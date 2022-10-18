Read full article on original website
Related
connect-bridgeport.com
Police Identify Driver Killed in School Bus Collision
According to MetroNews, a Logan County man has been identified as the victim who died in a collision with a Mingo County school bus on Tuesday. The Mingo County Sheriff’s Department identified the victim as Thomas Francis, 50, of Omar. He was driving a service truck which struck the...
wymt.com
Deputies release name of truck driver killed in crash involving school bus
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of the man killed Tuesday morning during a fiery crash involving a school bus. The Chief Deputy says Thomas Francis from Omar, West Virginia died in the crash that happened around 7 a.m. Tuesday along King Coal Highway near Mingo Central.
WSAZ
Crash blocks lane of I-64 in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A two-vehicle accident has shut down a center lane of I-64, according to metro 911. The crash happened on the Oakwood Bridge in the eastbound lanes in Kanawha County. No injuries have been reported. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.
Morning crash leaves one dead
A two-vehicle crash involving a Mingo County school bus earlier this morning, Tuesday, Oct. 18, resulted in one fatality and several injuries. The crash occurred near the Mingo Central High School Athletic Complex. The event included a loaded school bus and a tool equipment truck, according to officials from the...
wymt.com
Bus crash reported in Mingo County
MINGO COUNTY, W. Va. (WYMT) - Officials with the Mingo County Board of Education reported a bus crash Monday morning. Officials said the crash happened during the Mingo Central morning run at Sulphur Creek. First responders said there were no injuries to students or staff. 12 students were on Bus...
WSAZ
Multiple vehicle accident causes problem on roadway
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A four-vehicle accident is causing problems along I-64 this morning. The accident occurred in the eastbound lanes of the Rocky Step overpass near mile marker 43. No injuries have been reported. Road crews are headed to the scene. Drivers should expect delays when traveling in...
WSAZ
Body found following camper fire
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A body was found Wednesday inside a fifth-wheel camper that was destroyed by fire, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department said. Investigators say the fire was reported around 1:30 a.m. on Okey L. Patteston Road (state Route 612) in the Oak Hill area. The camper...
wymt.com
Crews respond to early morning fire at Eastern Ky. restaurant
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a fire in the City of Martin. Fire crews responded to Fat Boy’s Grill and Tavern on KY-1428 Thursday morning. Crews said people should avoid the Main Street area. This is a developing story.
Cross Lanes, WV woman reported missing
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help them find a Cross Lanes woman reported missing. Deputies say 36-year-old Megan Coles, of Cross Lanes, has been reported missing. They say the family has not seen Coles since early September. Coles is five-foot-seven, 135 pounds and has blue […]
WVANG: Helicopters flying in Cabell County, WV part of nighttime training
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia Air National Guard tells 13 News that helicopters flying around Cabell County are a part of a training exercise. They say the training is to, “maintain proficiency in nighttime flying operations.” The training will happen on Wednesday, Oct. 19, and go into early Thursday morning, the West […]
SUV caught on camera passing Mingo County school bus
MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a vehicle that passed a school bus. The MCSO says the incident happened this morning, Monday, Oct. 17, 2022 around 7:30 a.m. in the Belo area. Video from the school bus’s camera shows a black SUV passing the bus as […]
WSAZ
Person injured in Huntington shooting
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An investigation is underway after a shooting in Huntington left one person injured. Officers were called to the 300 block of Buffington Street in the Guyandotte area just after 10:00 p.m. Monday. The victim was not found at the scene and arrived at St. Mary’s Medical...
Authorities continue to search for escaped inmate
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — After multiple inmates escape in the northern part of the state, State Police are searching for one more that is on the run. According to West Virginia State Police, Joaquin Luna-Hernandez escaped from police custody on Monday around 3:00 P.M. along with Asael Jiminez-Garcia. Both were on their way to Northern […]
wymt.com
Accidental shooting kills 4-year-old in Eastern Ky.
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police (KSP) troopers are investigating after a 12-year-old fatally shot their 4-year-old sibling. Troopers said the incident happened on Wednesday, Oct. 12. KSP believes the shooting was accidental and does not suspect foul play. The incident remains under investigation.
WSAZ
Fire damages home, claims two pets
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fire damaged a home Tuesday evening and claimed the lives of two pets, Huntington firefighters say. The fire was reported around 6:30 p.m. in the 700 block of 10th Avenue. Firefighters say the fire was called in by someone driving past. They say it started in...
wchstv.com
Charleston police investigating after multiple gunshots fired early Tuesday morning
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Charleston police said numerous shots were fired early Tuesday morning on the city's West Side. It happened about 2:40 a.m. in the 1200 block of Second Avenue, Lt. Tony Hazelett said. Hazelett said witnesses reported hearing multiple shots being fired while they were inside their...
Work continues on new emergency department at Ashland, KY hospital
ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) — Work is continuing on the new emergency department at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, Kentucky. As of Wednesday, most of Bath Avenue between 22nd and 23rd Streets will be permanently closed. The hospital is building a new emergency and imaging facility. The emergency room will have two CT scanners and […]
Disturbance call leads to obstruction, disorderly conduct arrest
POWELL CREEK, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Danville individual was arrested last week after a disturbance call was made to authorities. According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Department, on Tuesday, October 13, 2022 deputies responded to the Powell Creek area for a disturbance call. A subsequent investigation into the...
lootpress.com
WVDOH accepts bids for three bridge replacement projects
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Projects to replace three bridges are among 25 projects included in a bid letting held by the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2022. The WVDOH is reviewing the bids and hopes to award the contracts for these projects soon. Replacement...
One man injured in late-night shooting
The Huntington Police Department responded to a call of shots fired around 10:16 p.m. Monday night at the 300 block of Buffington Street in Guyandotte.
Comments / 0