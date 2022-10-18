Read full article on original website
Boy, 2, stabbed by grandmother, police say
DETROIT – A 2-year-old boy was stabbed by his grandmother early Thursday, Oct. 20, at an apartment in Detroit, police said. Detroit police officers were called to a residence at St. Antoine Garden apartments around 1:40 a.m. Thursday, WXYZ Detroit reports. They found a 2-year-old boy had been stabbed. His 56-year-old grandmother was arrested in connection with the stabbing.
Victim manages to get picture of suspect's Pontiac after 'unprovoked' drive-by shooting Downriver, police asking for tips
The search is on for the driver of a car involved in a Downriver drive-by shooting last month. Taylor police are asking for tips from the public in identifying the driver of a silver Pontiac G5 or G6, suspected in a shooting on Sept. 27.
Boy, 15, hailed as hero for disarming mom during barricaded shooter situation
DETROIT – A 15-year-old boy is being lauded as a hero after he disarmed his mother during a barricaded shooter situation at their home on Wednesday, Oct. 19, authorities said. Detroit police officers were called to a residence on the 7700 block of Artesian for reports of a domestic...
Detroit police want help identifying suspect in home invasion
DETROIT – Police want help identifying a suspect in a home invasion in Detroit. The incident happened at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday (Oct. 18) in the 18900 block of Snowden Street. Police said the suspect broke into a home, stole miscellaneous items and then fled on foot. Nobody was home at the time of the incident.
2-year-old boy stabbed by grandma inside Detroit apartment
Detroit police say a 2-year-old boy was stabbed by his grandmother inside an apartment on Thursday morning.
Case delayed for man accused of killing ex-girlfriend, burning her body
WASHTNEAW COUNTY, MI – An Ypsilanti man accused in the slaying of his ex-girlfriend briefly appeared in court again Thursday morning after a one-week adjournment only to adjourn the case again. Junius Dawan Caver briefly appeared in court again Thursday, Oct. 20, for a probable cause conference hearing which...
Suspect in custody in connection with shooting death of Detroit teen found on I-94 in Macomb County
Two people are in custody in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old Detroit girl whose body was found along I-94 last Friday in St. Clair Shores.
Woman barricaded inside Detroit home with multiple weapons, police telling public to avoid the area
People are being told to stay away from a neighborhood on Detroit’s west side as police are on the scene of a woman barricaded inside a home with multiple weapons, just hours after an unrelated standoff came to an end.
Man used camera attached to his shoe to record person in dressing room at Canton Plato's Closet: cops
A 40-year-old man is facing a felony charge after an alleged incident involving a store dressing room, and a little camera attached to his shoe at a store in Canton.
Barricaded gunman situation in Detroit ends after nearly 11 hours
Since 8 p.m. Tuesday night, authorities have been outside of the Plainview Avenue home following calls of a domestic violence incident from inside the home.
Woman barricaded inside Detroit home with multiple weapons surrenders, ending situation peacefully
People are being told to stay away from a neighborhood on Detroit’s west side as police are on the scene of a woman barricaded inside a home with multiple weapons, just hours after an unrelated standoff came to an end.
Grosse Pointe Woods man walking his dog attacked, dragged in attempted abduction
A 20-year-old out for an evening stroll with his dog was in Grosse Pointe Woods was attacked and dragged to a van during an attempted abduction, police warned residents on Monday.
Police seeking 3 suspects, 2 vehicles after gunshots fired at off-duty officer
Police in Detroit are asking for help with identifying suspects connected to a shooting involving an off-duty officer last week.
Grosse Pointe Woods man dragged to white van while walking dog during attempted abduction, police say
GROSSE POINTE WOODS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Grosse Pointe Woods man was walking his dog Sunday when someone allegedly tried to abduct him, police said. According to police, the 20-year-old man was walking in the 2100 block of Lennon Street around 11:30 p.m. when he was assaulted and dragged to a white work van. Police say the victim was able to hit the suspect and get away.
Detroit man accused of beating roommate to death, leaving body inside home for days
DETROIT – A Detroit man is accused of beating his roommate to death and leaving the body inside the home for police to find days later, officials said. Police were called around 1:40 p.m. Oct. 10 to a home in the 5040 block of Fairview Street on Detroit’s east side.
20-year-old man attacked, dragged while walking dog in Grosse Pointe Woods
GROSS POINTE WOODS, Mich. – Grosse Pointe Woods police are investigating an attempted abduction of a 20-year-old man who says he was attacked and dragged while walking his dog. The man says he was physically assaulted on the night of Wednesday, Oct. 12, as he walked his dog on...
WANTED: Police looking for Genesee County man considered armed and dangerous
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. - Police are looking for a man in the Genesee County area wanted on several felonies. Demario Dontrell Allen is wanted on the following charges:. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for info leading to an arrest. Call 1-800-422-JAIL (5245) to leave...
Case delayed for father accused of killing infant daughter in 1982 due to lack of cooperation
ANN ARBOR, MI – The case against a father accused of killing his infant child in the summer of 1982 is delayed as the man has been refusing to participate in the criminal justice process for his own defense. Isiah Williams did not appear in court Thursday, Oct. 20,...
Family pleads for help after father of four is hit by car and left for dead in Farmington Hills
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – A family is In mourning Tuesday night after a father of four is the victim in a deadly hit-and-run in Farmington Hills. Timothy Evans, Jr., 33, was killed when he was hit Saturday morning on 12 Mile Road. Evans’ loved ones are hurting because someone...
WATCH: Detroit police release new footage of suspects who opened fire on off-duty officer while he sat in his car with his girlfriend
The search continues for a group of young men suspected of opening fire on an off-duty Detroit police officer last week. Authorities have renewed their pleas for tips in the case, releasing new surveillance video of the suspects at a gas station.
