Four Alarm Fire Rips Through Commercial Laundromat in Long Island City Overnight

A four-alarm fire tore through a commercial laundromat in Long Island City early Tuesday.

Firefighters responded to a blaze that broke out at Green White Dry Cleaners, located at 47-46B 30th St., just before 2:30 a.m., according to the FDNY.

The FDNY sent out about 40 units and nearly 170 firefighters to tackle the inferno, fire officials said.

Heavy smoke could be seen billowing out the roof of the one-story building. The smoke could be seen several miles away and some residents have complained of a strong smell emanating from the scene.

The FDNY said it was difficult to tackle the blaze, given the premises is large and stretches an entire block.

“[There was an] advanced fire on arrival,” Chuck Downey, Deputy Assistant Chief of the FDNY said at a press conference.

“We made entry but because of heavy fire conditions we had to retreat and go to an exterior operation.”

Downey said the FDNY then put five tower ladder trucks into operation to extinguish the blaze.

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries. There were no reports of civilians injured.

The FDNY announced via Twitter at around 7 a.m. that the blaze was under control.

The FDNY also dispatched its HazMat unit to evaluate the scene for hazardous chemicals, Downey said. The department asked residents in the surrounding area to keep their windows and doors shut as a precaution.

The Fire Marshal will ultimately determine the cause of the fire and an investigation is ongoing, the FDNY said.

