roi-nj.com
State chamber honors Johnson, Minus-Vincent for breaking down systemic barriers in N.J.
Jill Johnson, co-founder and CEO of the Institute for Entrepreneurial Leadership in Newark, described the challenge to foster a more equitable business community this way:. “There is a lot of potential among many different populations, but what they often don’t have is the capital and the connections to achieve the entrepreneurial success and create wealth,” she said.
roi-nj.com
New Jersey City University recognized as Apple Distinguished School for iNurse Initiative
New Jersey City University‘s nursing program has been recognized as an Apple Distinguished School for 2022-2025 for its iNurse Initiative in the Accelerated BSN degree program, according to a Tuesday announcement. NJCU earned the designation following more than a decade of use of Apple technology by the university as...
roi-nj.com
Princeton Mercer Regional Chamber of Commerce to host New Jersey Conference for Women
The New Jersey Conference for Women is back in-person after a two-year hiatus, according to its host, the Princeton Mercer Regional Chamber of Commerce. The conference is one of the largest gatherings of professional women in the state of New Jersey, and this year it will be held on Friday, Oct. 28, at the Westin Princeton at Forrestal.
roi-nj.com
Jersey City Medical Center executive earns top health care management credential
Kimberly Palestis, assistant vice president for nursing at Jersey City Medical Center, a facility of RWJBarnabas Health, recently became a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives, the nation’s leading professional society for health care leaders. “The health care management field plays a vital role in providing high-quality...
roi-nj.com
NAI Hanson helps negotiates sale to relocate child transportation service to Lodi
NAI James E. Hanson on Thursday said it sold a 12,900-square-foot building at 30 Route 46 E. in Lodi. NAI Hanson’s Anthony Cassano, vice president, represented both the buyer, R & May Transportation LLC, and the seller, 30 Rt 46 LLC, in the transaction. Located on the western edge...
roi-nj.com
Cushman & Wakefield trades 42,000 sq. ft. industrial asset for $7.2M in Denville
Cushman & Wakefield said Thursday that it arranged the sale of a 42,000-square-foot industrial asset located at 5 Astro Place in Denville. The final sale price was $7.2 million. Cushman & Wakefield’s Andrew Schwartz, Jordan Sobel and Andre Balthazard represented the seller and procured the buyer, with Mark Zaziski and...
roi-nj.com
Nobel Prize winner heads list of honorees for 2022 Edison Patent Awards
Princeton University chemist and Nobel Prize winner David W.C. MacMillan will be awarded the Science and Technology Medal at the 2022 Edison Patent Awards, the highest honor given out at the annual event sponsored by the Research & Development Council of New Jersey. The event, to be held Nov. 3...
roi-nj.com
Girl Scouts Heart of New Jersey receives transformational $1.8M gift from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott
Girl Scouts Heart of New Jersey Tuesday announced it will receive a $1.8 million donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. The gift is part of an $84.5 million donation to Girl Scouts of the USA. It is the largest gift from a single individual in the organization’s history. This money...
roi-nj.com
Avison Young helps financial services firm RMG CPA relocate HQ to Livingston
Avison Young said Tuesday that it arranged an 11,302-square-foot lease on behalf of financial services firm RMG CPA at 354 Eisenhower Parkway in Livingston. The new lease will enable the relocation and expansion of RMG’s headquarters to a new space that is more efficient and demonstrates value to its employees by offering an expanded amenity program.
roi-nj.com
Beierle named general counsel at Kearny Bank
Cassia Beierle has been named the new general counsel at Kearny Bank, the institution announced Wednesday. In this role, Beierle will be responsible for providing cross-functional legal support to the bank, with an emphasis on corporate, regulatory, risk management and employment matters. She will be based in the bank’s Fairfield office.
roi-nj.com
Going as planned: University Hospital board Chair Tanya Freeman talks about huge strides hospital has taken — and where it’s going next
Tanya Freeman laughed at the moment — the big celebration that occurred when University Hospital in Newark received its latest grade on its Leapfrog hospital safety score. “When I think back to my school days, I think, ‘When would I celebrate a ‘C’?” she asked, and then answered. “Well, when you have an ‘F’ and you raise it to a ‘C,’ you celebrate. And we did.
roi-nj.com
CBRE sells Hudson Lights apartment community in Fort Lee for $116.5M
Hudson Lights, a 276-unit Class A apartment community located in Fort Lee, was sold to a joint venture between Skylight Real Estate Partners and PCCP LLC for $116.5 million, according to a Tuesday announcement from CBRE. The CBRE team, led by Jeff Dunne, Stuart MacKenzie, Eric Apfel, Zach McHale, Fahri...
roi-nj.com
Middlesex Water Co. dedicates new ozone treatment plant
Iselin-based Middlesex Water Co. dedicated its new ozone treatment facility in Edison last week at a ceremony attended by local officials, project partners and employees. MWC began construction of this facility in 2019 along with partners Northeast Remsco Construction as general contractor and Jacobs Engineering Group as consulting engineer. The project was completed and placed into service in 2021.
roi-nj.com
NAI James E. Hanson inks lease for 7,287 sq. ft. medical office space in Paramus
NAI James E. Hanson said it negotiated the lease for 7,287 square feet of medical office space in Paramus. Hanson’s Team Lizzack-Horning, comprised of Darren Lizzack and Randy Horning, represented the tenant, Lall Orthopedics LLC, in the transaction. Located at 140 Route 17 N., in the heart of Bergen...
roi-nj.com
Bank of Princeton to acquire Noah Bank in all-cash transaction for $25.4M
The Bank of Princeton will acquire Noah Bank in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $25.4 million, according to a joint announcement on Thursday. The Bank of Princeton plans to reorganize into a bank holding company structure, pursuant to which it will become a wholly owned subsidiary of a newly formed corporation known as Princeton Bancorp Inc. The bank has received all stockholder and regulatory approvals necessary to do so.
roi-nj.com
KABR Group completes $30M purchase in Rockland County
The KABR Group and its joint venture partner, BTF, recently completed the $30 million purchase of the New City Shopping Center, a 125,110-square-foot center in Rockland County. The retail site is currently 96% leased, but KABR and BTF are planning a comprehensive modernization, with aims of making the center a...
roi-nj.com
Arizona developer making $200M expansion into Northeast, including industrial site in Newark
Arizona-based Creation, a real estate development and alternative investment firm, on Tuesday announced its official expansion into the Northeast as it moves forward with approximately $200 million in industrial developments across three marquee sites in New Jersey and New York. Creation has been pursuing opportunities in the region since early...
roi-nj.com
LMNTS opens 1st East Coast location in American Dream
LMNTS on Monday announced it opened its first East Coast location at American Dream in East Rutherford. The addition of LMNTS expands the entertainment, shopping and dining destination’s luxury streetwear lineup across the New Jersey/New York market. LMNTS is a streetwear and lifestyle destination offering high-quality products that create...
roi-nj.com
Ocean Wind’s Pro-NJ Grantor Trust receives unexpected number of funding requests for coastal resiliency projects
Seventeen requests from municipalities throughout Cape May, Atlantic and Ocean counties came in ahead of a formal application process for coastal infrastructure and resiliency projects, according to a recent announcement from Ocean Wind 1. The Pro-NJ Grantor Trust’s call for Expressions of Interest resulted in more interest than anticipated. The...
roi-nj.com
Park 11 in Belleville adds Starbucks
Tulfra Real Estate CEO Sonny Jumani had a vision for Park 11 in Belleville. He wanted to transform an underutilized space into an active site that benefits the community. One way to do just that? Open a Starbucks. Earlier this month, Tulfra and the Hampshire Cos. held a ribbon-cutting ceremony...
