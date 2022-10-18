Read full article on original website
GOP is no longer the party of old, white men. Meet the conservative women on the rise.
Editor's note: This is the fifth in a series of columns exploring the future of the Republican Party and the conservative movement. GQ recently came out with a glowing cover profile of New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (aka AOC), calling the Democrat “the political voice of a generation – and a cultural star whose power transcends politics.”
Trump calls Colorado GOP Senate nominee Joe O'Dea a 'RINO character' and warns his supporters against voting for 'stupid people with big mouths' in the crucial race
Donald Trump lashed out at GOP candidate Joe O'Dea for listing others he wants to see run in 2024. O'Dea is running for Senate in Colorado, a race that could break the 50-50 Senate stalemate. O'Dea said he'd back Gov. Ron DeSantis, Sen. Tim Scott, or former Gov. Nikki Haley...
Swalwell offers relationship advice for politically divided couples
Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) says it’s possible to find love with someone on the opposite side of the aisle — and that couples with opposing political views “absolutely can work.” “Look, my parents are Republican,” Swalwell told Maria Avgitidis in a clip from an upcoming episode of the podcast “Ask a Matchmaker” obtained by ITK. “My wife,…
George W. Bush RETURNS to the campaign trail: President will stump for Colorado Republican Joe O'Dea - who said Trump lost the election and shouldn't run in 2024
Former President George W. Bush is hitting the midterm campaign trail once again to stump for a Republican Senate candidate who's opposed to Donald Trump running for the White House in 2024. Bush will be in Colorado later this month to campaign for Joe O'Dea, the CEO of a construction...
CNN fires back with full video after Kari Lake claims her mic was muted to make her look worse in live interview
CNN responded with the full video of Kari Lake’s appearance on the network’s State of the Union programme after she claimed that her mic was muted. “For some reason, @CNN turned-down my audio on several occasions as I was speaking,” the GOP Arizona gubernatorial nominee tweeted on Sunday.
How likely is it that Biden will be impeached if the GOP retakes the House?
When President Joe Biden returns to work in Washington next January, he could be facing a starkly different reality on Capitol Hill.Buoyed by Mr Biden’s low approval ratings, Republicans are mounting bids to take control of both the House and Senate from their Democratic rivals. Winning a majority in one or both chambers would be a massive impediment to passing further legislation meant to enact Mr Biden’s political agenda, and could have further-reaching consequences for the White House as well.As the White House prepares for a potentially GOP-controlled Congress, the possibility of one major headache for the administration (or...
Judge forces US military to reveal that 500 vets are secretly taking jobs of up to $260,000 with foreign governments: 15 generals and admirals are being employed by Saudi Arabia - but DoD won't say how much they are being paid
More than 500 retired US military personnel have taken lucrative jobs working for foreign governments – with generals and admirals landing roles in Saudi Arabia. At least 15 high ranking officials from the military have worked as paid consultants for the Defense Ministry of Saudi Arabia since 2016 - after a judge forced the military to hand over documents detailing the jobs.
Melania Trump will join other first ladies like Jill Biden, Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton to promote a women's suffrage monument
Trump tweeted on Wednesday that she is "honored" to help secure a National Mall monument "of enduring inspiration for women and future female leaders."
Republicans Risk Losing Safely Red Senate Seat, And Are Blaming Mitt Romney
Since Utah become a state, its voters have elected a non-Republican candidate to the U.S. Senate just five times in its one-and-a-quarter centuries of existence. But voters appear poised to unseat Republican Senator Mike Lee in favor of an independent candidate at a time the nation's two major parties are grappling for control of Congress. And the blame, Republicans say, lies at the feet of the party's former presidential nominee, Mitt Romney.
‘Afraid of losing their power’: Judge decries GOP leaders who back Trump election claims
A federal judge delivered a blistering rebuke of Republican Party leaders Tuesday for what she said was a cynical attempt to stoke false claims of election fraud of the kind that fueled the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. U.S. District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson said former President Donald...
Oregon's GOP Candidate For Governor Is Tying Herself To Violent Extremists
As the polls tighten in Oregon’s gubernatorial race, Republican candidate Christine Drazan appears to be tightening her ties to right-wing extremists, too. Drazan, who served in the state legislature from 2019 to 2022 and was also the House minority leader, has taken a total of $70,000 this year from conservative megadonor David Gore and his wife, per a review of Drazan’s campaign finance records.
4th stimulus check update 2022 – Millions in line for up to $1,050 over next four months – see exact dates to get paid
MILLIONS of payments have already started going out to Californians for up to $1,050. Checks started going out on October 7 and will continue to get delivered through January. Residents that received state relief payments last year via direct deposit should receive the money by October 25 at the latest.
Trump’s Coup Attempt Could Cost GOP A House Seat Because Of Autocracy-Wary Latinos
MIAMI ― Donald Trump’s attempted coup may have driven away just enough Hispanic voters wary about autocracy in South Florida to give Democrats one bright spot on a state congressional map aggressively gerrymandered to favor Republicans. House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy’s super PAC has announced it will spend...
US busts ring of Russians, Latvians and a Ukrainian attempting to smuggle US military tech to to Moscow arms makers - including device for building NUCLEAR weapons
The Biden administration on Wednesday announced a round of criminal charges and sanctions related to a complicated scheme to procure military technologies from U.S. manufacturers and illegally supply them to Russia for its war in Ukraine. Some of the equipment was recovered on battlefields in Ukraine, the Justice Department said,...
Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene Debates Democrat Marcus Flowers on TV – Then Proclaims Herself the Winner
Marjorie Taylor-Greene's Instagram Postrealmarjoriegreene on Instagram. On October 16, Georgia's controversial Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor-Greene debated Democrat Marcus Flowers, in the Congressional District 14 Debate. The clash was televised live on public broadcasting.
Anti-Trump Republican Sasse suggests he is ready to leave U.S. Senate
WASHINGTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Senator Ben Sasse, who voted in 2021 to impeach Donald Trump, suggested on Thursday that he was likely to leave the U.S. Senate, the latest Republican critic of the former president set to leave or lose political office.
Hobbs Loses Lead Over GOP's Kari Lake Amid Repeated Refusals to Debate
A new poll found that the Trump-endorsed Lake has an almost 3-point lead over the Democratic secretary of state in the Arizona gubernatorial race.
Opinion: The single-minded goal of Trump-loving Republicans
CNN — If the GOP wins control of the House of Representatives this November, it will become the “protect Donald Trump from prosecution” caucus. That’s the message we’ve been hearing with increasing frequency from Trump-loving Republicans since August 8, when FBI agents searched the former President’s Mar-a-Lago residence.
Mike Lee tries to distance himself from Trump in Utah debate
OREM, Utah (AP) — Fending off attacks from his independent challenger, U.S. Sen. Mike Lee of Utah worked to distinguish himself from former President Donald Trump in a contentious debate Monday evening. “I stood against my party time and time again to oppose reckless spending. I will do it again and again and again. We need people who say no,” the second-term Republican said. Lee repeatedly pointed to his voting record and twice told the audience at Utah Valley University that he voted less in line with Trump than all but two Republican senators — Rand Paul and Susan Collins. “To suggest that I’m beholden to either party, that I’ve been a bootlicker for either party is folly. And it’s contradicted by the plain facts,” Lee said.
