Joni Mitchell heading back onstage after Newport surprise

NEW YORK (AP) — Joni Mitchell's return to the stage in August was a surprise, but fans can plan for the next one. The 78-year-old music legend will perform June 10 at the Gorge Amphitheatre, a venue in Washington state east of Seattle, her friend, singer Brandi Carlile, announced on “The Daily Show” late Wednesday.
Lucinda Williams' memoir of childhood, career out April 23

NEW YORK (AP) — One of the music world's most articulate and introspective performers, Lucinda Williams, has a memoir coming out next spring. The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter has a deal with Crown for "Don't Tell Anybody the Secrets I Told You," scheduled for April 23. Williams, 69, will look back to her wandering childhood, when she lived in 12 different places by age 18, and trace her rise in the music business. Her albums include “Sweet Old World,” “Car Wheels on a Gravel Road” and “Down Where the Spirit Meets the Bone.”
