The Blind Tiger slated to open early 2023 at the Fairhope PierAna KimberFairhope, AL
Looking for Mexican food in Central Baldwin County? Take a look at these 4 restaurantsAna KimberBaldwin County, AL
Sean Dietrich to Visit Page & Palette in FairhopeAna KimberFairhope, AL
Master Boat Builders Alabama-based shipyard turning the hull of the first all-electric ship assist tug in the US.Doug StewartCoden, AL
4 Great Seafood Restaurants in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
2022 Halloween Festivities in Baldwin County
Looking for Halloween festivities in Baldwin County, Alabama? From theme parks to pumpkin festivals to steam trains, we have you covered! All events are kid friendly but some have portions that are better suited for older children and adults.
WPMI
13th Annual Turkey Trot in Old Towne Daphne Sunday October 22 to benefit Prodisee Pantry
DAPHNE, Ala.(WPMI) — The 13th Annual Prodisee Pantry Turkey Trot runs through Old Towne Daphne this Saturday, October 22th with both a certified 5K Race and a 1-mile Fun Run/Walk. This year’s Family Friendly Festival will be even bigger complete with seasonal games, live music, and of course treats for the kids.
WPMI
Chocolate & Cheese Festival at Heritage Park in Foley Alabama Nov. 12 2022
FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — Chocolate & Cheese Festival presented by - Andrews Tire & Service. Sat. Nov. 12, 2022 ~ 10am - 7pm Heritage Park - 200 N McKenzie St. Foley Al. Advance entry special - 4 tickets for the price of 3. Special Express entry. Chocolatiers. Vendors featuring...
The Blind Tiger slated to open early 2023 at the Fairhope Pier
The Blind Tiger will be offering burgers at its new location.Image by Thorsten Frenzel from Pixabay. If you have visited Fairhope Alabama, there’s no doubt that you have walked on the Fairhope Pier and wondered about the vacant restaurant building that stands about mid-way down the iconic structure. Well, wonder no more! A new restaurant has plans to open its doors in 2023.
Foley Main Street announces downtown mural project
Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – Foley Main Street is planning six murals in the downtown area to add color and a festive spirit in the area near the intersection of Laurel Avenue and McKenzie Street. “This celebration of history and place through art in Downtown Foley will be...
Haunted Mobile: 6 allegedly haunted places you need to visit this Halloween season
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s no secret Mobile has long been known for its rich history. Becoming an American city in 1813, Mobile has seen a civil war and three previous fights between countries over the land. Because of its history, Mobile is considered home to many ghosts and mysteries from years ago. These are […]
mobilebaymag.com
The Loop Theatre
In 1941, The Loop theatre opened on 2050 Government Street. Designed by architect J.T. Knight Jr. and operated by Paramount-Richards, the theatre cost $76,708 to construct at the time. The theatre (pictured below in 1958) was a one-story building designed in a streamline moderne style, a popular architectural look for commercial establishments in the 40s. It sported a distinctive pink exterior with a single screen inside. Young couples sometimes claimed sections — typically the right section in the front of the theatre — for themselves and ushers paced the aisles to ensure patrons behaved. The theatre eventually closed in the mid-70s, and the building has since been demolished. A Walgreens now operates at the location.
WPMI
Save the date for the 2022 Bras for a Cause Gulf Coast Gala
The 7th Annual Gala will take place on Wednesday, October 26th, 2022, at The Locale located at 4128 Government Blvd. Mobile, AL 36693. By hosting its annual Gala, Bras for a Cause Gulf Coast continues to assist local cancer patients with. immediate needs such as co-pays, mortgages, rent, utilities, groceries,...
Cold weather shelter opens for homeless at warehouse in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An 8,000-square-foot warehouse has been opened for the homeless who need somewhere to stay during the freezing weather. The warehouse, located on 1710 Old Canal Street near Ladd Peebles Stadium, has a generator, blankets, and food. Driftwood Housing and the Homeless in Mobile group have supplied those items. The Love All […]
Sean Dietrich to Visit Page & Palette in Fairhope
Sean Dietrich, better known as Sean of the South, plans to visit local Fairhope bookstore Page & Palette this week. Dietrich, popular for his unique perspective on living in the South, is a columnist, novelist, and podcast host.
Mobile County to reopen Escatawpa Hollow Park on Friday
Mobile County will reopen its new Escatawpa Hollow Park for free limited day use on Friday, as construction continues on new amenities. The park, located just off U.S. 98 at the Alabama-Mississippi line, was a private campground on the Escatawpa River until the county purchased it in 2019. Since the purchase, the county has added more than 100 acres of additional land, more than doubling its size. It closed the park in spring 2021 for work on “Phase 1″ improvements, which were to include new restrooms, pavilions, RV sites, roadwork, water access points and trails.
Mobile man surviving ‘homeless on purpose’ journey
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Rain, shine and even near freezing temperatures are not stopping Eric Overstreet from fulfilling his goal of living “homeless on purpose.” Overstreet has lived under a bridge on I-65 Service Road since Oct. 1 in an attempt to understand the perspective of someone who is homeless and determine what resources are […]
One Alabama small town among nation’s most beautiful, says Architectural Digest
When Architectural Digest set out to rank “The 55 Most Beautiful Small Towns in America,” Alabama made the cut thanks to one small coastal community. Magnolia Springs in Baldwin County made the selection. It’s not the first time the community southeast of Fairhope has been so honored: Southern Living once described it as having “almost too much charm to handle.”
wvtm13.com
High school senior with Down syndrome named homecoming queen in Foley, Alabama
FOLEY, Ala. — Kristen Tucker is kind of a big deal. A senior at Foley High School, Kristen is on top of the world. You see, last Friday, Kristen was named her high school’s homecoming queen after a student vote. And the world is watching. Kristen is a...
Gulf Shores, October 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice
A name, new grave marker for Seminole Doe
The final chapter in a story we have been following since February 2019. That's when we first reported on "Seminole Doe" a 22-year-old Baldwin County Cold Case. Earlier this year he was positively identified but his family wanted to do more.
Looking for Mexican food in Central Baldwin County? Take a look at these 4 restaurants
Mexican DishPhoto by Hybrid Storytellers on Unsplash. Baldwin County Alabama is home to many unique restaurants. You can find your fair share of seafood and burger joints, but Mexican cuisine is king. Because the county is so large, let's look at Central Baldwin County. This area includes Loxley, Robertsdale, Summerdale, Silverhill, and smaller outlying towns. If you enjoy a good taco or chimichanga, visit one of these establishments!
WPMI
Power restored to dark stretch of 1-10 in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A stretch of 1-10 in Mobile near Michigan Avenue was pitch black for drivers who had to make the commute in the fog before sunrise. "It was kind of bad this morning when I was headed to work," said Bettis Sykes. "You pretty much going to need some good lights on your vehicle. You know, it could be a disaster.”
WPMI
TARGETING THE VIOLENCE: Livestream 10/20/22
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — NBC 15 in conversation with Tony Davis, the owner of local clothing brand Secret Scientist about projects to help at-risk youth. Streaming live 3 p.m. Thursday both here and on NBC 15's Facebook page.
WALA-TV FOX10
Gunshots in Grand Bay following homecoming tradition leave significant damage
GRAND BAY, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 has a first-hand account of what happened in Grand Bay earlier this month. Someone opened fire on a group of teens out rolling toilet paper through yards. One person’s truck was hit by gunfire, so badly he had to replace the whole door.
