Man injured after pedestrian crash in East Texas
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas ( KETK ) – A man is in the hospital after being struck by a tractor-trailer on I-20 Monday night in Harrison County, according to officials.
Officials said a deputy was traveling westbound on I-20 when they discovered the man lying in the right-hand side of traffic near the 617 mile marker.
The man was determined to have received life-threatening injuries, and officials said he was removed from the roadway and given medical care by deputies.
EMS arrived on the scene and officials said the man was transported to a hospital in Shreveport and remains in the ICU as of Tuesday morning. Officials said he is in stable condition.
