Read full article on original website
Related
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests north Missouri man on drug-related allegations
The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Bethany man in Harrison County on Wednesday morning, October 19th on drug-related charges. Forty-year-old Christopher Warren was accused of felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of marijuana, and misdemeanor unlawful possession of paraphernalia. He was also accused of speeding. Warren was taken...
WANE-TV
Court docs: Indy man armed at funeral ‘recklessly’ swung AR-15 after police pursuit led to crash
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man spotted with a firearm while attending a homicide victim’s funeral ended up leading officers on a police pursuit before crashing on I-465 and “recklessly swinging” an AR-15 while fleeing from police on foot. Raymond Bowie, 21, was sentenced on Wednesday to...
kchi.com
Two Crashes – Three Injured
A crash in Carroll County involving a parked vehicle left the driver with minor injuries. State Troopers investigated the crash that happened at about 12:25 pm Wednesday when 92-year-old Robert A Hart drove through the garage door at a carwash, crossed US 65 headed east, and struck another garage door and a military-style Humvee (HMMWV). Hart had minor injuries and was taken to Carroll County Memorial Hospital for treatment.
kchi.com
Springfield Man Arrested For Stabbing
A Springfield man has been charged with assault after his arrest for alleged stabbing a 22-year-old Brookfield man in Chariton County. The incident happened October 13th at a location in the 17000 block of Highway 5. Twenty-four-year-old Jesse Allen Brock was charged with alleged assault and armed criminal action. The...
WTHR
IMPD: Man injured after shots fired at Decatur Township mobile homes
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Aggravated Assault detectives are investigating a series of gunshots fired in a Decatur Township mobile home community Wednesday night. One man was shot inside a trailer on Seattle Avenue in the Valleybrook neighborhood, according to a public police report. Police said he was alert at the scene when they were called just before 10:15 p.m. Valleybrook is located off High School Road, near Kentucky Avenue.
A bullet’s impact is felt by more than than just the victim
One bullet can set into motion a string of people and events as they focus on saving a person's life.
Semi driver struck, killed while walking toward Hancock County Amazon facility
A pedestrian was killed in a crash early Thursday by the Amazon facility near Mt. Comfort in Hancock County, officials say.
wbiw.com
A 911 call about a possibly impaired driver leads to arrest
BEDFORD – A Bloomington woman was arrested on Monday, October 17th after a Bedford Police officer received a 911 call reporting a possible impaired driver in a tan Chevrolet Cruze at 2:22 p.m. on 29th Street. The officer spotted the vehicle and witnessed the driver cross the double yellow...
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Report For Tuesday
One-hundred-fifteen calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Tuesday. Some of the calls include:. 3:10 pm, the K-9 Officer and K-9 Enoch assisted a State car on a vehicle stop at the east Livingston / Linn Co line of Highway 36. Enoch provided a positive indication and the trooper completed the investigation.
Man who swung rifle at officers during pursuit sentenced to 6 years in prison
An Indianapolis man was sentenced to six years in federal prison after swinging an AR-15 at police officers during a pursuit.
wfft.com
Cincinnati felon arrested after traffic stop
KNIGHTSTOWN, Ind. (WFFT) - A Cincinnati man with a warrant and previous handgun charge has been arrested after a traffic stop on Interstate 70 in Henry County around 9:48 a.m. Monday. Indiana State Police (ISP) Trooper Ray Otter stopped Martel Phillips, 24, of Cincinnati, Ohio, for driving his Equinox at...
kchi.com
Fugitive Found Under The Laundry
A woman wanted on a bond violation warrant was arrested by Livingston County Sheriff’s Department deputies after she was found hiding in a laundry pile. Sheriff Steve Cox says on Friday, Sgt. Dustin Woelfle was in the 200 block of E. Third Street in Chillicothe on a fugitive investigation and confirmed the woman wanted on the warrant was inside a home there. After entering, she was found hiding under some laundry. Woelfle arrested 32-year-old Faren Danielle Evans of Dawn. She was originally arrested on July 15th for alleged possession of a controlled substance and was released on her own recognizance.
Former Henry County reserve sheriff's deputy charged with witness tampering in excessive use of force arrests
NEW CASTLE, Ind. — A former Henry County reserve sheriff's deputy is now being charged with witness tampering in connection to an excessive force incident involving a former New Castle, Indiana, police officer. According to the indictment, former New Castle Police Lt. Aaron Strong, 44, violated three people's civil...
20-year-old Lawrence man charged following armed bank robbery in Fishers
A 20-year-old Lawrence man is facing 12 charges after being arrested in connection with an armed bank robbery in Fishers last week.
Cause of death pending after man found inside burned car in Kroger parking lot
INDIANAPOLIS – Several questions remain unanswered after a man was found dead inside a burned car on the southeast side. The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the individual as 60-year-old John Douglas Gray and said the “cause and manner” of his death are pending. Indianapolis firefighters were called to 5350 E. Thompson Rd. around 3 […]
Suspect shot man to death during dispute over less than $100, doc alleges
The suspect in a homicide last week on Indianapolis' east side shot the victim to death over less than $100, a court document alleges.
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Four In Area Counties
The Missouri Highway Patrol reports four arrests in the area counties over the weekend. Saturday at about 9:35 pm in Linn County, Troopers arrested 19-year-old Nateonia M Russell of Florissant for alleged driving while suspended, speeding, no insurance, and failure to register a vehicle. She was processed and released. At...
Police identify man killed in Hancock County scooter crash
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. – Police in Hancock County are investigating a deadly Tuesday morning crash involving a scooter. The crash was reported around 6:30 a.m. on County Road 400 West at the I-70 overpass just south of 300 North. That’s located east of Mount Comfort. According to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department, the crash involved […]
WIBC.com
Police Arrest Man Accused of Firing Shots at a House
INDIANAPOLIS – A man has been arrested after being accused of firing more than two dozen shots at an east side home Sunday. IMPD detectives believe 33-year-old Zechari Scott is the man who fired the shots and fled. He was arrested Tuesday on four counts of criminal recklessness. Officers...
cbs4indy.com
Tyler Newby found guilty of reckless homicide in downtown riot shooting of 2020
INDIANAPOLIS — A judge has found Tyler Newby guilty of reckless homicide after a previous attempt at trying Newby in 2021 ended with a mistrial after a unanimous decision couldn’t be reached by jurors. Newby was accused of shooting and killing Dorian Murrell during the second night of...
Comments / 3