston. The new lease will enable the relocation and expansion of RMG’s headquarters to a new space that is more efficient and demonstrates value to its employees by offering an expanded amenity program.
LIVINGSTON, NJ
roi-nj.com

Beierle named general counsel at Kearny Bank

Cassia Beierle has been named the new general counsel at Kearny Bank, the institution announced Wednesday. In this role, Beierle will be responsible for providing cross-functional legal support to the bank, with an emphasis on corporate, regulatory, risk management and employment matters. She will be based in the bank’s Fairfield office.
FAIRFIELD, NJ
roi-nj.com

Going as planned: University Hospital board Chair Tanya Freeman talks about huge strides hospital has taken — and where it’s going next

Tanya Freeman laughed at the moment — the big celebration that occurred when University Hospital in Newark received its latest grade on its Leapfrog hospital safety score. “When I think back to my school days, I think, ‘When would I celebrate a ‘C’?” she asked, and then answered. “Well, when you have an ‘F’ and you raise it to a ‘C,’ you celebrate. And we did.
NEWARK, NJ
roi-nj.com

CBRE sells Hudson Lights apartment community in Fort Lee for $116.5M

Hudson Lights, a 276-unit Class A apartment community located in Fort Lee, was sold to a joint venture between Skylight Real Estate Partners and PCCP LLC for $116.5 million, according to a Tuesday announcement from CBRE. The CBRE team, led by Jeff Dunne, Stuart MacKenzie, Eric Apfel, Zach McHale, Fahri...
FORT LEE, NJ
roi-nj.com

Middlesex Water Co. dedicates new ozone treatment plant

Iselin-based Middlesex Water Co. dedicated its new ozone treatment facility in Edison last week at a ceremony attended by local officials, project partners and employees. MWC began construction of this facility in 2019 along with partners Northeast Remsco Construction as general contractor and Jacobs Engineering Group as consulting engineer. The project was completed and placed into service in 2021.
EDISON, NJ
roi-nj.com

Bank of Princeton to acquire Noah Bank in all-cash transaction for $25.4M

The Bank of Princeton will acquire Noah Bank in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $25.4 million, according to a joint announcement on Thursday. The Bank of Princeton plans to reorganize into a bank holding company structure, pursuant to which it will become a wholly owned subsidiary of a newly formed corporation known as Princeton Bancorp Inc. The bank has received all stockholder and regulatory approvals necessary to do so.
PRINCETON, NJ
roi-nj.com

KABR Group completes $30M purchase in Rockland County

The KABR Group and its joint venture partner, BTF, recently completed the $30 million purchase of the New City Shopping Center, a 125,110-square-foot center in Rockland County. The retail site is currently 96% leased, but KABR and BTF are planning a comprehensive modernization, with aims of making the center a...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
roi-nj.com

LMNTS opens 1st East Coast location in American Dream

LMNTS on Monday announced it opened its first East Coast location at American Dream in East Rutherford. The addition of LMNTS expands the entertainment, shopping and dining destination’s luxury streetwear lineup across the New Jersey/New York market. LMNTS is a streetwear and lifestyle destination offering high-quality products that create...
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
roi-nj.com

Ocean Wind’s Pro-NJ Grantor Trust receives unexpected number of funding requests for coastal resiliency projects

Seventeen requests from municipalities throughout Cape May, Atlantic and Ocean counties came in ahead of a formal application process for coastal infrastructure and resiliency projects, according to a recent announcement from Ocean Wind 1. The Pro-NJ Grantor Trust’s call for Expressions of Interest resulted in more interest than anticipated. The...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
roi-nj.com

Park 11 in Belleville adds Starbucks

Tulfra Real Estate CEO Sonny Jumani had a vision for Park 11 in Belleville. He wanted to transform an underutilized space into an active site that benefits the community. One way to do just that? Open a Starbucks. Earlier this month, Tulfra and the Hampshire Cos. held a ribbon-cutting ceremony...
BELLEVILLE, NJ

