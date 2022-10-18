Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTBS
Natchitoches streets to close for Christmas preparation
NATCHITOCHES, La. -- It soon will be looking like Christmas again in the City of Lights. Public street closures are planned this week to allow the utility department crews to start hanging Christmas lights. Road closures will take place from 5:30 to 9 p.m. each night on the following dates...
kalb.com
Firefighters responded to Orchard Street fire Monday night
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Orchard Street Monday night. AFD said the fire was fully involved in the structure. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and no injuries were reported.
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in Louisiana
If you're a fan of mouthwatering cheeseburgers or chicken sandwiches, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain will be opening another new location in Louisiana. Read on to learn more.
kalb.com
Fire at duplex on Turner St. in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Fire Department responded to a fire at a duplex on Turner Street on Tuesday, Oct. 18. AFD confirmed that there are no reported injuries from this fire.
klax-tv.com
System Wide Boil Advisory Issued for City of Alexandria
Alexandria, La., (October 18, 2022) — Required repairs to the City of Alexandria Elevated Water Storage System have resulted in the need for a boil water advisory, according to Supt. of Water Operations James Graham. “All of our water test samples to date have been fine, but out of...
kalb.com
Blood on the Leaves: The Cenla Memorial Lynching Project
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Historians and victims’ rights advocates are working to shed a light on the dark, often unspoken history of Rapides Parish. The Cenla Memorial Lynching Project was founded by Michael Wynne, Stephanie Belgard and Amy Pillarisetti, who aim to memorialize the victims of lynchings that took place throughout Rapides Parish.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Harbor Freight Unveiled as New River South Commons Business
River South Commons Shopping Center has experienced a $4,000,000 redevelopment of. approximately 73,000 square feet of lease space with the announcement of three new national. tenants. As previously announced, Big Lots will occupy slightly under 36,000 square feet of the. space that was previously occupied by Steele’s and Hair Beauty...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Ruston man shot following traffic stop
A motorist who bailed out of his moving car when a Union Parish deputy attempted to stop him was later apprehended suffering from a gunshot wound from an unknown source. A Union Parish Sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop a 1999 Mercury Marquis on LA Highway 33 at Rosewood in Farmerville Saturday for a traffic violation. As the vehicle pulled into a business, the driver exited the vehicle while it was still moving, causing the vehicle to strike the building. The driver fled the scene, running behind the business.
Authorities identify body discovered in LaSalle Parish
UPDATE (10/19/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, the LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed the identity of the body that was found in a wooded area near Olla, La. on July 27, 2022, to be 48-year-old Kevin Howell. According to officials, there was no foul play. LaSalle Parish, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, July […]
Natchitoches Times
Phil Kidd Scenic Studio to be dedicated Oct. 29
The dedication of the Phil Kidd Scenic Studio at Northwestern State University will be held on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 4 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. on the A.A. Fredericks Auditorium Stage and area leading to the studio. The ceremony is open to the public. Artwork and drafting by Kidd will...
UPDATE: Man arrested for robbing Chase Bank on Memorial Drive
Courtesy of KALB ALEXANDRIA, Louisiana – 50-year-old Mark Anthony Trevino is arrested by the Alexandria Police Department for a bank robbery at the Chase Bank on Memorial Drive. This is the same man who robbed a Wells Fargo bank on Tuesday, September 13. Trevino was seen entering a bank at 11:58 a.m. Wednesday morning. Witnesses describe him entering a bank...
Natchitoches Times
FLOYD ANTLEY SR.
Floyd Antley Sr. was called home Oct. 15, 2022, surrounded by family in Natchitoches. Floyd was a veteran of WWII, serving in the US Navy. He was a retired employee of South-Central Bell. In his younger years he enjoyed hunting and taking his sons fishing at their camp at Sandy Point.
Natchitoches Times
TIMOTHY JARRETT GOURDON
A celebration of life for Timothy Gourdon will be Saturday, Oct. 22 at 2 p.m. at Blanchard-St. Denis Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from noon-2 p.m. Saturday. Timothy Jarrett Gourdon, 50, of Winnfield, passed away Oct. 11, 2022, in Natchitoches. He was born Feb. 19, 1972, in Baton Rouge to Dennis and Sharon (Jackson) Gourdon. He was raised in Port Vincent, La., and attended Denham Springs High School.
Man accused of using cell phone to take pictures up woman’s skirt at L’Auberge Casino
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area authorities say a Natchitoches man is behind bars Monday (October 17), after using his cell phone to take sensitive pictures and video of a woman without her consent. According to official records, an officer with the Louisiana Department of Public Safety (DPS) identified the Natchitoches man as 56-year-old […]
cenlanow.com
Pineville PD: Shots fired last night result in arrest of convicted felon
PINEVILLE, La (WNTZ) – Yesterday, the Pineville Police Department responded to a “shots fired” call in the area of Byron Street. Upon arrival of our patrol officers and assisted by investigators from the criminal investigation division, they identified suspects at 314 Byron Street. After further investigation, PPD...
theadvocate.com
Man convicted of murdering girlfriend, hiding body in St. Landry Parish in 2019
A Florida man was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of his girlfriend, a 43-year-old Pineville woman whose body was found in a wooded area off Highway 103 in the Washington area in early April 2019. Robert McPhearson was found guilty Tuesday of second-degree murder in the death of...
$25k reward remains for anyone who can help close 2007 Ruston, La. cold case
RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD)— According to firefacts.org, 4,000 Americans die yearly in house fires and over 2,000 are severely injured. In 2007, a fatal fire took the life of a Bastrop woman. That fire turned into an arson/murder investigation and authorities say they’re still looking for new leads. Behind the trees and brush along Down Woods […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Gunshots lead to drug arrest
Officers responding to a call reporting gunshots took a Ruston man into custody for drug and weapon charges. Ruston Police were dispatched to East Line Avenue near Edgewood Street Sunday evening to investigate a report of several gunshots. A group of men were found standing in the street near a SUV. Several empty shell casings were located around and under the SUV. A bag of suspected marijuana was seen on the center console.
Natchitoches Times
LILLIE MAE WALKER DURR
Lillie Mae (Walker) Durr, born Feb. 20, 1926, in Pleasant Hill, passed away peacefully at her home Oct. 13, 2022, at the age of 96. She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Thurman Coolidge Durr; one son, Dennis C. Durr of Clifton, Ariz.; and one granddaughter, Lori Durr of Prescott, Ariz.
westcentralsbest.com
VPSO Arrests 10/13/2022-10/17/2022
Sheriff Sam Craft of the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office announces recent arrests made by VPSO. Larry Lynn Brown, age 43, was arrested and charged with one count of Disturbing the Peace. Bond was set at $ 881.00. Brown posted bond and was released. October 14, 2022. Joseph Albert Phillips (photo),...
Comments / 1