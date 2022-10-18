Read full article on original website
Sidney Daily News
King will fight for her constituents
Early voting has begun, so it is important to reach out to our neighboring communities with information on the candidates so that we can make informed decisions as to who we want to represent us in Ohio. Do they share our beliefs and core values? Are they prone to compromise? Do they understand the needs of the people they represent?
Sidney Daily News
Issue 1 could change how bail is set
LIMA — What started with a Hamilton County robbery in 2020 that left one man dead has now grown into a statewide ballot issue dealing with how Ohio courts can set bail. State Issue 1 is a ballot issue to create a Constitutional Amendment that would, if passed, require Ohio courts to “consider public safety, including the seriousness of the offense, as well as a person’s criminal record, the likelihood a person will return to court, and any other factor the Ohio General Assembly may prescribe,” according to the official ballot language. The amendment would also remove the ability of the Ohio Supreme Court to determine the procedures for establishing bail amounts and conditions.
