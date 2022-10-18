ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Inside Indiana Business

Trine receives $200K for Trine University Fort Wayne

Trine University is receiving another financial commitment toward Trine University Fort Wayne, the $40 million academic and training facility that will house programs in its College of Health Professions. Michael and Natalie Axel are gifting $200,000 to support the project, which was first announced in June. “As a lifetime resident...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Voter hopes NACS school board candidates just take care of the kids

Allen County, Ind. (WANE) — There are less than three weeks until Election Day, and a lot of attention is on the six candidates running for the at-large seats on the Northwest Allen County School Board. The other race there is in District 3, where Benjamin MacDonald is running...
WANE-TV

FWPD’s McKinney given community impact award

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Mitch McKinney, a deputy chief with the Fort Wayne Police Department and former candidate for Allen County sheriff, has been named the 2022 recipient of the Linda & Jerry Vandeveer Impact Award. The award is given by Allen County commissioners annually to “an individual...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Sweetwater looks to fill more than 100 positions through job fair

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Sweetwater Sound is holding an open house Saturday in an effort to hire more than 100 new employees. Applicants will have the chance to meet one-on-one with HR representatives, and “learn more about opportunities to join a talented team of hard-working people dedicated to helping musicians make their musical dreams come true,” according to a release from the company.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

City Approves Recycling Plant For Southeast Quadrant of Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Plan Commission has approved a recycling plant for city’s southeast quadrant. The approval was met Monday by anger that could be heard across the meeting room, according to The Journal Gazette. Exurban USA plans to use the 76 acres at the northeast corner of East Paulding and Adams Center roads for a smelter to recycle metals and plastics in electronic devices – including automotive parts, computers and cell phones – that can be reused for other purposes. Along with the primary development plan, Exurban had asked for approval for height waivers for five buildings that range from 75 feet to 140 feet tall. The general industrial zoning allows the company’s uses but limits building height to 50 feet. The smelter will be across the street from the 200-acre property that Allen County commissioners have named in court records as a possibility for a new jail.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Protest and passage: Fort Wayne may get a new recycling plant

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne’s Plan Commission meetings are usually a mundane affair. In fact, between members, dissension is rare, so rare that even one of the commission members learned Monday night that five votes were needed to pass or reject an item on the agenda.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

You can share input on future of South Anthony Boulevard

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The City of Fort Wayne is looking to redesign a safer South Anthony Boulevard, and the community is invited to share input ahead of the official improvements. In the latest project for the Southeast Strategy Update, the city’s Public Works and Community Development divisions...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Hoosier voters can get sticker designed by Memorial Park student

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Hoosiers at the polls can pick up an “I voted” sticker designed by a creative student at Memorial Park Middle School. Ella Moore, along with her 8th grade American history class, participated in a statewide contest to design the stickers voters can get after casting their ballots in the November midterm elections.
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

PFW Women’s Center hosts domestic violence awareness vigil

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — With October being Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Purdue University Fort Wayne’s The Women’s Center held a vigil Wednesday honoring those affected by domestic violence. Specifically, the vigil honored those who have lost their lives to domestic violence, as well as encouraged those...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Cindy Henry writes letter announcing cancer diagnosis

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Cindy Henry, the wife of Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry, announced Sunday she has pancreatic cancer. “It is with a very heavy heart that I announce today I have been recently diagnosed with pancreatic cancer,” Cindy Henry wrote, in a letter originally published as an op-ed in the Journal Gazette. WANE 15 was sent a copy of the letter.
FORT WAYNE, IN
rejournals.com

Fort Wayne’s The Zacher Company adds broker associate

Dan Gabbard has returned to Fort Wayne, Indiana-based The Zacher Company as a broker associate. Gabbard will handle the sales and leasing of retail, office and industrial properties and commercial land sales. He will act as a seller/landlord representative and a buyer/tenant representative. Gabbard returns to Zacher with experience in...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Firefighter hurt in blaze at Fort Wayne apartment

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne firefighter was hurt while battling a fire in a southwest Fort Wayne apartment Thursday morning. Crews were called around 10 a.m. to 5517 Lois Lane, in the Time Corners Crossing Apartments complex off Getz Road, on a report of a fire.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Founder of George's International Market dies

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - George Rongos, founder of George's International Market, has died at age 87. Rongos's family announced that he died Sunday, at home with his family by his side. The family's post was as follows:. "Our hearts are heavy as we share that George Rongos, Founder of...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Indiana Election Board moves poll worker data after breach, arrest

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Network Indiana): No voter information was compromised, said the Allen County Election Board, after learning that the CEO of the company they contract to keep up with poll worker and polling location information has been arrested and charged with allowing some information to be stored on servers in China.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy