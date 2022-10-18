ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Ann Arbor News

Boy, 2, stabbed by grandmother, police say

DETROIT – A 2-year-old boy was stabbed by his grandmother early Thursday, Oct. 20, at an apartment in Detroit, police said. Detroit police officers were called to a residence at St. Antoine Garden apartments around 1:40 a.m. Thursday, WXYZ Detroit reports. They found a 2-year-old boy had been stabbed. His 56-year-old grandmother was arrested in connection with the stabbing.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police want help identifying suspect in home invasion

DETROIT – Police want help identifying a suspect in a home invasion in Detroit. The incident happened at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday (Oct. 18) in the 18900 block of Snowden Street. Police said the suspect broke into a home, stole miscellaneous items and then fled on foot. Nobody was home at the time of the incident.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Grosse Pointe Woods man dragged to white van while walking dog during attempted abduction, police say

GROSSE POINTE WOODS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Grosse Pointe Woods man was walking his dog Sunday when someone allegedly tried to abduct him, police said. According to police, the 20-year-old man was walking in the 2100 block of Lennon Street around 11:30 p.m. when he was assaulted and dragged to a white work van. Police say the victim was able to hit the suspect and get away.
GROSSE POINTE WOODS, MI
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor, MI
22K+
Followers
30K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

 https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/

Comments / 0

Community Policy