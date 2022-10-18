Read full article on original website
Truckers invited to free lunch at Enmarket on Monday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — On Monday Oct. 24, truckers are invited to have free lunches at Enmarket through the Feed a Trucker campaign. Truckers can swing by from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The campaign is a project of Veteran Carriers and Enmarket, that serves in thanking truck drivers for their hard work. Truckers can […]
allongeorgia.com
Chick-fil-A Statesboro Begins New Delivery Service Oct 17, Hiring Drivers & Other Positions
Chick-fil-A in Statesboro will begin a new delivery service on Monday, October 17. The service is through the Chick-fil-A One App. Order on the app and have your favorites delivered right to your door. The company is currently hiring part-time and full-time drivers to join the delivery team, as well...
wtoc.com
Ribbon cutting held for distribution facility in Effingham Co.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A new distribution facility officially opened its doors in Effingham County. MerchSource held a ribbon cutting yesterday. The 518,000 square foot facility is in the Savannah Portside International Park off Interstate 16. MerchSource distributes consumer products to some of the nation’s largest retailers. That...
Statesboro City Council recognizes employees and community organizations
The Statesboro City Council met for their regular meeting on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. At the meeting the Mayor and council members recognized First Baptist Church, Safe Haven and employees Jimmy Murray and Layne Phillips. Recognitions/Public Presentations:. A) Presentation of a key to the City to First...
wtoc.com
Hinesville Food Truck Festival returning
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The streets of downtown Hinesville will be full of food trucks for the bi-annual Food Truck Festival Saturday. Organizers say they’re looking forward to a great turnout this year, it’s quickly become a staple of the community, and Saturday’s event is going to be bigger than ever.
WJCL
Toys R Us set to open 16 locations in Georgia, including Savannah. Here's where
SAVANNAH, Ga. — ABOVE VIDEO: Your Tuesday Headlines. Toys R Us said it is opening 16 locations in the state of Georgia. One of those will be located at the Oglethorpe Mall in Savannah. The chain filed for bankruptcy five years ago and is now launching new-in-store locations expected...
wtoc.com
Hyundai electric vehicle plant groundbreaking ceremony expected to be held Tuesday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Officials from the Savannah Economic Development Authority have confirmed that an invite-only ceremony will be held Tuesday October 25th in Bryan County. That ceremony will be for the groundbreaking of what is being dubbed as Hyundai Motor Groups’ Metaplant America. The groundbreaking will mark the...
allongeorgia.com
Adoptable Pet of the Week: Josie
Josie is an adorable boxer mix girl that is approximately 2 years old and 45 lbs. She is up-to-date on vaccinations, including rabies, and has been spayed. She is also microchipped. She is heartworm positive, but it is treatable. Josie is currently in the Fostering Freedom program, which is a...
wbyz94.com
Appling County Tire Collection Event
The Appling County Board of Commissioners will hold a scrap tire collection event on November 5th and November 19th. It will be from 9:00 until 2:00 at the county landfill located at 8595 East River Road. There is no fee to recycle tires. Tires must be off the rims. Limit 10 per household.
wtoc.com
Blues, Brews, BBQ and Bourbon Festival
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There’s nothing like good BBQ, a little music and a cold brew. You can enjoy that and more at this years Blues, Brews, BBQ, and Bourbon Festival, put on by The Coastal Conservation Association Georgia.
wtoc.com
How to make a grilled cheese sandwich
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Cooler weather and comfort food just seem to go together. And what could be better than soup and grilled cheese. WTOC went to District Smokehouse at Plant Riverside District to see how they make their delicious grilled cheese sandwich. Take a look.
WJCL
Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry officials issue suggested trick or treat times for Halloween
SAVANNAH, Ga. — It's a question asked by parents every year, especially when October 31 falls during the school week. "When is trick or treating?" Many municipalities and police departments issue their own advisories on suggested Halloween trick or treat days and hours. WJCL has heard from the following...
Omicron Delta Kappa celebrates new members; Six local students inducted
Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society, welcomed 115 new initiates from six universities during September 2022. There were six inductees from Georgia Southern University. Students initiated into the Society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors, or graduate/professional students in the top 35% of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in...
allongeorgia.com
Ga Dept of Transportation: Evans County Bridge Closing for Replacement Oct 26
Georgia Department of Transportation (DOT) continues to reduce the number of deficient county bridges with the upcoming replacement of the Thick Creek bridge, which is scheduled to close Wednesday, October 26. Georgia DOT’s contractor Gregory Bridge Company is permitted to close Daisy Nevils Highway for 150 calendar days. The contractor...
What’s going on this weekend in Savannah?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The weather is cooling down and Savannah is quickly transforming into a spooky place to spend the weekend. Here’s a list of some things happening this weekend in the area that you might want to go to. Savannah Tattoo Arts Festival When: Friday, October 21 to Sunday, October 23 Where: Savannah […]
blufftontoday.com
Polaris Tech breaks ground on elementary school wing to open next August
A new addition coming soon to Polaris Tech Charter School will allow more students to attend in August. Polaris Tech is a state-approved, free charter school in Ridgeland that currently serves fifth grade-through-high school students from Jasper County and surrounding areas. It has been in operation for the past five years.
wtoc.com
Joe Tribble Park closing for repairs
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Fixing a man-made lake on Savannah’s southside is going to cost taxpayers millions of dollars. Savannah City Council voted to repair voids in the lake to get it back and running. While walking the trail at Joe Tribble Park, you can hardly tell this used...
Downtown Savannah residents express concerns about homelessness
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – On any given night, there are people relying on sidewalks, benches and tents for beds. Since the start of 2022, 1,118 people in Savannah are struggling with homelessness, according to the Chatham-Savannah Authority for the Homeless. Of that number, 512 are living outside, which is down from 2020. On Tuesday night, […]
wtoc.com
Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival sees big turnout over the weekend
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - The Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival came to an end yesterday with thousands in attendance. Richmond Hill businesses close to the festival grounds say that increase in foot traffic this weekend lead to an increase in sales. The manager of a nearby Mexican restaurant says that...
georgiasouthern.edu
New MPA executive track launches this spring at Georgia Southern University
Georgia Southern University now offers a fully online executive track for the Master of Public Administration (MPA) program, with the first cohort scheduled for spring 2023. “For the past 50 years, the Georgia Southern MPA program has been developing public service leaders – preparing them to manage and lead in government and the nonprofit sector,” said Department of Public and Nonprofit Studies Chair Trenton Davis, Ph.D. “Our program today is built for the next 50 years. The new, fully online executive track offers government, nonprofit, and military personnel a focused, skills-based education that has been designed to accommodate the demanding schedules of working professionals.”
