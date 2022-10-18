Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Freeze Warning issued for Buchanan, Dickenson by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-20 09:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-20 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Buchanan; Dickenson FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING Sunshine is causing temperatures to rise this morning. Although a few locations remain below freezing, most areas are now above freezing, therefore the Freeze Warning is being allowed to expire.
weather.gov
Freeze Warning issued for Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Calhoun, Clay, Doddridge, Gilmer by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-20 09:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-20 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Boone; Braxton; Cabell; Calhoun; Clay; Doddridge; Gilmer; Harrison; Jackson; Kanawha; Lewis; Lincoln; Logan; Mason; McDowell; Mingo; Pleasants; Putnam; Ritchie; Roane; Tyler; Wayne; Wirt; Wood; Wyoming FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING Sunshine is causing temperatures to rise this morning. Although a few locations remain below freezing, most areas are now above freezing, therefore the Freeze Warning is being allowed to expire.
Comments / 0