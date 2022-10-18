ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, TX

Man injured after pedestrian crash in East Texas

By Darby Good
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 2 days ago

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas ( KETK ) – A man is in the hospital after being struck by a tractor-trailer on I-20 Monday night in Harrison County, according to officials.

Driver dies after crash north of Longview

Officials said a deputy was traveling westbound on I-20 when they discovered the man lying in the right-hand side of traffic near the 617 mile marker.

The man was determined to have received life-threatening injuries, and officials said he was removed from the roadway and given medical care by deputies.

EMS arrived on the scene and officials said the man was transported to a hospital in Shreveport and remains in the ICU as of Tuesday morning. Officials said he is in stable condition.

