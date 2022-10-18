ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linn County, MO

Two Crashes – Three Injured

A crash in Carroll County involving a parked vehicle left the driver with minor injuries. State Troopers investigated the crash that happened at about 12:25 pm Wednesday when 92-year-old Robert A Hart drove through the garage door at a carwash, crossed US 65 headed east, and struck another garage door and a military-style Humvee (HMMWV). Hart had minor injuries and was taken to Carroll County Memorial Hospital for treatment.
CARROLL COUNTY, MO
Springfield Man Arrested For Stabbing

A Springfield man has been charged with assault after his arrest for alleged stabbing a 22-year-old Brookfield man in Chariton County. The incident happened October 13th at a location in the 17000 block of Highway 5. Twenty-four-year-old Jesse Allen Brock was charged with alleged assault and armed criminal action. The...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IMPD: Man injured after shots fired at Decatur Township mobile homes

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Aggravated Assault detectives are investigating a series of gunshots fired in a Decatur Township mobile home community Wednesday night. One man was shot inside a trailer on Seattle Avenue in the Valleybrook neighborhood, according to a public police report. Police said he was alert at the scene when they were called just before 10:15 p.m. Valleybrook is located off High School Road, near Kentucky Avenue.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
A 911 call about a possibly impaired driver leads to arrest

BEDFORD – A Bloomington woman was arrested on Monday, October 17th after a Bedford Police officer received a 911 call reporting a possible impaired driver in a tan Chevrolet Cruze at 2:22 p.m. on 29th Street. The officer spotted the vehicle and witnessed the driver cross the double yellow...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Chillicothe Police Report For Tuesday

One-hundred-fifteen calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Tuesday. Some of the calls include:. 3:10 pm, the K-9 Officer and K-9 Enoch assisted a State car on a vehicle stop at the east Livingston / Linn Co line of Highway 36. Enoch provided a positive indication and the trooper completed the investigation.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
Cincinnati felon arrested after traffic stop

KNIGHTSTOWN, Ind. (WFFT) - A Cincinnati man with a warrant and previous handgun charge has been arrested after a traffic stop on Interstate 70 in Henry County around 9:48 a.m. Monday. Indiana State Police (ISP) Trooper Ray Otter stopped Martel Phillips, 24, of Cincinnati, Ohio, for driving his Equinox at...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fugitive Found Under The Laundry

A woman wanted on a bond violation warrant was arrested by Livingston County Sheriff’s Department deputies after she was found hiding in a laundry pile. Sheriff Steve Cox says on Friday, Sgt. Dustin Woelfle was in the 200 block of E. Third Street in Chillicothe on a fugitive investigation and confirmed the woman wanted on the warrant was inside a home there. After entering, she was found hiding under some laundry. Woelfle arrested 32-year-old Faren Danielle Evans of Dawn. She was originally arrested on July 15th for alleged possession of a controlled substance and was released on her own recognizance.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
Troopers Arrest Four In Area Counties

The Missouri Highway Patrol reports four arrests in the area counties over the weekend. Saturday at about 9:35 pm in Linn County, Troopers arrested 19-year-old Nateonia M Russell of Florissant for alleged driving while suspended, speeding, no insurance, and failure to register a vehicle. She was processed and released. At...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO
Police identify man killed in Hancock County scooter crash

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. – Police in Hancock County are investigating a deadly Tuesday morning crash involving a scooter. The crash was reported around 6:30 a.m. on County Road 400 West at the I-70 overpass just south of 300 North. That’s located east of Mount Comfort. According to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department, the crash involved […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
Police Arrest Man Accused of Firing Shots at a House

INDIANAPOLIS – A man has been arrested after being accused of firing more than two dozen shots at an east side home Sunday. IMPD detectives believe 33-year-old Zechari Scott is the man who fired the shots and fled. He was arrested Tuesday on four counts of criminal recklessness. Officers...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

