Statesboro, GA

WSAV News 3

Truckers invited to free lunch at Enmarket on Monday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — On Monday Oct. 24, truckers are invited to have free lunches at Enmarket through the Feed a Trucker campaign. Truckers can swing by from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The campaign is a project of Veteran Carriers and Enmarket, that serves in thanking truck drivers for their hard work. Truckers can […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Ribbon cutting held for distribution facility in Effingham Co.

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A new distribution facility officially opened its doors in Effingham County. MerchSource held a ribbon cutting yesterday. The 518,000 square foot facility is in the Savannah Portside International Park off Interstate 16. MerchSource distributes consumer products to some of the nation’s largest retailers. That...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Hinesville Food Truck Festival returning

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The streets of downtown Hinesville will be full of food trucks for the bi-annual Food Truck Festival Saturday. Organizers say they’re looking forward to a great turnout this year, it’s quickly become a staple of the community, and Saturday’s event is going to be bigger than ever.
HINESVILLE, GA
allongeorgia.com

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Josie

Josie is an adorable boxer mix girl that is approximately 2 years old and 45 lbs. She is up-to-date on vaccinations, including rabies, and has been spayed. She is also microchipped. She is heartworm positive, but it is treatable. Josie is currently in the Fostering Freedom program, which is a...
wbyz94.com

Appling County Tire Collection Event

The Appling County Board of Commissioners will hold a scrap tire collection event on November 5th and November 19th. It will be from 9:00 until 2:00 at the county landfill located at 8595 East River Road. There is no fee to recycle tires. Tires must be off the rims. Limit 10 per household.
APPLING COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Blues, Brews, BBQ and Bourbon Festival

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There’s nothing like good BBQ, a little music and a cold brew. You can enjoy that and more at this years Blues, Brews, BBQ, and Bourbon Festival, put on by The Coastal Conservation Association Georgia.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

How to make a grilled cheese sandwich

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Cooler weather and comfort food just seem to go together. And what could be better than soup and grilled cheese. WTOC went to District Smokehouse at Plant Riverside District to see how they make their delicious grilled cheese sandwich. Take a look.
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Omicron Delta Kappa celebrates new members; Six local students inducted

Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society, welcomed 115 new initiates from six universities during September 2022. There were six inductees from Georgia Southern University. Students initiated into the Society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors, or graduate/professional students in the top 35% of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in...
STATESBORO, GA
allongeorgia.com

Ga Dept of Transportation: Evans County Bridge Closing for Replacement Oct 26

Georgia Department of Transportation (DOT) continues to reduce the number of deficient county bridges with the upcoming replacement of the Thick Creek bridge, which is scheduled to close Wednesday, October 26. Georgia DOT’s contractor Gregory Bridge Company is permitted to close Daisy Nevils Highway for 150 calendar days. The contractor...
EVANS COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

What’s going on this weekend in Savannah?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The weather is cooling down and Savannah is quickly transforming into a spooky place to spend the weekend. Here’s a list of some things happening this weekend in the area that you might want to go to. Savannah Tattoo Arts Festival When: Friday, October 21 to Sunday, October 23 Where: Savannah […]
SAVANNAH, GA
blufftontoday.com

Polaris Tech breaks ground on elementary school wing to open next August

A new addition coming soon to Polaris Tech Charter School will allow more students to attend in August. Polaris Tech is a state-approved, free charter school in Ridgeland that currently serves fifth grade-through-high school students from Jasper County and surrounding areas. It has been in operation for the past five years.
RIDGELAND, SC
wtoc.com

Joe Tribble Park closing for repairs

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Fixing a man-made lake on Savannah’s southside is going to cost taxpayers millions of dollars. Savannah City Council voted to repair voids in the lake to get it back and running. While walking the trail at Joe Tribble Park, you can hardly tell this used...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Downtown Savannah residents express concerns about homelessness

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – On any given night, there are people relying on sidewalks, benches and tents for beds. Since the start of 2022, 1,118 people in Savannah are struggling with homelessness, according to the Chatham-Savannah Authority for the Homeless. Of that number, 512 are living outside, which is down from 2020. On Tuesday night, […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival sees big turnout over the weekend

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - The Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival came to an end yesterday with thousands in attendance. Richmond Hill businesses close to the festival grounds say that increase in foot traffic this weekend lead to an increase in sales. The manager of a nearby Mexican restaurant says that...
RICHMOND HILL, GA
georgiasouthern.edu

New MPA executive track launches this spring at Georgia Southern University

Georgia Southern University now offers a fully online executive track for the Master of Public Administration (MPA) program, with the first cohort scheduled for spring 2023. “For the past 50 years, the Georgia Southern MPA program has been developing public service leaders – preparing them to manage and lead in government and the nonprofit sector,” said Department of Public and Nonprofit Studies Chair Trenton Davis, Ph.D. “Our program today is built for the next 50 years. The new, fully online executive track offers government, nonprofit, and military personnel a focused, skills-based education that has been designed to accommodate the demanding schedules of working professionals.”
STATESBORO, GA

