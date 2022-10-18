ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest City, IA

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Forest City advances to their sixth straight regional semifinal; plus all other area scores from last night

By Zarren Egesdal
kiow.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
KIMT

Mason City woman charged with Lake Mills burglaries pleads guilty

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A plea deal is reached over multiple burglaries in Lake Mills. Jennifer Lynn Lindquist, 35 of Mason City, has pleaded guilty to one count of ongoing criminal conduct. Two charges of second-degree burglary, two of third-degree burglary, and one of attempted second-degree burglary will likely be dismissed when he is sentenced on November 29.
MASON CITY, IA
KIMT

1 injured following 2-vehicle crash in rural Cerro Gordo Co.

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - One person was hospitalized Wednesday following a two-vehicle crash in rural Cerro Gordo County. The sheriff’s office said it happened at 5:28 p.m. at 190th St. and Indigo Ave. when a truck driven by Jordan Thompson, 20, of Thornton, struck a grain trailer driven by Scott Watson, 31, of Mason City.
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
KAAL-TV

Open burn bans in effect for several northern Iowa counties

(ABC 6 News) – According to the Iowa state fire marshal, open burn bans are in effect for several northern Iowa counties until further notice. Winnebago, Hancock, Mitchell, Floyd, and Howard counties join 21 total Iowa counties who are under active open burn bans. Under Iowa Code, the state...
HOWARD COUNTY, IA
kiow.com

Clifford G. Toft

Clifford Gene Toft died Saturday, October 8, 2022, at the Belmond Rehabilitation center, Belmond, IA. Cliff was born May 3, 1934, on a farm west of Belmond, IA, to Thomas and Blanche (Ulstad) Toft. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Olaf Lutheran Church. Cliff attended country school through the 8th grade and graduated from Belmond High School in 1953. Cliff farmed west of Belmond his whole life. He was known to hunt and fish and loved going to wild game feeds. Pie was his favorite dessert and he would often eat his pie before the meal. The only pie he did not like was pecan. Cliff made annual trips to Branson, MO for many years. He enjoyed attending many high school softball games. He loved visiting with people, often in their homes. He was know as the guy who daily walked the trail, but was always home in time to watch Gunsmoke.
BELMOND, IA
myaustinminnesota.com

Austin man injured in two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 218 in Mower County Monday morning

An Austin man was injured in a two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 218 in Mower County early Monday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 1997 Mazda 626 being driven by 77-year old John Anthony Lavelle of Austin and a 2001 Ford F-150 pickup being driven by 31-year old Charles Wesley Branchaud of Austin were both northbound on Highway 218 at approximately 6:14 a.m. Monday morning when they collided near the intersection with County Road 4 in Austin Township.
MOWER COUNTY, MN
kiow.com

North Iowa Community Schools Go into Lockdown Briefly

On Tuesday afternoon the North Iowa Community School District went into a lockdown in response to a cell phone call, made within the school, to 911. During the call a general threat was made to students. The call may have been intended as a prank, but the district and law enforcement took the call seriously. Students were moved into safe spaces while the investigation took place.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IA
KGLO News

Plea change hearing set for Marshalltown man accused of Mason City convenience store robbery

MASON CITY — A plea change hearing has been scheduled for a Marshalltown man accused of robbing a Mason City convenience store last year. 36-year-old Brock Casaday was charged with third-degree burglary after being accused of cutting a hole in a bathroom ceiling at the YesWay in the 1400 block of 4th Southeast in the early morning hours of July 7th 2021, where he then stole over $200 worth of merchandise and attempted to remove the store’s safe.
MASON CITY, IA
kchanews.com

Former Kmart Building in Charles City Purchased Locally

The former Kmart property in Charles City has been purchased locally. The sale of the building and adjacent parking lot was announced in June and Paul Rottinghaus, President of Zip’s AW Direct in New Hampton, says the company officially took ownership August 1st. Rottinghaus says they haven’t begun a...
CHARLES CITY, IA
kiow.com

Leo G. Wellik

Leo G. Wellik, 88, of Garner died Saturday, October 15, 2022, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City. A funeral mass will be held 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Duncan with Fr. Andrew Marr officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery with military rites by the Garner Veterans Ceremonial Unit.
GARNER, IA
kiow.com

Local Grain Bin Catches Fire

Area farmers are in the process of drying grains harvested from the fields and one of these grain dryers caught fire on Wednesday. Local fire departments were called to the scene according to Forest City Fire Chief Nathan Nelson. The blaze took a few hours to get under control and...
FOREST CITY, IA
kiow.com

Winnebago County Publishes it’s Notice of General Election

The following is the ballot measures are before the voters in Winnebago County. POLLS OPEN 7:00 A.M. TO 8:00 P.M. Notice is hereby given to the eligible electors of Winnebago County, Iowa, that a GENERAL Election will be held on Tuesday, NOVEMBER 8, 2022. Voters must vote in their precinct of residence. Please read this notice carefully to determine your correct voting location. If you are unsure of your voting precinct for this election, please contact the Winnebago County Auditor & Commissioner of Elections at the telephone number or E-mail address listed below.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IA
kiow.com

Ellen V. Putney

Ellen V. Putney, 76, of Garner died Sunday, October 16, 2022, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City. A memorial service will be held 1:30 p.m., Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., Garner. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services.
GARNER, IA
KIMT

Mason City woman sentenced for selling meth

MASON CITY, Iowa – Dealing meth results in probation for a Cerro Gordo County woman. Savannah Victoria Esser, 35 of Mason City, was sentenced Monday to three years of probation and ordered to complete all recommended substance abuse treatment. Esser pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to...
MASON CITY, IA
kiow.com

Operation Harvest Hope in Progress Locally

Farmers in the area now have a chance to help out in the fight against hunger. Area farmer and historian Riley Lewis explained how the program started. Area yields are supporting the program because of the amount being harvested according to Lewis. Lewis contacted area food banks to get a...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IA
kchanews.com

Nashua Woman Arrested for Stealing from Food Pantry

A Nashua woman has been charged in connection with a series of food pantry thefts over the summer. The Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of 42-year-old Desteney Olson on charges of third-degree burglary, a Class D felony; and fourth-degree criminal mischief, a serious misdemeanor. She was taken into custody on Friday, October 7th, as a result of an investigation into several burglaries at the Nashua Area Food Pantry.
NASHUA, IA
KAAL-TV

Albert Lea man finds kidney donor through social media

(ABC 6 News) – Waiting for a life-saving organ can feel like forever. For one Albert Lea man in need of a kidney transplant, he has been waiting for more than a year. But now, he finally has a match. Todd Fjeldberg was diagnosed with polycystic kidney disease at...
ALBERT LEA, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy