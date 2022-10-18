Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Inside Indiana Business
Trine receives $200K for Trine University Fort Wayne
Trine University is receiving another financial commitment toward Trine University Fort Wayne, the $40 million academic and training facility that will house programs in its College of Health Professions. Michael and Natalie Axel are gifting $200,000 to support the project, which was first announced in June. “As a lifetime resident...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne audiologist expresses both optimism, concern over OTC hearing aids
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Millions of people won’t have to get a prescription for a hearing aid anymore. Over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids officially hit store shelves Monday. This comes as the Food and Drug Administration finalized a new rule in August, creating a new category of hearing...
Will we see a rough flu season? DeKalb County’s Health Officer shares his answer
Health professionals regularly recommend getting an influenza vaccine, but Dr. Mark Souder believes it's very important to get one this year.
WANE-TV
Voter hopes NACS school board candidates just take care of the kids
Allen County, Ind. (WANE) — There are less than three weeks until Election Day, and a lot of attention is on the six candidates running for the at-large seats on the Northwest Allen County School Board. The other race there is in District 3, where Benjamin MacDonald is running...
WANE-TV
FWPD’s McKinney given community impact award
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Mitch McKinney, a deputy chief with the Fort Wayne Police Department and former candidate for Allen County sheriff, has been named the 2022 recipient of the Linda & Jerry Vandeveer Impact Award. The award is given by Allen County commissioners annually to “an individual...
WANE-TV
Sweetwater looks to fill more than 100 positions through job fair
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Sweetwater Sound is holding an open house Saturday in an effort to hire more than 100 new employees. Applicants will have the chance to meet one-on-one with HR representatives, and “learn more about opportunities to join a talented team of hard-working people dedicated to helping musicians make their musical dreams come true,” according to a release from the company.
WANE-TV
Orkin lists Fort Wayne in annual ‘Top 50 Rattiest Cities’ list
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Two Indiana cities found their way onto Orkin’s annual “Top 50 Rattiest Cities” list this year, and Fort Wayne happened to be one of them. Fort Wayne ranked 48th on the list, while South Bend ranked 44th. Orkin ranked each city...
WOWO News
City Approves Recycling Plant For Southeast Quadrant of Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Plan Commission has approved a recycling plant for city’s southeast quadrant. The approval was met Monday by anger that could be heard across the meeting room, according to The Journal Gazette. Exurban USA plans to use the 76 acres at the northeast corner of East Paulding and Adams Center roads for a smelter to recycle metals and plastics in electronic devices – including automotive parts, computers and cell phones – that can be reused for other purposes. Along with the primary development plan, Exurban had asked for approval for height waivers for five buildings that range from 75 feet to 140 feet tall. The general industrial zoning allows the company’s uses but limits building height to 50 feet. The smelter will be across the street from the 200-acre property that Allen County commissioners have named in court records as a possibility for a new jail.
WANE-TV
Baseball, parks and knitting celebrated in Nebraska Neighborhood mural
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Baseball and knitting are highlights of a new mural celebrating the history of the Nebraska Neighborhood. The Fort Wayne Art Commission dedicated the mural on Wednesday. Located on the facade of 1804 W. Main St. – the building for Earth Adventures right next door...
WANE-TV
Protest and passage: Fort Wayne may get a new recycling plant
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne’s Plan Commission meetings are usually a mundane affair. In fact, between members, dissension is rare, so rare that even one of the commission members learned Monday night that five votes were needed to pass or reject an item on the agenda.
WANE-TV
You can share input on future of South Anthony Boulevard
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The City of Fort Wayne is looking to redesign a safer South Anthony Boulevard, and the community is invited to share input ahead of the official improvements. In the latest project for the Southeast Strategy Update, the city’s Public Works and Community Development divisions...
WANE-TV
Hoosier voters can get sticker designed by Memorial Park student
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Hoosiers at the polls can pick up an “I voted” sticker designed by a creative student at Memorial Park Middle School. Ella Moore, along with her 8th grade American history class, participated in a statewide contest to design the stickers voters can get after casting their ballots in the November midterm elections.
WANE-TV
PFW Women’s Center hosts domestic violence awareness vigil
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — With October being Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Purdue University Fort Wayne’s The Women’s Center held a vigil Wednesday honoring those affected by domestic violence. Specifically, the vigil honored those who have lost their lives to domestic violence, as well as encouraged those...
WANE-TV
Cindy Henry writes letter announcing cancer diagnosis
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Cindy Henry, the wife of Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry, announced Sunday she has pancreatic cancer. “It is with a very heavy heart that I announce today I have been recently diagnosed with pancreatic cancer,” Cindy Henry wrote, in a letter originally published as an op-ed in the Journal Gazette. WANE 15 was sent a copy of the letter.
rejournals.com
Fort Wayne’s The Zacher Company adds broker associate
Dan Gabbard has returned to Fort Wayne, Indiana-based The Zacher Company as a broker associate. Gabbard will handle the sales and leasing of retail, office and industrial properties and commercial land sales. He will act as a seller/landlord representative and a buyer/tenant representative. Gabbard returns to Zacher with experience in...
Fort Wayne Police Department launches recruitment website
The website, joinwfwpd.org, has a complete outline of all the information one considering a career at FWPD could need.
WANE-TV
Firefighter hurt in blaze at Fort Wayne apartment
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne firefighter was hurt while battling a fire in a southwest Fort Wayne apartment Thursday morning. Crews were called around 10 a.m. to 5517 Lois Lane, in the Time Corners Crossing Apartments complex off Getz Road, on a report of a fire.
wfft.com
Founder of George's International Market dies
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - George Rongos, founder of George's International Market, has died at age 87. Rongos's family announced that he died Sunday, at home with his family by his side. The family's post was as follows:. "Our hearts are heavy as we share that George Rongos, Founder of...
WOWO News
Indiana Election Board moves poll worker data after breach, arrest
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Network Indiana): No voter information was compromised, said the Allen County Election Board, after learning that the CEO of the company they contract to keep up with poll worker and polling location information has been arrested and charged with allowing some information to be stored on servers in China.
WANE-TV
Chipotle at Jefferson Pointe moving to old Bob Evans, and adding a drive-thru
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Jefferson Pointe Chipotle is moving to a stand-alone, larger location a few hundred feet away. A Chipotle representative confirmed to WANE 15 that the fast casual eatery was relocating from inside the shopping center to the old Bob Evans location at 1715 Apple Glen Blvd.
Comments / 0