wjct.org
Developer seeks $5 million city loan for affordable housing community
The Vestcor Cos. Inc. multifamily developer has asked the city for a $5 million, low-interest loan to build a 240-unit affordable housing apartment community in Arlington along Merrill Road. The estimated $56.5 million project at 8300 Merrill Road near Merrill Road Elementary School and Interstate 295 would be mixed-income, which...
wjct.org
Town house project begins construction in LaVilla
More than three years after the city began to search for a developer to build for-sale town houses in LaVilla, Corner Lot Development Group and JWB Real Estate Johnson Commons LLC broke ground Tuesday on a 91-unit project. Representatives of the Johnson Common partnership joined city officials for a ceremony...
wjct.org
Honoring two former mayors: New names proposed for park and community center
A permanent memorial for one of Mandarin's favorite sons is being considered by the Jacksonville City Council — renaming the sprawling Mandarin Park for former Mayor Tommy Hazouri. And as lawmakers mull over that name change for an iconic lawmaker who died just over a year ago, a separate...
wjct.org
Fuller Warren Bridge project — with pedestrian bridge — is nearly done
It has been one of the most questioned Jacksonville road projects since the first bits of dirt were excavated on it in mid-2017. And while the Florida Department of Transportation website says the $126 million I-10/I-95 Interchange Improvements Project is expected to be done by fall 2022, there are still construction barriers, cones and other evidence around its multi-mile length that say otherwise.
wjct.org
Vogtle nuclear plant loads fuel in step toward startup
Georgia Power has started loading fuel into Unit 3 of the delayed nuclear Plant Vogtle expansion near Waynesboro, Georgia, a project expected to generate 206 megawatts of electricity for JEA. In a news release, Jacksonville’s city-owned utility called the step “a milestone toward startup and commercial operation” for the first...
wjct.org
USO center closes permanently at Jacksonville's airport
The USO has shut down a longtime resting spot for soldiers and sailors flying in and out of Jacksonville International Airport. It is one of a number closed this week with no explanation or advance notice, as well as little explanation from the nonprofit group. A sign on the door...
wjct.org
Rory Diamond to resign from K9s for Warriors
Jacksonville City Councilman Rory Diamond has announced he will step down as CEO of K9s for Warriors, the Ponte Vedra Beach nonprofit that trains service dogs for veterans. His last day is Nov. 10. His successor will be Carl Cricco, who is currently the organization's chief marketing and development officer.
wjct.org
Southbank Riverwalk continues to flood weeks after Tropical Storm Ian
Riverwalkers have reported an interruption to their strolls in the weeks since Tropical Storm Ian passed over Jacksonville — a blocked area along the Southbank. Flooding has persisted especially during times of high tide under the Main Street bridge, making the section of the Riverwalk impassable. The city's public works department has taped and fenced off the affected area.
wjct.org
Jacksonville redistricting; canceling student debt; The Farmery; Streams of Sound
The Jacksonville City Council has decided to appeal a federal court order that found the city likely racially gerrymandered its district lines. While waiting on the appeal, the council will try to draw a new map to comply with the court order. We took a closer look at what this...
wjct.org
Clay County sheriff’s lieutenant fired after second DUI charge
Clay County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Christopher Coldiron, arrested Friday on suspicion of driving under the influence, was fired Monday, a spokesman confirmed. Coldiron was also arrested in December 2021 by FHP and accused of the same crime, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Coldiron was a patrol lieutenant with...
wjct.org
HaLeigh Cummings’ father to be released from prison
HaLeigh Cummings’ father, Ronald Cummings, will be released from prison on Wednesday. He pleaded guilty to drug trafficking in 2010, the year after the disappearance of his 5-year-old daughter. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office considers the case an unsolved homicide. Ronald Cummings was never a suspect because he was...
