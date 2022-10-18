HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Forest City advances to their sixth straight regional semifinal; plus all other area scores from last night

Clifford Gene Toft died Saturday, October 8, 2022, at the Belmond Rehabilitation center, Belmond, IA. Cliff was born May 3, 1934, on a farm west of Belmond, IA, to Thomas and Blanche (Ulstad) Toft. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Olaf Lutheran Church. Cliff attended country school through the 8th grade and graduated from Belmond High School in 1953. Cliff farmed west of Belmond his whole life. He was known to hunt and fish and loved going to wild game feeds. Pie was his favorite dessert and he would often eat his pie before the meal. The only pie he did not like was pecan. Cliff made annual trips to Branson, MO for many years. He enjoyed attending many high school softball games. He loved visiting with people, often in their homes. He was know as the guy who daily walked the trail, but was always home in time to watch Gunsmoke.

BELMOND, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO