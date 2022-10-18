ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens Post

Four Alarm Fire Rips Through Commercial Laundromat in Long Island City Overnight

Queens Post
Queens Post
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UYAXO_0idTMJys00
A four-alarm fire tore through a commercial laundromat in Long Island City early Tuesday (Photo: Michael Dorgan, Queens Post)

A four-alarm fire tore through a commercial laundromat in Long Island City early Tuesday.

Firefighters responded to a blaze that broke out at Green White Dry Cleaners, located at 47-46B 30th St., just before 2:30 a.m., according to the FDNY.

The FDNY sent out about 40 units and nearly 170 firefighters to tackle the inferno, fire officials said.

Heavy smoke could be seen billowing out the roof of the one-story building. The smoke could be seen several miles away and some residents have complained of a strong smell emanating from the scene.

The FDNY said it was difficult to tackle the blaze, given the premises is large and stretches an entire block.

“[There was an] advanced fire on arrival,” Chuck Downey, Deputy Assistant Chief of the FDNY said at a press conference.

“We made entry but because of heavy fire conditions we had to retreat and go to an exterior operation.”

Downey said the FDNY then put five tower ladder trucks into operation to extinguish the blaze.

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries. There were no reports of civilians injured.

The FDNY announced via Twitter at around 7 a.m. that the blaze was under control.

The FDNY also dispatched its HazMat unit to evaluate the scene for hazardous chemicals, Downey said. The department asked residents in the surrounding area to keep their windows and doors shut as a precaution.

The Fire Marshal will ultimately determine the cause of the fire and an investigation is ongoing, the FDNY said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uJel9_0idTMJys00
(Photo: Michael Dorgan, Queens Post)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P4XQE_0idTMJys00
(Photo: Michael Dorgan, Queens Post)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sE2Wu_0idTMJys00
(Photo: Michael Dorgan, Queens Post)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=167xPP_0idTMJys00
(Photo: Michael Dorgan, Queens Post)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jy6j7_0idTMJys00
(Photo: Michael Dorgan, Queens Post)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dtA8c_0idTMJys00
(Photo: Michael Dorgan, Queens Post)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NgpPw_0idTMJys00
(Photo: Michael Dorgan, Queens Post)

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Man sets fire to Bangladeshi restaurant in New York over botched chicken order

A man has been arrested in New York for allegedly setting fire to a Bangladeshi restaurant over a botched chicken order. The Fdny says this footage shows the moment Choephel Norbu, 49, doused the store in Queens with a gas can and set it ablaze. “I was very drunk. I bought chicken biryani. They didn’t give me chicken biryani. I was mad, and I threw it out,” told police after he was arrested, according to the New York Post. Officials said Norbu was charged with arson, criminal mischief, and reckless endangerment. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More James Corden ‘forgiven’ by owner of New York restaurant after being labelled ‘abusive’James Corden forgiven by owner of New York restaurant after apologising for behaviourEric Adams says ‘good weed’ will be grown in Brooklyn
QUEENS, NY
Queens Post

Queens Post

Queens, NY
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading provider of local news in Queens.

 http://www.queenspost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy