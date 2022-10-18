A woman wanted on a bond violation warrant was arrested by Livingston County Sheriff’s Department deputies after she was found hiding in a laundry pile. Sheriff Steve Cox says on Friday, Sgt. Dustin Woelfle was in the 200 block of E. Third Street in Chillicothe on a fugitive investigation and confirmed the woman wanted on the warrant was inside a home there. After entering, she was found hiding under some laundry. Woelfle arrested 32-year-old Faren Danielle Evans of Dawn. She was originally arrested on July 15th for alleged possession of a controlled substance and was released on her own recognizance.

CHILLICOTHE, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO