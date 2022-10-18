ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

WPMI

Chocolate & Cheese Festival at Heritage Park in Foley Alabama Nov. 12 2022

FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — Chocolate & Cheese Festival presented by - Andrews Tire & Service. Sat. Nov. 12, 2022 ~ 10am - 7pm Heritage Park - 200 N McKenzie St. Foley Al. Advance entry special - 4 tickets for the price of 3. Special Express entry. Chocolatiers. Vendors featuring...
Ana Kimber

The Blind Tiger slated to open early 2023 at the Fairhope Pier

The Blind Tiger will be offering burgers at its new location.Image by Thorsten Frenzel from Pixabay. If you have visited Fairhope Alabama, there’s no doubt that you have walked on the Fairhope Pier and wondered about the vacant restaurant building that stands about mid-way down the iconic structure. Well, wonder no more! A new restaurant has plans to open its doors in 2023.
FAIRHOPE, AL
OBA

Foley Main Street announces downtown mural project

Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – Foley Main Street is planning six murals in the downtown area to add color and a festive spirit in the area near the intersection of Laurel Avenue and McKenzie Street. “This celebration of history and place through art in Downtown Foley will be...
FOLEY, AL
mobilebaymag.com

The Loop Theatre

In 1941, The Loop theatre opened on 2050 Government Street. Designed by architect J.T. Knight Jr. and operated by Paramount-Richards, the theatre cost $76,708 to construct at the time. The theatre (pictured below in 1958) was a one-story building designed in a streamline moderne style, a popular architectural look for commercial establishments in the 40s. It sported a distinctive pink exterior with a single screen inside. Young couples sometimes claimed sections — typically the right section in the front of the theatre — for themselves and ushers paced the aisles to ensure patrons behaved. The theatre eventually closed in the mid-70s, and the building has since been demolished. A Walgreens now operates at the location.
WPMI

Save the date for the 2022 Bras for a Cause Gulf Coast Gala

The 7th Annual Gala will take place on Wednesday, October 26th, 2022, at The Locale located at 4128 Government Blvd. Mobile, AL 36693. By hosting its annual Gala, Bras for a Cause Gulf Coast continues to assist local cancer patients with. immediate needs such as co-pays, mortgages, rent, utilities, groceries,...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Cold weather shelter opens for homeless at warehouse in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An 8,000-square-foot warehouse has been opened for the homeless who need somewhere to stay during the freezing weather. The warehouse, located on 1710 Old Canal Street near Ladd Peebles Stadium, has a generator, blankets, and food. Driftwood Housing and the Homeless in Mobile group have supplied those items. The Love All […]
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Mobile County to reopen Escatawpa Hollow Park on Friday

Mobile County will reopen its new Escatawpa Hollow Park for free limited day use on Friday, as construction continues on new amenities. The park, located just off U.S. 98 at the Alabama-Mississippi line, was a private campground on the Escatawpa River until the county purchased it in 2019. Since the purchase, the county has added more than 100 acres of additional land, more than doubling its size. It closed the park in spring 2021 for work on “Phase 1″ improvements, which were to include new restrooms, pavilions, RV sites, roadwork, water access points and trails.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile man surviving ‘homeless on purpose’ journey

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Rain, shine and even near freezing temperatures are not stopping Eric Overstreet from fulfilling his goal of living “homeless on purpose.”   Overstreet has lived under a bridge on I-65 Service Road since Oct. 1 in an attempt to understand the perspective of someone who is homeless and determine what resources are […]
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

One Alabama small town among nation’s most beautiful, says Architectural Digest

When Architectural Digest set out to rank “The 55 Most Beautiful Small Towns in America,” Alabama made the cut thanks to one small coastal community. Magnolia Springs in Baldwin County made the selection. It’s not the first time the community southeast of Fairhope has been so honored: Southern Living once described it as having “almost too much charm to handle.”
MAGNOLIA SPRINGS, AL
High School Volleyball PRO

Gulf Shores, October 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice

The Demopolis High School volleyball team will have a game with Gulf Shores High School on October 19, 2022, 08:15:00.
GULF SHORES, AL
WKRG News 5

A name, new grave marker for Seminole Doe

The final chapter in a story we have been following since February 2019. That's when we first reported on "Seminole Doe" a 22-year-old Baldwin County Cold Case. Earlier this year he was positively identified but his family wanted to do more.
FOLEY, AL
Ana Kimber

Looking for Mexican food in Central Baldwin County? Take a look at these 4 restaurants

Mexican DishPhoto by Hybrid Storytellers on Unsplash. Baldwin County Alabama is home to many unique restaurants. You can find your fair share of seafood and burger joints, but Mexican cuisine is king. Because the county is so large, let's look at Central Baldwin County. This area includes Loxley, Robertsdale, Summerdale, Silverhill, and smaller outlying towns. If you enjoy a good taco or chimichanga, visit one of these establishments!
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WPMI

Power restored to dark stretch of 1-10 in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A stretch of 1-10 in Mobile near Michigan Avenue was pitch black for drivers who had to make the commute in the fog before sunrise. "It was kind of bad this morning when I was headed to work," said Bettis Sykes. "You pretty much going to need some good lights on your vehicle. You know, it could be a disaster.”
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

TARGETING THE VIOLENCE: Livestream 10/20/22

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — NBC 15 in conversation with Tony Davis, the owner of local clothing brand Secret Scientist about projects to help at-risk youth. Streaming live 3 p.m. Thursday both here and on NBC 15's Facebook page.
MOBILE, AL

