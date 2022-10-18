HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Forest City advances to their sixth straight regional semifinal; plus all other area scores from last night

Read full article on original website
Related
kiow.com
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Forest City, North Iowa, and Belmond-Klemme’s seasons come to a close; Lake Mills, North Union advance
Last night was regional semifinals in Class 3A and regional quarterfinals in Class 2A and 1A. A few area teams ended their seasons, while Lake Mills will advance to Monday’s regional semifinal. CLASS 3A. REGION 4. Union 3 Forest City 0 25-13, 27-25, 25-13 Union advances to play Center...
kiow.com
Welcome the North Central Trailblazers; a high school girls wrestling program set for its first season
Lake Mills, Forest City, Central Springs, Saint Ansgar, and Northwood-Kennett will come together to form the first girls wrestling program for their schools – please welcome, the North Central Trailblazers. January 22, 2022, will forever be a date to celebrate a victory for female athletes in Iowa. It was...
KIMT
Mason City woman charged with Lake Mills burglaries pleads guilty
FOREST CITY, Iowa – A plea deal is reached over multiple burglaries in Lake Mills. Jennifer Lynn Lindquist, 35 of Mason City, has pleaded guilty to one count of ongoing criminal conduct. Two charges of second-degree burglary, two of third-degree burglary, and one of attempted second-degree burglary will likely be dismissed when he is sentenced on November 29.
KIMT
1 injured following 2-vehicle crash in rural Cerro Gordo Co.
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - One person was hospitalized Wednesday following a two-vehicle crash in rural Cerro Gordo County. The sheriff’s office said it happened at 5:28 p.m. at 190th St. and Indigo Ave. when a truck driven by Jordan Thompson, 20, of Thornton, struck a grain trailer driven by Scott Watson, 31, of Mason City.
Radio Iowa
Brr! Four Iowa cities set record lows this morning as wind chills dip below zero
It’ll be one of those weeks in Iowa where our attire may include both winter coats and shorts. This morning, some communities experienced lows in the low 20s and wind chills below zero. Meteorologist Ashley Bury, at the National Weather Service in Johnston, says four Iowa cities had record...
KAAL-TV
Open burn bans in effect for several northern Iowa counties
(ABC 6 News) – According to the Iowa state fire marshal, open burn bans are in effect for several northern Iowa counties until further notice. Winnebago, Hancock, Mitchell, Floyd, and Howard counties join 21 total Iowa counties who are under active open burn bans. Under Iowa Code, the state...
kiow.com
Clifford G. Toft
Clifford Gene Toft died Saturday, October 8, 2022, at the Belmond Rehabilitation center, Belmond, IA. Cliff was born May 3, 1934, on a farm west of Belmond, IA, to Thomas and Blanche (Ulstad) Toft. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Olaf Lutheran Church. Cliff attended country school through the 8th grade and graduated from Belmond High School in 1953. Cliff farmed west of Belmond his whole life. He was known to hunt and fish and loved going to wild game feeds. Pie was his favorite dessert and he would often eat his pie before the meal. The only pie he did not like was pecan. Cliff made annual trips to Branson, MO for many years. He enjoyed attending many high school softball games. He loved visiting with people, often in their homes. He was know as the guy who daily walked the trail, but was always home in time to watch Gunsmoke.
KIMT
Man, 24, arrested after destroying property, including a Corvette, in Clear Lake
CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A 24-year-old man was arrested Monday after a rash of incidents involving damage to property. Austin Mahana, listed as homeless, is being held in the Cerro Gordo Co. Jail on charges of felony criminal mischief and burglary. Court documents state he used a hammer to cause...
myaustinminnesota.com
Austin man injured in two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 218 in Mower County Monday morning
An Austin man was injured in a two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 218 in Mower County early Monday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 1997 Mazda 626 being driven by 77-year old John Anthony Lavelle of Austin and a 2001 Ford F-150 pickup being driven by 31-year old Charles Wesley Branchaud of Austin were both northbound on Highway 218 at approximately 6:14 a.m. Monday morning when they collided near the intersection with County Road 4 in Austin Township.
kiow.com
North Iowa Community Schools Go into Lockdown Briefly
On Tuesday afternoon the North Iowa Community School District went into a lockdown in response to a cell phone call, made within the school, to 911. During the call a general threat was made to students. The call may have been intended as a prank, but the district and law enforcement took the call seriously. Students were moved into safe spaces while the investigation took place.
KGLO News
Plea change hearing set for Marshalltown man accused of Mason City convenience store robbery
MASON CITY — A plea change hearing has been scheduled for a Marshalltown man accused of robbing a Mason City convenience store last year. 36-year-old Brock Casaday was charged with third-degree burglary after being accused of cutting a hole in a bathroom ceiling at the YesWay in the 1400 block of 4th Southeast in the early morning hours of July 7th 2021, where he then stole over $200 worth of merchandise and attempted to remove the store’s safe.
kchanews.com
Former Kmart Building in Charles City Purchased Locally
The former Kmart property in Charles City has been purchased locally. The sale of the building and adjacent parking lot was announced in June and Paul Rottinghaus, President of Zip’s AW Direct in New Hampton, says the company officially took ownership August 1st. Rottinghaus says they haven’t begun a...
kiow.com
Leo G. Wellik
Leo G. Wellik, 88, of Garner died Saturday, October 15, 2022, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City. A funeral mass will be held 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Duncan with Fr. Andrew Marr officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery with military rites by the Garner Veterans Ceremonial Unit.
kiow.com
Local Grain Bin Catches Fire
Area farmers are in the process of drying grains harvested from the fields and one of these grain dryers caught fire on Wednesday. Local fire departments were called to the scene according to Forest City Fire Chief Nathan Nelson. The blaze took a few hours to get under control and...
kiow.com
Winnebago County Publishes it’s Notice of General Election
The following is the ballot measures are before the voters in Winnebago County. POLLS OPEN 7:00 A.M. TO 8:00 P.M. Notice is hereby given to the eligible electors of Winnebago County, Iowa, that a GENERAL Election will be held on Tuesday, NOVEMBER 8, 2022. Voters must vote in their precinct of residence. Please read this notice carefully to determine your correct voting location. If you are unsure of your voting precinct for this election, please contact the Winnebago County Auditor & Commissioner of Elections at the telephone number or E-mail address listed below.
kiow.com
Ellen V. Putney
Ellen V. Putney, 76, of Garner died Sunday, October 16, 2022, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City. A memorial service will be held 1:30 p.m., Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., Garner. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services.
KIMT
Mason City woman sentenced for selling meth
MASON CITY, Iowa – Dealing meth results in probation for a Cerro Gordo County woman. Savannah Victoria Esser, 35 of Mason City, was sentenced Monday to three years of probation and ordered to complete all recommended substance abuse treatment. Esser pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to...
kiow.com
Operation Harvest Hope in Progress Locally
Farmers in the area now have a chance to help out in the fight against hunger. Area farmer and historian Riley Lewis explained how the program started. Area yields are supporting the program because of the amount being harvested according to Lewis. Lewis contacted area food banks to get a...
kchanews.com
Nashua Woman Arrested for Stealing from Food Pantry
A Nashua woman has been charged in connection with a series of food pantry thefts over the summer. The Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of 42-year-old Desteney Olson on charges of third-degree burglary, a Class D felony; and fourth-degree criminal mischief, a serious misdemeanor. She was taken into custody on Friday, October 7th, as a result of an investigation into several burglaries at the Nashua Area Food Pantry.
KAAL-TV
Albert Lea man finds kidney donor through social media
(ABC 6 News) – Waiting for a life-saving organ can feel like forever. For one Albert Lea man in need of a kidney transplant, he has been waiting for more than a year. But now, he finally has a match. Todd Fjeldberg was diagnosed with polycystic kidney disease at...
Comments / 0