Effective: 2022-10-20 09:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-20 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Buchanan; Dickenson FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING Sunshine is causing temperatures to rise this morning. Although a few locations remain below freezing, most areas are now above freezing, therefore the Freeze Warning is being allowed to expire.

BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA ・ 7 HOURS AGO