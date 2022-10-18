ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mingo County, WV

Comments / 0

Related
connect-bridgeport.com

Police Identify Driver Killed in School Bus Collision

According to MetroNews, a Logan County man has been identified as the victim who died in a collision with a Mingo County school bus on Tuesday. The Mingo County Sheriff’s Department identified the victim as Thomas Francis, 50, of Omar. He was driving a service truck which struck the...
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
wymt.com

Deputies release name of truck driver killed in crash involving school bus

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of the man killed Tuesday morning during a fiery crash involving a school bus. The Chief Deputy says Thomas Francis from Omar, West Virginia died in the crash that happened around 7 a.m. Tuesday along King Coal Highway near Mingo Central.
MINGO COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Crash blocks lane of I-64 in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A two-vehicle accident has shut down a center lane of I-64, according to metro 911. The crash happened on the Oakwood Bridge in the eastbound lanes in Kanawha County. No injuries have been reported. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.
CHARLESTON, WV
Mingo Messenger

Morning crash leaves one dead

A two-vehicle crash involving a Mingo County school bus earlier this morning, Tuesday, Oct. 18, resulted in one fatality and several injuries. The crash occurred near the Mingo Central High School Athletic Complex. The event included a loaded school bus and a tool equipment truck, according to officials from the...
MINGO COUNTY, WV
wymt.com

Bus crash reported in Mingo County

MINGO COUNTY, W. Va. (WYMT) - Officials with the Mingo County Board of Education reported a bus crash Monday morning. Officials said the crash happened during the Mingo Central morning run at Sulphur Creek. First responders said there were no injuries to students or staff. 12 students were on Bus...
MINGO COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Multiple vehicle accident causes problem on roadway

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A four-vehicle accident is causing problems along I-64 this morning. The accident occurred in the eastbound lanes of the Rocky Step overpass near mile marker 43. No injuries have been reported. Road crews are headed to the scene. Drivers should expect delays when traveling in...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Body found following camper fire

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A body was found Wednesday inside a fifth-wheel camper that was destroyed by fire, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department said. Investigators say the fire was reported around 1:30 a.m. on Okey L. Patteston Road (state Route 612) in the Oak Hill area. The camper...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Cross Lanes, WV woman reported missing

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help them find a Cross Lanes woman reported missing. Deputies say 36-year-old Megan Coles, of Cross Lanes, has been reported missing. They say the family has not seen Coles since early September. Coles is five-foot-seven, 135 pounds and has blue […]
CROSS LANES, WV
WOWK 13 News

SUV caught on camera passing Mingo County school bus

MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a vehicle that passed a school bus. The MCSO says the incident happened this morning, Monday, Oct. 17, 2022 around 7:30 a.m. in the Belo area. Video from the school bus’s camera shows a black SUV passing the bus as […]
MINGO COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Person injured in Huntington shooting

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An investigation is underway after a shooting in Huntington left one person injured. Officers were called to the 300 block of Buffington Street in the Guyandotte area just after 10:00 p.m. Monday. The victim was not found at the scene and arrived at St. Mary’s Medical...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WVNS

Authorities continue to search for escaped inmate

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — After multiple inmates escape in the northern part of the state, State Police are searching for one more that is on the run. According to West Virginia State Police, Joaquin Luna-Hernandez escaped from police custody on Monday around 3:00 P.M. along with Asael Jiminez-Garcia. Both were on their way to Northern […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
wymt.com

Accidental shooting kills 4-year-old in Eastern Ky.

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police (KSP) troopers are investigating after a 12-year-old fatally shot their 4-year-old sibling. Troopers said the incident happened on Wednesday, Oct. 12. KSP believes the shooting was accidental and does not suspect foul play. The incident remains under investigation.
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Fire damages home, claims two pets

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fire damaged a home Tuesday evening and claimed the lives of two pets, Huntington firefighters say. The fire was reported around 6:30 p.m. in the 700 block of 10th Avenue. Firefighters say the fire was called in by someone driving past. They say it started in...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Work continues on new emergency department at Ashland, KY hospital

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) — Work is continuing on the new emergency department at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, Kentucky. As of Wednesday, most of Bath Avenue between 22nd and 23rd Streets will be permanently closed. The hospital is building a new emergency and imaging facility. The emergency room will have two CT scanners and […]
ASHLAND, KY
Lootpress

Disturbance call leads to obstruction, disorderly conduct arrest

POWELL CREEK, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Danville individual was arrested last week after a disturbance call was made to authorities. According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Department, on Tuesday, October 13, 2022 deputies responded to the Powell Creek area for a disturbance call. A subsequent investigation into the...
DANVILLE, WV
lootpress.com

WVDOH accepts bids for three bridge replacement projects

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Projects to replace three bridges are among 25 projects included in a bid letting held by the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2022. The WVDOH is reviewing the bids and hopes to award the contracts for these projects soon. Replacement...
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy