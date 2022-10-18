Read full article on original website
Guitar World Magazine
Woman unearths dusty old acoustic guitar in her back room – and discovers it’s a Martin from the 1870s
For around 60 years, an 85-year-old woman based in New Zealand lived with a dusty Martin acoustic guitar that she purchased from an old music teacher in the 1960s – before finding out earlier this year that the small-scale six-string was worth $15,000. Margaret Simpson, who first bought the...
Citrus County Chronicle
Joni Mitchell heading back onstage after Newport surprise
NEW YORK (AP) — Joni Mitchell's return to the stage in August was a surprise, but fans can plan for the next one. The 78-year-old music legend will perform June 10 at the Gorge Amphitheatre, a venue in Washington state east of Seattle, her friend, singer Brandi Carlile, announced on “The Daily Show” late Wednesday.
Citrus County Chronicle
Lucinda Williams' memoir of childhood, career out April 23
NEW YORK (AP) — One of the music world's most articulate and introspective performers, Lucinda Williams, has a memoir coming out next spring. The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter has a deal with Crown for "Don't Tell Anybody the Secrets I Told You," scheduled for April 23. Williams, 69, will look back to her wandering childhood, when she lived in 12 different places by age 18, and trace her rise in the music business. Her albums include “Sweet Old World,” “Car Wheels on a Gravel Road” and “Down Where the Spirit Meets the Bone.”
